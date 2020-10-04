Daily Horoscope: 04 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your honor will increase and your actions in society will be appreciated. If you are unmarried and want to have a love marriage then today you can make an important decision. On the other hand, married people will get the love and support of your life partner and you will spend a very romantic day with your beloved. Together you will carry out domestic responsibilities. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Your expenses may increase. If you work a little more, you can get a new source of income. You may have to work very hard in the field. at your office you will be very busy with some important work. If you belong to a hotel or restaurant, then your anxiety may increase. You will be full of enthusiasm. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you make a slight change in your nature, then you will definitely get the benefit. You will see improvement in both personal or professional life. There will be an atmosphere of peace in your house. If you want to keep your relationship with your loved ones strong, then keep your behaviour balanced. Today, some benefit from mother or father is possible. On the other hand, you need to pay more attention to children. At this time they need your guidance or else they may deviate from their goal. Conditions will be favourable in the field. Your performance will be good and your boss will also consider and appreciate your hard work. People doing business in partnership can make good profits. If you talk about money, then today will be auspicious. You will incur some urgent expenses, but there will be no financial problem. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:40 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Suddenly you can meet an old friend. You will spend a great time with your friend. Today your trend will be more in religious and spiritual work. You may get a pooja or a havan organized at home. This will give you a feeling of mental peace. If you do business then today it is possible to meet some important people. Efficiency in negotiation will prove to be your strong side. Keep your mind calm at your office. Avoid getting angry and do anything wrong. Your financial condition will be normal. Avoid spending too much today. Talking about your health, your habit of staying up late in the night can cause a deterioration in your health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You need to balance your income and expenses. If you spend money openly, your financial situation may decline drastically. If you stay away from home, then you will miss family. In such a situation, try to stay connected to them through phone or internet. You can also suffer heavy losses in the second part of the day. There is a possibility of losing your precious item or theft. You need to be cautious. If you have been feeling a lot of pressure from work for some time, try to find time for yourself today. Some fun is also necessary to keep yourself fresh. Good day to discuss future plans with your spouse. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very auspicious for students of this sign. You are very likely to get success in your ongoing efforts for higher education. Apart from this, if you have given any competitive exam recently, then you are very likely to get results as expected. If you talk about your financial situation, then there will be a rain of money today. Maa Lakshmi will be kind to you and any big financial benefit is likely to come. Happiness will be there in your personal life. Any auspicious work can be done at home. If your child is eligible for marriage, then a good marriage proposal may come for them today. Talking about work, you will do all your work at your office with complete honesty and hard work. Businessmen will surely benefit. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today your mood will be very good and you can make some good plans to make your day special. The estrangement with your spouse will go away and there will be happiness and peace in your married life. It will be better if we do not repeat such things in future. You will get parental support. Any advice from father will prove beneficial for you. Your relationships with siblings will be stronger. Your ongoing efforts to work will be successful and you will progress. You can get the transfer you want. Businessmen must think carefully while making important decisions. Your economic condition will be good. Talking about health, you may have any stomach related problems due to food habits. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October In personal life you will get good results. If the bitterness has increased in your relationships with loved ones, then all misconceptions can be cleared today. You will feel better by getting emotional support from family members. If you talk about your work, then your positive thinking can give you a big win. Businessmen will outnumber their opponents. You can get success in any of your endeavors and your business will grow rapidly. Employed people may have to travel suddenly. Talking about your finances, today there can be economic benefits. Today, if you take an important decision then take your decision very thoughtfully, because your decision can change your life. Avoid rushing too much otherwise your health can get worse today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The pleasures of your personal life will increase. Relations with your loved ones will be intensified. Good news can be received from any member of your house. Love will increase with your spouse. You will get full support of your loved ones in challenging situations. Health of your children will be good. Talking about your work, you will remain on top even today with your great performance at your office. Your seniors will be very happy with you and you will get proper results in the coming time. If you do business then today there are chances of getting more profit than expected. If you keep making right decisions, you can get even bigger benefits in the coming days. There will be no problem regarding money today. Today we will enjoy our day to the fullest. This is a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 12 noon

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your financial anxiety will be removed. The economic profit you have been waiting for a long time is very likely today. There will be happiness and peace in married life. Love will increase with your spouse and mutual understanding will also improve. Some stress is possible in the second part of the day. You may have a dispute with someone. If you stay away from such cases, then it will be better otherwise you may get stuck in court cases. You need to work diligently in your office. You must try your best to meet the expectations of your superiors. Maybe your dream of progress will be fulfilled soon. If you are associated with the food industry, then you can get good benefits. Time is favorable for the students. You will focus on your goal and you will also get the support of your teachers. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 11:15 am to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Forgetting old things, you need to start a new beginning. If you remain upset about bitter memories of the past, then it can spoil both your present and your future. Try to keep yourself stress free and focus on your goal. Today will be a good day in terms of money. Your financial condition will be strengthened by receipt of stagnant funds. Any important business decision you can make today. If there are some problems in your marital life, then you have to find a solution to it in time, not too late. By negligence you are weakening your health even more. It is better to eat time and give yourself enough rest. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today there may be some health related problems. Mental stress can increase and you will feel quite cumbersome. It is better that you take care of yourself. On the work front, if you are not getting the expected results, then you do not have to be disappointed. Hard work is the only mantra of success. It will be better that you keep working hard, and soon you will get proper results. Today will be an important day for businessmen. You can get the benefit of old contacts. Apart from this, you can make some new plans to meet the economic challenges. There will be strife in your personal life. Mutual coordination between members of your house may be disturbed. Your financial condition will be normal. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm