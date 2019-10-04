Daily Horoscope: 04 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will be confident about achieving your target and will be appreciated for the same. You must utilize your spare time in useful things instead of concentrating on gossips. Reading an inspirational or motivating book will be beneficial. Meeting someone with a similar mindset will be a blessing as you will enjoy this phase. You may feel irritated on the work- front as your colleagues will be lazy in accomplishing the targets. Your workaholic nature will impress people around. Things will be hard in terms of finances and there are chances of you borrowing money from a close friend/ relative. It will be a normal day on the family front and you will get over with certain pending tasks. Your partner will be supportive and caring. Kids will work as per your guidance. Your positive attitude will keep you fresh throughout. Improvement in health will be an additional benefit. Lucky Colour: Deep Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 3:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It is expected to be a confusing day and you may consult an experienced person to be on the safer side. The situation will be a bit unstable as your aggressive attitude and short- tempered nature will create a problem for you. All your hard- work will go for a waste on the work- front. You must work upon improving the things before it is too late. Your habit of exaggerating will spill the beans beyond imagination. Better be focused and concentrate on your task. It will be a mixed day in terms of finances, but you must start saving. Kids will show interest in sports and will shine bright. Those into arts and culture will be occupied in organizing seminars. Mother's health will be a sign of relief. You must start your day with exercise or yoga for balanced health. Businessmen will make a huge profit and will be busy planning things. Meditation will bring positive change in you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 1:40 am to 7:45 am

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The good news in terms of finances will make your day and you must plan for investment. Those in real estate will make a huge profit. A sudden improvement in health will make you feel positive and energetic. Major dispute with your sibling will take an ugly shape. Agreeing to your spouse will be beneficial. Some romantic moments with your beloved is in the bucket list. Kids may plan for a picnic or vacation with friends. Businessmen will have a slow day. Change of job is on your mind. Stop advising others. Concentrate on your health and mind your business, which will help you sort out the things. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 8:25 pm to 11:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July It will be a relaxing day for you. You will finish the pending task on the work- front which will make your boss praise you. You must work without interruption, which will be beneficial. Your partner's unconditional support will make you feel special. You will be busy organizing things on the family front. Working upon rectifying things with your beloved will be fruitful. Avoid taking unnecessary stress, which will have a negative impact on your health. Huge benefits on the financial front will come your way, but be wise in spending. Start your day with meditation. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will enjoy this day with your loved ones. The best day in terms of performance on the work front and your boss will appreciate your hard work. Those in joint business will make huge profits. Great news will come your way, making you successful. Avoid being a part of the controversy in the family as some close relative will let you down. Spending time with your best friend is the best stress- buster. Wildlife lovers will go for an excursion trip. Nothing can beat your attitude if you are firm. Health will be normal. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 9:55 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your happy to go attitude will attract people and will make you enjoy the day. A favourable day on the financial front will make you feel relax and you will be able to clear pending payments. Helping someone financially will be the best feeling of the day. Your spouse's attitude will be a matter of concern for the family. Elder's may expect of the religious trip around the weekend. Your beloved will surprise you with an expensive gift. Students will work harder to achieve their targets. You must get rid of unwanted stress which has been affecting you since long. Going for a movie or other entertainment with the family will be rejuvenating for all. Those suffering from obesity should work on controlling it. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 7:23 am to 2:12 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It will be a favourable day for those in the public sector- as you deserve the fruit of your uphill struggle. Improvement in the performance on a regular basis will be better. Though, there will be a profit on the financial front- you need to be strict with saving also. Prolonged blockage of some important task will be kept aside. You will feel relax as there will be an improvement in the mother's health. Your father may go for a work-related trip. The evening will be joyful as you may plan to go for a movie- followed by dinner with your loved ones. Those suffering from stomach ailment will get relieved. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 7:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Avoid thinking unnecessarily, as this is merely wastage of energy. You need to shift your focus and concentrate on your area of interest. It is a strong and favourable day on financial terms. It will be a perfect day to start a new set-up, as stars are favourable. Your hard work will reward you- though you need to be patient. Slight ups- downs in married life will come your way, as this is part of a regular routine. Do not bother. You will sail smooth and work wonders together. Some family issue will bother you for a while, and your partner will be supportive. Think twice before committing and speaking. Businessmen will have a normal day. Health will show improvement. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:34 pm to 9:40 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Avoid expecting too much from others- which will lead to disappointment and nothing else. Do not let others control your feelings and behaviour- especially on the work- front. Your colleague may try to act smart with your project. Just be normal and observe things. This isn't the right time for investment. A tight day on the financial front will keep you busy. You may borrow money from a close relative/ friend, as things will be difficult. Get away with grudges against your partner and spend quality time with your loved ones. Kids performance will make you feel proud on the academic front. Avoid being stubborn for things which don't suit your body, as nothing is important than your health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:35 am to 6:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January It will be a slow day on the work front, but you will enjoy working today as the atmosphere will be favourable. You will get away with the pending task enthusiastically, which may fetch you appreciation. You ought to maintain a balance between your personal and professional life. You must spend quality time with the family, as the bond will strengthen- which is a sign of prosperity. Your partner will be caring and loving- so you have to maintain that respect. A close friend/ relative may seek a piece of important advice from you- as your knowledge and experience are worth guiding. Things will improve on the financial front because of your hard- work and dedication. Your parents will feel proud of your achievements. Elder's health needs to be monitored- especially those suffering from cardiac issues. You must sort out the things with your siblings soon to keep the family united. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10: 12 am to 3:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will be busy travelling today- may be due to the work of your hobby. It will be a day filled with extreme adventure. Improvement on the financial front will enhance your mood and hence you will be able to enjoy. It will be easy to take the decision today, as things are sorted out. You may meet someone who will introduce you to yoga or any other form of exercise. An expensive purchase will make your day. Your parent's blessing will be helpful in achieving an important target. It will be a profitable day for the businessmen. You will have an excellent day on the work- front and will relax after a long time. Those into the corporate sector will face a challenging day. Your minor negligence on the family front may cause harm to someone- so be careful. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 5: 30 pm