Daily Horoscope: 04 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a very important day for you. Try to fulfil all the responsibilities entrusted to the office with honesty. The sum of profit is being made for businessmen, especially if your business is of iron then today you can get tremendous financial benefit. There will remain compatibility in married life. You can get a chance to go for a walk with your spouse. Today is expected to be very expensive in terms of money. It is better that you do not go far beyond your fixed budget. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. However, you are advised to pay adequate attention to rest as well. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Businessmen can get good results. Any decision you have taken in the past will prove to be beneficial today. Try to keep good behaviour with everyone in the office. If your boss assigns you an important task, then today you need to avoid making even a small mistake. You better try to give your best. Today is a favourable day for the students. If you want to get admission to a new course, then the day is perfect for this. Your financial condition will be good. Today you will be able to save a lot. You will get a chance to spend a good time with your parents. The financial benefit from your father is also possible. As far as your health is concerned, today there may be problems like cold, fever etc. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You need to control your anger. Avoid using the wrong words in anger, otherwise today things can go awry. Instead of getting angry at small things, if you work with patience, it will be good for you. In terms of money, today is expected to be fair. Your income will be good, but you will have to walk according to your budget. If you do business then you can get good benefits from any of your old contacts. At the same time, the days of employed people will be normal. All your works will be completed on time. There will be harmony in the relationship withyour spouse. Your trust in each other will be stronger. Today is likely to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Before leaving home, do not forget to take the blessings of your parents today. His blessings will be very beneficial for you. Talking about your work, today is expected to be very lucky for the employed people. Your career can move in a new direction. On the other hand, Businessmen can also get a good chance to make a profit. If your work is in the general store or stationery then today you are very likely to get results as expected. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. You will have a great time today with your siblings. Your financial condition will be good. You have to accelerate your efforts to increase your income. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel very good physically and mentally. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 7:50 am to 8:18 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You are advised to maintain full focus on your studies, at this time, a little carelessness towards studies can drain your dreams of a bright future. Today some major changes are possible on the work front. If you work, then you can get some important information in the office. Businessmen may have to fight very hard today to make a profit. Situation will be normal in your personal life. The relationship with the members of your family will remain in harmony. You will get a chance to spend extra time with your spouse. Maybe you will also get some good advice from your beloved today.Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, there may be stomach upset. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The atmosphere of your house will be pleasant and your relationship with your loved ones will also be strong, especially you will get full support of your elder sister. Talking about money, today's day is going to be very important for you. Your financial efforts are very likely to succeed. If you take your financial decisions thoughtfully, then all your financial problems will be solved soon. Talking about the work, the workload of the jobless people may increase. However, you will complete your work with full enthusiasm. On the other hand, if you reach the office often, then today you have to take special care of this matter. Your lethality can make it very difficult for you. Businessmen need to think carefully before making big economic bargains. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the work front, you will get good results. You will also receive guidance of your seniors in the office, also they will cooperate with you in some projects. Some of your difficult tasks will be completed easily today. Investigating drug related business can be of economic benefit. At the same time, the day will also be beneficial for the stock market. The situation will be favourable in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. Your spouse will be in a very romantic mood. You might also go on a dinner date to spend a good evening. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can spend some money on yourself. As far as your health is concerned, there may be some problems due to the change in the weather. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The atmosphere of your house will be tense. There may be differences between family members on small matters. In this case, you will be very worried. In this type of situation, you are advised to work with patience and understanding. If you do a job and are thinking of changing your job, today is a good day to start a new job search. Businessmen will not be able to get any big benefit today. You do not need to be disappointed though. Soon things will look in your favour. Do not take any hasty decision in the matter of money, otherwise a big loss may occur today. Talking about health, you may have a problem with dehydration today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you do business and are planning to invest then you are advised to make your decision very carefully. If you work, then there can be a big obstacle in your important work in the office. However, you do not have to worry much because your problem will be solved quickly. In annoyance, you need to avoid doing any irresponsible action. your personal life will be happy. Love and unity will be seen among the members of your family Your spouse's mood will not be right. In such a situation, you should make some good plans for them. If possible, spend more time with your beloved today. Your financial condition will be good. Today, you can also make a big financial transaction. Talking about health, you may have a headache problem today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Talking about work, today's day is going to be very busy for you. Be it a job or business, you may have increased responsibilities today. You are advised to work hard. If you are single, do not get too excited to start a new relationship. If you get a love proposal then take your decision carefully. If you are married, you will feel stagnant in your married life. Your relationship with your beloved will be strong. Your financial condition will become better. Your income is likely to increase. Your parents will be in good health and you will get their affection. As far as your health is concerned, today your fatigue can increase. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 12:50 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a very happy day for you in terms of money. Long-running financially can be successful. Apart from this, today you will also get freedom from any old debt. Today you will find yourself worry-free and in a better mood. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your father's health is not going well for some time, so today he can see a big improvement in his health. However, at this time you need to keep them away from stress. There may be little fuss with your life partner, but soon everything will be normal. If you do business and want to start new work then today is the best day for this. Employed graduates will get the support of senior officers in the office. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:50 pm