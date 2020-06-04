Daily Horoscope: 04 June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you need to be very patient. Control your anger and speech, otherwise your wrong attitude and bitter speech can hurt someone's feelings. Today will be a tough day for the people doing jobs. Do your everything carefully otherwise there may be some big mess today, especially the people working in the bank are advised to deal with your finances carefully. Today will be normal for other businessmen. It is better if you do not take a risky decision. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Your relationship with your family members will remain in harmony. You will not be able to spend much time with your spouse today. They may also be angry with you. Today is expected to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you want to start your own business and are facing financial problems, then today will be a relief for you. Especially if you are trying to take a loan from the bank, you can get some good news today. If you work then any big change is possible today. Talking about personal life, the effort to improve your relationship with your spouse can bring some color today. It is better that you sit in peace with your beloved and try to clear all misconceptions. You have to understand that the dispute between you two is also having a bad effect on your children. Talking about health, avoid lifting any heavy stuff today, otherwise it can be difficult due to pressure on the muscles. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a pleasant day for you. You will be very excited and excited. If you are worried about something for a few days then your problem will end today. You will win over enemies and your confidence will increase. Talking about money, today's day will be very lucky. Today you can get good results from some important decisions you have taken recently. However you are advised to avoid making any major investment. If you work, then work hard today. Your hard work will determine your success in times to come. Businessmen will make profit today. You will have new customers and sales will also be very good. Talking about health, there is no major problem today. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will get a chance to have fun with your loved ones. Friends or family, today you will have a great time. If you work and have a problem, then the time is appropriate to talk to your bosses/seniors. This will remove your difficulty and you will be able to do your work once again. At the same time, businessmen are advised to avoid hurrying. Be sure to thoroughly investigate before entering any new deal. If you are a student and your mind seems a little low in studies, then there is no need to worry. To maintain your concentration, you resort to meditation and at the same time stay away from negative thoughts. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August To avoid an economic crisis, first of all you have to focus more on savings. Feeding extravagantly can increase your problem in the coming days. Apart from this, if you are trying to increase your income, then maybe even today your hands will feel frustrated, but if you keep trying, you will get good results soon. Working people must take full care of time today, especially if you have started going to the office, then your lethality can become a cause of trouble today. Businessmen today will do a lot of hard work, but you will not get much profit. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of the house will be fine. However, you need to take some time out of your busy routine for your loved ones so that they do not feel neglected. Talking about health, there can be problems related to the feet today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:25 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If today some of your work is not completed even after many efforts, then do not waste your whole day behind it. It will be better if you try again tomorrow. Try to complete the work assigned to the working people today with all hard work and honesty. It will be better for you not to consider any work as small nor take it lightly. People doing the same business today may have to work a lot of luck and hard work. Today you can meet some important people to take your stalled business forward. If you are facing problems related to money, then it is possible to get financial help from someone close today. As far as your health is concerned, today you will be troubled not only mentally but also physically due to worrying more. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:55 am to 11:00 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you pay more attention to positive aspects, then you will avoid negative things. It is better that you change your mind. Do not be influenced by the words of others. You consider your good and bad better. Businessmen will not only get their hard work but luck will also be fully supported and any of your tasks will be completed easily. Natives doing the same job are advised to keep their behavior balanced. If you have any say with senior officers, use your words thoughtfully otherwise you will be at a loss. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of the house will be calm but the behavior of some members of the house will not be good towards you. It will be better to control yourself. Health matters will be fine. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the work front, you will get good results today. You will be able to complete all your tasks on time. Whether it is a job or business, you are expected to get success today. Talking about finances, your budget may become imbalanced due to increase in expenses. It will be better for you not to spend too much. At this time you need to pay more attention to savings so that there is no hindrance in future plans. There may be a sudden problem in your personal life. You will be under a lot of stress due to the deteriorating health of a member of the household. You may have to travel around the hospital today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you were not able to give more time to your family for the last few days due to your work and other responsibilities, then today you must find time for your loved ones. Make the family realize how much you love them, especially at this time you must respect the feelings of your parents. With the help of friends, any problem related to your work will be solved today. It will be better to thank your friends. If you are a businessman, then avoid doing any work in partnership. Time is not favorable for this. Financially, some improvements are possible today. The loan given can be returned. Talking about health, today will be a better day for you. If you are facing any health problem then you will get some relief today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 5:05 am to 12 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front, there may be some hurdles today. You will feel difficulty in accomplishing your goal. It will be better if you try to be self-reliant, do not depend on luck or others. At this time you need to work extra hard. If you do business then the day is favorable to work on your plans. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. You will get love and support from family members. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with your spouse. Today, you can also get a special gift from your beloved. The day will be normal in terms of finances. The expenses will be less and your budget will be balanced. Talking about health, today will be a mixed day. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:35 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are in some dilemma regarding your career, then today you can get some important advice from a close friend. If you do the job then you will get full support of senior officers. If any of your work is interrupted then with the help of your bosses/seniors your problem will be solved. Not only this, today your works will also be highly appreciated. The day is good for the small businessmen. Today you can get results as expected. Economically, reform is possible today. Any work stuck due to lack of money will be completed today. your personal life will be happy. You will feel very good by getting affection and blessings from parents. You will remain courageous even in an odd situation. Try to stay away from dangerous equipment today otherwise you may have an accident. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 10:10 pm