Daily Horoscope: 04 June 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are advised to take your decisions very carefully in terms of money, especially if you have taken a loan or loan, then try to repay it as soon as possible otherwise in the coming days. You can get in trouble. The day of the employed people is going to be very busy. There will be more workload in the office. However, you have to complete your work on time. Avoid talking too much with coworkers. Apart from this, do not interfere too much in their work. If you do business then today you are advised to avoid big bargains. Talking about your personal life, along with work, your family is equally important to you. It would be better if you take time for your loved ones too. Your health will be weak. You may feel very heavy today. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Timings: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, you can get good results today. You can get relief from the end of any of your major problems. If you are a businessman then today is going to be very important for you. Try to maintain good rapport with colleagues in the office. Avoid reacting to small things. If you are a big businessman then today you can get a good investment opportunity. Your financial condition will be good. Your accumulated capital may increase. Conditions in family life will be unfavorable. There is a possibility of a dispute in your house. You are advised to behave very balanced. Talking about your health, if you have kidney related disease then you are advised to be more cautious. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you do business in partnership, then today is going to be very beneficial for you. You can make good financial gains. However, be very careful while doing financial transactions. If you do a job, then you will complete your work diligently. People looking for a new job can get some good news today. Today will be a better day than usual for you in terms of money. The atmosphere of your house will be cheerful. The day will be spent in laughter and happiness with family members. You will get the love and support of your life partner. Today you can take some important decisions regarding the education of children. As far as your health is concerned, today you will be very strong physically and mentally. In the second part of the day, you can get a great opportunity to have fun. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The atmosphere of the house will be very hot today. You may have to face the displeasure of the boss today. Apart from this, there may also be a dispute with colleagues. It would be better for you to focus on your work. Apart from this, it is your benefit only in working together. Businessmen are advised to be careful in financial matters. If today you are thinking of doing some big work related to money, then the day is not right for it. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Your relationship with the elders of your house will be good. If there is a dispute with your spouse, then everything can be peaceful between you. Your financial condition will be fine. If you spend according to your budget then there will be no problem. Today is likely to be a mixed day for you in terms of health. If already your health is not doing well, then do not be too careless. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you do business then you are advised to follow the legal rules strictly, otherwise you may suffer a big loss today. On the other hand, employed people can get the results as expected. Any of your stuck work in the office can be completed today. Apart from this, the boss will also be very happy with your performance. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Unnecessary expenses can spoil your budget. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. There will be better harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Talking about your health, you have to avoid outside food. Apart from this, keep doing yoga and meditation regularly. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:14

Lucky Timings: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Tension is possible on the family front. Your father's health will remain weak, due to which you will be very worried. At this time you need to take more care of your father. Today you will get full support of your friends in completing any important work. Talking about your money, today will be a mixed day. You will be able to earn money after struggling today. If your boss has entrusted you with a big work in the office, then try to complete your work on time today, apart from this, do not trust your co-workers excessively, otherwise you may get into trouble. Today will be a normal day for businessmen. As far as your health is concerned, today you may be troubled by back pain. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Money situation may improve. You can get good results of any right financial decision taken by you. Your big worries will be removed by the removal of financial crisis. If you do a job, then despite hard work, you will be disappointed. You will feel that your boss is not paying attention to your hard work. You may also consider changing jobs. However, you are advised not to be too hasty. On the other hand, businessmen can benefit today. There is a strong possibility of resuming your stalled work. Your personal life will be happy. There will be unity among the members of your house. The day is favorable in terms of health. There doesn't seem to be any major problem. Lucky colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The day is not good in terms of health. Due to weak health, there may be obstacles in your plans for the day. It would be better for you to pay more attention to your health at this time. You may have a dispute with someone regarding money. You are advised to avoid losing your temper under any circumstances, otherwise your problems may increase. Today will be a mixed day on the work front. Employed people need to follow the advice of higher officials in the office. It's your advantage in this. At the same time, traders need to avoid traveling today. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Timings: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You have to control yourself. Stay away from unnecessary things and keep your thinking positive. If you want to move ahead in life, stay away from negativity. Talking about work, do not take any decision in overconfidence, especially if you do business, then before starting any new work, definitely take advice from some experienced people. On the other hand, today will be a very important day for the employed people. Your position in the office will be strong, some tension is possible in your personal life. Your harsh attitude may annoy your loved ones, especially the elders of your house may criticize your nature. Today will be a good day in terms of money. Improvement in your health is possible. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number:21

Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 10:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will feel very good due to less mental stress. You can also take some important decisions. If you do a job, then all your work can be completed before time. Apart from this, you will also be able to complete any pending work. The people doing business in partnership are advised to maintain good rapport with their partner, otherwise the rift between you may cause loss in business. If you are a student, then at this time you need to take your studies seriously, especially take full advantage of online classes. Home environment will be good. Today you will get a chance to spend enough time with your family members. You will be very strong physically. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 12:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will have to take your every step very thoughtfully and intelligently. Do not expect too much from others, otherwise today it can become a cause of sorrow for you. If you do a job, then seeing your hard work, your boss can take a big decision. You may get signs of your progress. Today will also be a beneficial day for traders. If you do property related work then today you can expect good profit. Improvement in your financial condition is possible. Your financial endeavor will be successful and you will get money. There may be discord in married life. There will be fierceness in the nature of the spouse. In such a situation, if you do not keep yourself calm then it can be difficult. Talking about your health, suddenly your blood pressure can be messed up today. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number:32

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm