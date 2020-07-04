Daily Horoscope: 04 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is the day for you to be mixed. While you will get good success in some cases. On the other hand, you may also feel despair. First of all, if you work for your work, then today you need to do all the work according to your plans. Also maintain discipline in the office, otherwise you may be in trouble. On the other hand, if you work related to stationery, general store, grocery then today will be very beneficial for you. Right decisions taken in financial matters can give you good returns. Talking about health, today you may have to face the problem of fatigue, headache or insomnia. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The beginning of the day will be very good. The mind will be very happy to get some good news in the morning. If you work and for some reason your promotion is stuck then there is a possibility of increase in salary along with promotion today. However, this will greatly increase the responsibilities on you, so continue your hard work. If you are doing business, you are thinking of putting big capital in some new work, then it is better to first understand the market properly. Your personal life will be happy. You will be serious about your responsibilities. Even small things will give you great happiness. If the bitterness in the relationship with your spouse has increased, then both of you must try on your part to make your relationship happy. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Economic troubles seem to be increasing. You may face many problems due to lack of money. Nothing will be gained by just worrying. Think about this by keeping your mind calm and you will definitely find some way. Talking about work, if you do a job and are thinking about a change, especially if you are thinking of joining another job now, then time is not appropriate for this. You have to understand that decisions taken in haste often prove to be wrong. You move your mind towards positivity, things will automatically start turning in your favor. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get full support from family members. Today will be full of ups and downs in terms of health. Your day will be spent under stress. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12 noon

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a good day for you on the work front. If you do the job then the senior officers will be quite satisfied with your performance. If you keep working diligently in this way, then soon you can get a big boost. Today is a great day for people doing the same business to pursue their plans. If you do business in partnership then at this time you are advised to avoid any kind of debate with your partner. Talking about personal life, today there is a long standing problem, you can get rid of any domestic problem today. The atmosphere of the house will be calm and you will get a chance to spend time with your family. As far as your health is concerned, due to continuous work today, there can be problems related to the back. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you do not feel like working, then first you have to remove negative thoughts from your mind. If you try to do your work by remaining calm and patient then you will definitely get success. If you work, you will experience ease and ease by working together with your colleagues. On the other hand, businessmen can get small economic benefits. Conditions in your personal life will be unfavorable. The unity of the members of the household may be disturbed. Your spouse's fiery nature can cause bitterness between you two. In such a situation, you need to act wisely. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Mentally you will be very strong and will make every decision very carefully. In the office, you will do all your work diligently and try your best to give your best. You will have good rapport with colleagues and high officials. On the other hand, if you are associated with the business of transport, then today will be some stress for you. There is a possibility of debate. Your financial condition will be good. However, the day is not good for spending big. At this time you need to focus on saving more than spending. Talking about your personal life, today it is possible to benefit from your father. People who are married will get a chance to spend extra time with their spouse today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will feel some tension today due to not getting the expected results. You have to understand that not every day is the same. Such fluctuations keep coming in life. Talking about personal life, your responsibilities seem to be increasing. However, you will not have to face much trouble due to the affection and support of your family members. There will be sweetness in your relationship with your spouse. Your adversary will stand with you in adversity Today will be very expensive in terms of money. If you want to avoid a financial crisis in the coming time, then you must try to control your rising expenses. Job professionals need to complete their work on time, otherwise senior officials may complain to you. Talking about health, it will remain weak and you will not feel well today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 8:40 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Jobbers need to work harder to live up to the expectations of their superiors. Try to complete whatever task you are assigned today with honesty and dedication. Do not be lazy at all If you do business then you may have to make some important decisions today. You do not have to worry much because these decisions can give you good benefits in the coming days. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. Today you can also pay any pending bills. Apart from this, the day is also good for doing work related to the bank. Minor thrusts are possible with your spouse. If you ignore the matter, then the matter will settle down there. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:55 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You need to take more control of your emotions. It is better that you do not take any action, which you will have to repent in the future by getting excited or feeling angry. If you are employed, then you have to be more serious about your work. Do not postpone any work till tomorrow. On the other hand, businessmen are likely to be more than income today. The atmosphere of the house will not be right today. The family will be unhappy with you. In this way, ignoring your family responsibilities, you are grieving your loved ones. You have to understand that along with work, your family is equally important for you. If you are married, then you will be very worried about your spouse's health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your personal life will be blissful. Relations with your family will be good. You will get blessings and support from parents. Your children today will like to spend more time with you. If possible, take some time out of your busy routine for them as well. It will also make you feel good. Today you will find yourself relaxed and stress-free. If you work, you are advised to be careful in the office, especially do not trust your colleagues excessively. At this time, it is good for you to work only by being alert. The day will be normal in terms of money. If you are planning to work on a new plan or invest today, it will be better if you postpone your decision now. Talking about health, today you will be very energetic and refreshed. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:50 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you talk about money, then do not control your wasteful expenses, otherwise today you can get a loan. Due to increasing misunderstandings with your spouse, you will be very upset today. If you are facing difficulties in your life, then instead of losing courage, you must face them firmly. If possible, share your heart with friends or some close friends. Keep an eye on the activities of your partners in the business, otherwise you can be cheated. Today you need to take all your decisions very carefully because your wrong decision can have negative effects on your entire family. Today, any chronic disease can cause discomfort. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm