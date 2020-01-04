Daily Horoscope: 04 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will be full of confidence and enthusiasm. Your spouse will stand with you ignoring all the obstacles in your life. You will get some opportunities that will bring positive changes in your life. Today you can take a big and important decision in your professional life. Sharing your personal and confidential information with your colleagues in your workplace can cause trouble for you. Maybe some of your colleagues will try to take advantage of this situation and bother you. Today will be an auspicious day for you in the case of personal relationships. After a long time, you will be able to spend some good time with your family members today. The journey made today will be enjoyable for you. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 3:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Some tensions are possible on the family front today. There may be some dispute over ancestral property and money. Also, today is not a good day for dealing with legal matters. Negative thoughts can make up your mind. It is better to read a good book in your spare time. Negligence in office can prove to be costly today, so stay alert. On the economic front, the days are good. Today there is every possibility of some improvement in your financial situation. Those dealing with properties or have an import-export business can have a big financial benefit. Your work efficiency will increase and you will work harder today. This day can be difficult for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 5:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you can meet your old friends. It is possible that you will spend a very good time with them. Some good memories of the past will be refreshed once again. Today it is possible to meet some important people who are connected to your field. Therefore, you will be very considerate today. Your little mistake can prove to be harmful for you, especially during debates you have to be very careful. Your financial condition will be normal today. Avoid spending too much on this day. Today your trend will be more in religious and spiritual work. Maybe you can organize a pooja recitation or havan at home or go to a religious place. With this, you will experience peace. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 3 pm to 8 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You need to forget the past and have a fresh move. If you keep sitting like this with the memories of days gone, then your dream of moving ahead will remain incomplete. In such a situation, you will have to focus your full attention on work and keep yourself away from negative thoughts. Try to keep yourself relaxed and calm. Today will be a good day in terms of money. You can make a profitable deal, which will strengthen your financial situation. You can also make an important business decision today. If there are some problems in your marital life, then you will have to find a solution quickly in time, otherwise the matter may get out of hand. Worrying so much is also deteriorating your health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11 am to 1 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your marital life will be blissful today and you will experience happiness with your spouse. Talking about work, your boss' good mood will make the atmosphere even better, due to which you feel relaxed while working in the office. Money related matters will be normal today, therefore, avoid wasteful expenditure as far as possible. Today is going to be something special in the case of you are in a romantic relationship. You will have a magical feeling and you will get to see a beautiful aspect of your lover or partner. Do not pressurize others to do anything and you should also take their interests and emotions into consideration. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5 am to 9 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There may be some differences with your spouse today, but by evening you will convince them and their displeasure will also go away. You can make some beautiful and special plans to make their mood even better. Today expenses are possible to increase. You can spend too much money on unnecessary things. In such a situation, your budget can get messed up. Apart from this, your future plans can also be hindered due to your expensive nature. It will be better if you are careful in time. Today will be a good day on the work front. Your work will be completed without any interruptions and today you will do your work in the office twice as fast so that today you will be able to get some time out for yourself. Health-related matters will be good, you will be absolutely healthy. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 12:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a great day for you. You will experience mental peace. If there is any problem, then you will be holding patience. You will be able to overcome the difficulties of your personal life. If you were having a dispute with family members then today some changes are possible in that situation. You can meet an old friend in the second part of the day and you will spend a lot of time with each other. If we talk about money then today things seem to have changed. You are expected to get success in any of your efforts that have been going on for some time. Investing in a new project will also be beneficial for you. To be successful it is necessary to be healthy. Today you will be able to understand this very well. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 1 pm to 4 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Do not waste your precious time worrying unnecessarily. You have to understand that by helping yourself you can win by fighting through the difficult situations of life. If you talk about your family, there will be an atmosphere of peace in the house and you will feel relaxed. Your mood will be very good and your day will be very special. Maybe to make your day memorable, today you go to a romantic candlelight dinner with your sweetheart. Today, business travel will prove to be expensive. You can have a big financial benefit with the support of your father. Stay away from contentious issues and avoid sidelining your values. On the work front, the days are excellent. Today, some big opportunities may come to you. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:50 am to 2:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today things seem to be trending in your favour and it will be very relaxed for you because almost every work will be done as per your wish. On the work front, your continuous hard work and effort will pay off. Especially businessmen will get the work that they have been waiting for a long time, and this work will give a new direction to your business. On the other hand, employed people can get some good news today. It is possible that your desire to go abroad will be fulfilled. Though your journey will be related to work, but it will be very auspicious for you. Your stars are pointing out that you will get financial benefits from this journey. Income can also increase with your promotion. The problems of your personal relationships will be solved and today you will find yourself free of worries. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you can be a little worried as your responsibility towards your family will increase. It will be better to plan your day in advance. Health problems may come. Take some time out of your busy routine and pay attention to your health. If you want to get back your lost energy, then take some rest from your work. Talking about the economic front, there will be nothing special today. Also, money-related problems will bother you. Today will be a great day for people who are married. You will give full cooperation to each other. This will increase your mutual understanding. Today you will prove that you are a hard-working employee in your office. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 12:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It is possible today that you have a bad relationship with your spouse and needlessly drag you into an issue. Excess stress can also drain your positive energy. You were holding patience. Try to make important decisions yourself and not under the influence of the people. Also, every step needs to be taken thoughtfully today. Family related problems will also affect your work, so take these matters seriously. There will be good results on the economic front. You will have a big financial benefit today, therefore, you will be able to repay your old debts. Also, new schemes will be beneficial. Your seniors will be very impressed by your performance and you will benefit from it. Lucky Colour: red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 2 pm to 7 pm