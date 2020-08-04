Daily Horoscope: 04 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April In the office, you are advised to focus on your work by abandoning laziness. You need to be serious about pending work. Try not to make any big mistakes today, otherwise things may come to your job. If you trade food and drink then today will be a little bit for you. Differences with your spouse can be deep. Avoid drawing the anger of others on your beloved. Your behavior can increase discord in your married life. Money will be in good condition. Today you will spend thoughtfully. Today is a possibility to be mixed in terms of health. If you are suffering from joint pain, then do not do any kind of pressure work today and do not carry anything heavy. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Good score: 5 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May In some cases today, you can get results as expected. Businessmen then you are expected to make good profits today. Your work will move fast and you will be able to give tough competition to your opponents. On the other hand, jobless people may have to face adversity. Your seniors/bosses will not be satisfied with your performance. In such a situation, you do not need to be disappointed. You do your work diligently and do not repeat your mistakes. The day will be expensive in terms of money. There will be peace in your personal life. You will get support from family members. Talking about your health, today will be normal for you. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a very fun day with siblings. You will share your happiness with your loved ones. Health of parents will be good and you will get their blessings. On the work front, you will get the support of luck and any important work that you hold will be completed. If you work and recently you have got an opportunity to work on a new project, then you may have to work very hard on this day. Big traders will get full benefit of their contacts. Talking about your health, you have to make changes in your eating habits to stay healthy. Avoid outside food or stale food. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today, your mental anxiety may be lessened. You will get a lot of relief from any problems related to functioning. If you work then today you can get information about an important meeting. You better keep your preparation in advance. On the other hand, wholesalers can benefit today. For financial strength, you have to take your decisions carefully in terms of money. If you are planning to invest then avoid making big investments at this time. The day will be full of ups and downs for your personal life. Today you will not get a chance to spend much time with your family. Your spouse may be angry with you. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Any major change is possible on the work front today. The day will be beneficial for traders. You can get a chance to increase your business. On the other hand, if you are looking for a new job, today you can get good news. Talking about personal life, today you are going to have a lot of fun with your friends. You can get good results in romantic life. You can decide to take your relationship to the next level. On the economic front, the day will be good. Income may increase. Do not be negligent about health. Consult a doctor if you are suffering from migraine. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today a religious event can be organized in your home. You will spend a great time with your friends and family. However, you are advised to be more vigilant against this widespread epidemic. If you are responsible for any new and big project in the office, then you need to work hard and diligently. Apart from this, you also have to take care of time. If you are a businessman then you may have to bear loss today due to your speech. Take care of your words and behavior while talking to your customers. The day is good in terms of health. You will feel better not only physically but mentally. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:35 am to 1:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Do not allow others to interfere in your personal matters, otherwise the matter may become worse. Do not make the mistake of ignoring your spouse. Try to spend more time with your sweetheart today. Talking about your work, you need to pay attention to the quality of your work in the office. Do not be in a hurry to do any work. Today is auspicious for traders. Your financial troubles seem to be going away. You can also consider a new business proposal. Today you are advised to behave very balanced. Do not take the words said in joking fun among friends. Today will be favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will get a bit less luck. You may have to face a lot of problems to complete your tasks easily. Do not waste your time by talking more here and there with colleagues in the office. If today you do not complete your work on time, then your seniors can adopt a tough attitude. Today you will feel disappointed in the matter of money. Your financial efforts may fail. The situation will be normal in your personal life. With the support of your loved ones, you will remain courageous even in difficult times. Talking about your health, worrying too much can affect your sleep, which can lead to a drastic decline in health. It is better that you keep this in mind. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The atmosphere of your house will be quite good. You will have a lot of fun with the family today. The day will be fun with siblings. Your father can make an important decision related to you. If you are married, the relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. The day will be mixed in terms of work. If you work, try to reach the office on time. Your lethality can spoil the mood of your boss. On the other hand, traders need to move forward at this time. If you are thinking of making a big investment in a new business, then time is not favorable for it. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Some people may try to confuse you by giving incorrect information. You are advised to be careful with such people. Businessmen today may have to struggle hard to make a profit. At the same time, the day of those working will be very busy. Responsibilities for you may increase some. However, you will try your best. Situations are likely to remain stressful in your personal life. Due to your angry nature, your relations with your family members may deteriorate. Your financial situation may decline. Your concern may increase in financial matters. At this time you are advised to avoid traveling long distances. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky number: 30 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February At this time you need to pay attention to yourself. You are forgetting self care in everyday rush. It will be better to spend more time with your family today or do your favorite work. If you do a job and your boss in the office trusts you and assigns you some important work, then you have to do your work very carefully. After completion of the work, do a recheck once. If you are doing business in partnership, then today you can make a big decision together with your partner. It is possible that your work will move in a new direction. To stay healthy, you have to stay away from bad habits like smoking and alcohol. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 5:55 pm to 10:00 pm