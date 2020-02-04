Daily Horoscope: 04 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April In your romantic life, there will be adversities. It is possible that you may have a relationship with your partner today, which will make you very depressed. However, you do not have to worry much, this kind of wrangling happens in love. Slowly things will return to normal. If you are married, today you will spend a beautiful day with your spouse. You will realize how lucky you are. In the second part of the day, suddenly you can get into some trouble but with the help of friends at the right time, this problem will be solved. Talking about your work, today is a very important day for people who are employed as they will get new opportunities. You can get advice from an experienced person that will be very beneficial for your career. This day will be fine in terms of money. Your budget will be balanced. Talking about your physical health, you will feel very good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky number: 35 Lucky Time: 1:15 pm to 5:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, this day is very good. If you do business and your work is connected with the foreign market, then today you can expect good profits. If you work a little more, then there is a strong possibility of you getting big profit in the future. On the other hand, employed people can get the desired result of their hard work. You will work according to your plan and will be able to complete all tasks at the right time. Talking about finances, your budget may stagger today. It is possible that you have to bear a big cost. In such a situation, it will be very difficult for you to keep your financial situation stable. Talking about romance, you will enjoy this day with your partner. After a long time, your partner's mood will be this good. Married couples will also have a good time. You will get the support and love of your spouse if any difficult situation arises. Get rid of your health problems and you will feel better. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be no tension in the house today. You need to keep more control over your speech, especially when talking to your elders, use your words very carefully, otherwise your small mistake will land you in a big controversy today. Talking about work, you have to keep good relations with your seniors in the office. Your focus must be on your work at this time so that you can give your best and win the heart and trust of the seniors. Today will be a normal day for businessmen. The day is not good for making any major business decisions, so you are advised to avoid it. Today, your concern about money may increase. Despite many efforts you are not able to save money, so you need a better plan. It is possible that a continuous increase in expenses must be the biggest reason for this. Today your health can be affected due to mental stress. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Work related problems will dominate your mind today. It is possible that there will be a tough competition, about which you will be very much worried today. By getting worried in this way, you will only disturb the mental peace and your precious time will also be destroyed. It is better that you work with zeal and courage and move forward, you will definitely get success. Too much stress is also not good for your health. Your poor health can also affect your work, so take care of your health as well. Talking about romance, today some people can look for a date. At the same time, today will be a very special day for married people. You will love to spend more time with your spouse. Maybe today you go to see a movie or dinner with your sweetheart. Your financial position will remain stable. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Take extra precautions today while doing any work related to electronic gadgets otherwise it may lead to an accident. If you are feeling weak physically then you need to rest. Also, do not be careless in your food and drink. Today will be normal on the economic front. Today there will be no major problem regarding money. After a long time in family life, today you will get good results. Your ongoing feud with your family members will end today and you will be supported by all. However you are advised to avoid repeating this kind of mistake in the future. If you do business and recently you have started any new work, then today you will be busy promoting it. Employed natives are advised to behave properly in front of their seniors today. Avoid talking furiously. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be very important for you at the work front, especially employed people who will get good results today. It is possible that you can meet a new person related to your work and have a very important discussion. At the same time, businessmen will be pro active today in their work. Today there will be a great opportunity. If you take advantage of this opportunity then you can get good benefits. There can be a problem in your marital life today. You have to be generous with your spouse. Avoid arguing over trivial matters. With this you will disturb the peace of the house and at the same time you will also lose your mental peace. The day will be fine in terms of money. You will spend according to your fixed budget. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a better day for you in many cases. First of all, let's talk about your financial situation, so today you can get rid of any big money related concern. It is possible that you will be able to repay your old debt. Today you will be able to spend time peacefully with your family members. There is a possibility that you will receive something useful from your mother. Relationships with your spouse will be intensified. Today they will help you to complete any important task. Talking about love, today you will pay more attention to your romantic life. For the past few days you were not able to give enough time to your partner. You will have lots of fun with them and try to address all their grievances. At this time you are advised to avoid being negligent about your health. Do not ignore even a small problem. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 10:45 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you do business and you are not getting results as expected then you need to change your plans. Also pay proper attention to publicity. You will succeed. At the same time, the working people need to take their decisions carefully at this time. If you are making up your mind about changing your job then you have to take your step forward only after taking advice from someone close. Your finances will be in good condition. Today you may achieve a lot of wealth for which you were working for so many days. Your personal relationships will be good. If you have any dilemma, try to talk to your friends or family members. Maybe you get an answer to your question. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There will be love and happiness in your married life. Today you will love to spend more time with your spouse. You will be very happy to be with your beloved and your relationship will be full of warmth. On the other hand, if you want to propose to someone then open your heart to them. You must make an important decision today instead of delaying it. Talking about work, everything will be normal. Not only will your creativity keep you ahead of others, but you will also get the support of your superiors if needed. The day will be good in terms of money. Today you can spend some money on buying necessary items. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health and you will be stress free. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a good day for you on the economic front. Don't worry too much about money today. If you are trying to get a loan from the bank to buy a new house or vehicle, then today you can get success. You have been feeling unwanted pressure for some time but today will be a good day for you. Today, you will remain mentally strong, all this is the result of your changed attitude. If you proceed with positivity in the same way, you will surely get the right results. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. There will be love and belonging in your relationship with family members. Today your parents can give you a gift that will make you very emotional after getting it. Today a short journey regarding work is possible. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a very special day for unmarried people. Suddenly a beautiful marriage proposal may come for you. The search for your soul mate will end today. The atmosphere of your house will be very good today. The day will be spent laughing with your family members, especially if you get full support of your siblings. Talking about health, today you will be physically and emotionally healthy. Today will be an auspicious day at the work front. Unemployed people can start working on a new project today. At the same time, businessmen are expected to get big benefits today and they can make a big decision today. Your financial situation will be strong. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:10 am to 12:20 am