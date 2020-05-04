Daily Horoscope: 04 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a great day in terms of career. Your constant efforts can make you a big success. On the other hand, there is a strong possibility of getting employment to unemployed people today. At the same time, businessmen can get any great opportunity to pursue their work. Married couples will have to avoid unnecessary arguments otherwise your relationship may get worse. If you remember those beautiful moments of your married life, then you will realize how much you love each other. Your financial situation will be better now. Today will be favourable in terms of health. Emotionally you will feel better. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will help a needy, which will give you a lot of happiness. Your small efforts can be successful today due to which the mind will be very excited. Whether you are home or work, you will deal with all your work honestly. If you work then today is going to be important for you. If you are thinking about a change, then openly talk to your higher officials, do not hesitate. There are signs of something good happening in your marital life today. Today you can get a special surprise from your beloved, which will end all the bitterness between you. It will be a normal day for the couples. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today your dream of furthering your business can be fulfilled. Especially if you want to try luck in a new job then you can get success. Today is going to be very happy for you in the case of love. You can get a beautiful gift from your partner which will make the relationship between you both stronger. Today will also be a good day for married couples. Love and peace will remain in your married life. Your children will bring some happy news. If you talk about money then today you are going to spend heavily. Maybe today you can enjoy a party with your family at home. Today the matter of your health will be perfect. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you want a quarrel about your work but are in a dilemma and are not able to make the right decision, then postpone your decision now. no hurries. Today someone you trust a lot can cheat you. In the case of money, today is the chance of getting mixed. There is a possibility of getting wealth, but any old debt can bother you. There can be some difficulties in love life. Disbelief towards your partner can bring harm to your relationship. Today will be a good day for the married couples. You both will not be able to spend much time with each other but there will be no problem. Needs to be a little serious about health, carelessness is not good for you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8: 45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you have to avoid criticizing others. You can be in a critical situation because of your behaviour. Love related matters will remain important. If you are planning to have a breakup with your partner, it will be better to think carefully first. It will be better to remember your partner's strengths and also their specialty. Today will be a better day in terms of money. If you are waiting for any profit then you can get good news today. If you try a little more, you can also get some new source of income. If you are troubled by back pain, then you have to avoid lifting any heavy goods today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today it is good for you to stay away from debate, otherwise unnecessary stress can occur. This is the time to focus on your goals. In such cases, you will only waste your precious time. Today is going to be auspicious for you on the work front. Your fortune is getting combined with luck. If you want to start your own business, today there is a strong possibility of getting positive results in this direction too. Today, after much hard work and effort, you can get financial benefits, which will solve your financial problems. You may also make a small investment today. Everything will be good in love life. There will be no problem due to the trust of both of you on each other. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will not be a good day for you in terms of love. The situation will be tense due to a dispute between you two. In such a situation, you have to work very thoughtfully and with a calm mind. Do not do any work that makes your relationship weak. At the same time, married couples also have to be careful today. Do not ignore your spouse, but try to understand their side too. Today is not a special day even in terms of career. If you want to start a new work, then time is not favorable for it. The economic situation will be normal for you. Take control of your expensive nature. Talking about health, you will feel very tired today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you do the job, then you need to be careful with your opponents, otherwise they can create a big problem for you. If you do business then today you will be very busy with a new deal. You may have some difficulty in making your decision, but whatever decision you take today, you will get good results. Today will be a good day for you on the economic front. You will get money, but after a lot of struggle you will get success. There will be peace and happiness in your married life. The changed mood of your life partner will make your day even more beautiful. The day is favourable in terms of health. However, you are advised not to be negligent with your eating and drinking habits. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will feel better not only physically but also physically due to getting rid of health related problems. Today is showing good signs on the work front. Though hard work will have to be done, the result will be as expected, which will boost your confidence. In the case of money, one needs to be careful. Excess income is likely to be incurred. Today you also have to avoid transactions. Your married life will be happy. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Your family will also get more affection. At the same time, love birds will not get a chance to meet. Your wait may be longer. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 5:15 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You have to be careful while walking on the road or while using the vehicle. You better follow the rules of traffic. Today, you will have to avoid doing risky tasks only if you leave home. On the family front, things will not be in your favor today. Today, the behavior of a member of the house will not be good towards you, perhaps you will not understand the reason for their displeasure. Misunderstandings increase due to keeping silent, so it will be better if you try to solve the problem by talking to them. Today is not a good day for you in terms of money. If you expected financial help from someone close, today you will not be able to get their support, due to which you will be very disappointed. Talking about your romantic life, today you can make an important decision together with your partner. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12 noon

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If students are facing any problem at your workplace of education, then you can get help from a good advisor. You may feel a little frustrated at your workplace today, any of your attempts may fail, which you will feel. It will be better if you learn from your mistakes. If you talk about your romantic life, then if you are single, then it is possible to meet someone special. On the other hand, married people will be more busy in their work. Today will be normal in terms of money. If you want to improve your health, then you have to try to remain relaxed. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 9:30 am