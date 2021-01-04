Daily Horoscope: 04 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a busy day for you on the work front. You will feel tired. Avoid working continuously and try to take some time for yourself as well. Today, you may have differences with your spouse regarding money. Your expensive nature can increase the problems of your beloved. You have to understand that they want your good. Today is going to be something special in the case of love love. Today you can be attracted to someone. Efficiency in negotiation will prove to be your strong side. If you talk about your health, today the mind will be disturbed, which will also affect your physical health. Do not let negative thoughts dominate you, but change your mind, you will feel that things are turning in your favor. Lucky Colour: Light green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 5:05 pm to 9:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Conditions will be favorable in the field. You will be able to complete the works pending for a long time today. If you do business in partnership and make an important business decision, then think carefully before reaching any conclusion. Talking about personal life, today you will have a lot of fun with the whole family. Money will be in good condition. Today you can spend some money on things of luxury. Your marital life will be happy. Love and sweetness will remain in a relationship with your spouse. The mood of your sweetheart will be quite good today. With good health, you will be able to complete every task today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Employees will be praised and honored in the office for their excellent work. You will get full support from your seniors. On the other hand, businessmen will get the right result of whatever decision they take today. Talking about your married life, treat your spouse properly today, because your wrong attitude can cause estrangement between you. Some things related to family may bother you today. In such a situation, you need to sit comfortably and discuss this topic with your family members. Your financial condition will be good. You will spend according to your budget. If you talk about your health, today will be a good day for you. Your health will improve. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 4:05 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Some troubles of personal life will dominate the mind. Your mind will be restless and you will be very depressed. May the rising discord in your house disturb your mental peace. In such a situation, you are advised to face these difficult situations with full courage and patience. If you work, then the behavior of higher officials will be more strict towards you. It is better that you try to resolve all their complaints as soon as possible. If you do business then you can get some relief in the second part of the day. You can do something that will give you a big benefit. If you talk about your married life, then today it is possible to have a small fist with your spouse. On the economic front, the day will be normal. Avoid spending unnecessarily. You have to take more care of your health at this time. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The day is auspicious in terms of money. It is possible to increase your income. Apart from this, today you can also help some needy financially. Improvement in marital life is possible. There will be some changes in your beloved's behavior. If you are facing any problem in the field then you must talk to your superiors. You must work with courage because there is no problem that is not solved. On the other hand, businessmen may face a big challenge. You can get caught in a legal case. Negligence in terms of health can increase your troubles today. It is better that you make some necessary changes in your routine. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Married life will be happy. The mutual understanding of both of you will increase as well as sweetness and intimacy in your relationship will increase. Today you will be able to understand how much you love each other. Talking about romantic life, you will spend more time with your partner. You will be able to speak your heart openly in front of each other. On the economic front, the day is going to be great. Today you can have extra income. All this is the result of your constant efforts. Apart from this, today you can also make some new economic plans. If you are connected with your father's business, then you can get good benefits. Employed natives will get their boss' affiliation. The day is favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a wonderful day for you, especially in personal life you will get good results. The stress going on at home will be relaxed and today you will spend a very good day with your family. If you talk about your work, then your positive thinking can give you a big win. If you trade then today you will outnumber your opponents. Your success will be cheerful if you get success in any of your endeavors. Talking about money, today there can be economic benefits. If today you take an important decision, then take your decision very thoughtfully, because this decision can change your life. Avoid running too much, otherwise today your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 1:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Money related problems can be deep. If you have taken a loan, then creditors can put a lot of pressure on you today. Today you will find yourself in a state of confusion. In such a situation, you are advised to avoid taking any important decision. If there is any obstacle in office work, then you will get full support of colleagues and seniors. Talking about personal life, today you may have to face some difficult situations. Due to misunderstanding, you may have a problem with a member of your family. You better keep your mind calm and show understanding. If you want happiness and peace in your home, then you also need to pay equal attention to your personal life. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 4:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you talk about your health, you will feel very tired and burdensome today due to mental stress. You better take care of yourself. If you are not getting the desired results in the field, then you do not have to be disappointed. Hard work is the only mantra of success. You better work hard. Your hard work will not go in vain, soon you will get the right fruit. Today will be an important day for businessmen. You will have a good chance of making a profit. Conditions in your personal life will be stressful today. Coordination between members of your family may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will be full of enthusiasm and enthusiasm. Your actions in society will be appreciated and your reputation will increase. You will work very hard in your office. You may have to travel for work today. Today will be very beautiful in the case of love love. You can take any important decision regarding your relationship today. If you are married, you will get the love and support of your spouse. Today you will spend a very romantic day with your beloved. Maybe today you will also get some good news from your beloved. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Avoid spending too much. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 11:55 am to 1:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your personal life will be happy. Relations with your loved ones will be intensified. There will be sweetness in a relationship with your spouse. You will be ready to help yourself under adverse circumstances, especially if you get full support from your father. Today, you will get relief from the anxiety related to your child. Talking about the work, you will remain on top even today with your great performance in the office. Your seniors will be very happy with you and you will get proper results in the coming time. If you do business then today there is a possibility of getting a good profit. There will be no problem regarding money today. Today we will enjoy our day to the fullest. A good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:45 pm