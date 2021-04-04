Daily Horoscope: 04 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be normal on the work front. Keep working hard on your behalf, soon you will get good success. If you do business, do not be hasty in making any major business decisions, especially if you are planning a change, then think carefully. If you live in your joint family, then there can be a rift between the members of the house. In such a situation, you need to act very wisely. A little mistake can disturb the peace of your home. On the economic front, the day will be mixed. You will work hard to increase your income. If you have shortness of breath then you are advised to be more careful. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The office environment will be quite good. You will get full support of senior officers and colleagues. Today you will be able to complete any difficult task very easily. Benefit is being made for businessmen, especially if your work is in electronics, then today is going to be very beneficial for you. Talking about your personal life, today you will not get a chance to spend much time with your spouse. Maybe your dear ones might be angry with you. It would be better if you plan something good for them on weekends. Your financial condition will be better than usual. You need to avoid spending more money on things of comfort. As far as your health is concerned, due to the changing weather, there can be a decline in health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are unemployed and have recently interviewed for a job in a big company, today you can get a positive answer. Your hard work will be successful and your confidence will increase. Businessmen are advised to pay more attention to publicity for good profits. On the economic front, the day will be expensive. You can spend a lot of money on children today. Better understanding with life partner. You will get emotional support of your sweetheart. When talking to the elders of your house, you need to take care of mildness. You can get an opportunity to visit some religious place in the evening. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the work front you can get good results. If you do a job, then the doors of progress will open for you. All this is the result of your hard work. If you are doing business and you are thinking of taking a loan for your new business, then today is a good day to apply. Conditions will be favorable in family life. The atmosphere of your house will be quite pleasant. You will get the blessings of parents. Today your concern about money may increase. It is possible that your financial efforts may fail. However, you do not have to worry too much. You will definitely get a solution to this problem when the time comes. Talking about your health, there may be complaints of eye pain today. Avoid carelessness. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Combine study will be very beneficial for you if you are a student. If your exams are coming soon, then keep practicing continuously. Your financial situation is possible to improve. Money can be obtained. Today you can also do some big work related to money. The natives of hotel restaurant business are advised to stay a little careful today. You may have to suffer the wrong result of a small mistake. Today is going to be a very busy day for the people working in government jobs. You will have many important responsibilities. You may have some trouble with your spouse. You keep yourself under control. Your health may decline. You may have a sore throat. Avoid the consumption of cold things. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The beginning of the day will not be right. You may have a conversation with a member of the house in the morning. In such a situation, you will have to control your anger, otherwise your day will be gone in vain. Money will be better than usual. If you pay more attention to savings then there will be no hindrance in your future plans. If you are thinking of changing your job, then you can get a great opportunity today. If you want to start your own small business with a job, then you have to avoid hurrying. Talking about healthy, you may have problems like chest irritation, acidity etc. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a very important day for the people working in government jobs. You may be promoted or transferred as you wish. If you trade food and beverages then you are advised to increase the quality. Also, be careful while dealing with large customers. The condition of the money will be satisfactory. Today you need to avoid doing lending transactions. In case of money, do not close your eyes and trust anyone. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Love and unity will be seen among the members of your family. You can get rid of anxiety related to children's education. His performance in the field of education will be greatly appreciated. You will not get a chance to spend much time with your spouse. They will be very busy today. If you are having even a small problem related to health, then you need to consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be a happy atmosphere in your house and today is going to be a very fun day with family, especially with your younger siblings, you will have a lot of fun. If you are married then the happiness of your married life will increase. You will be very happy after getting the love and support of your spouse. Today you can also get an opportunity to go on a picnic with your sweetheart. If you talk about your finances, today you can get sudden money. If you do business and you have taken a big loan, then your problems seem to be increasing these days. Employed people need to avoid being nervous about the workload in the office. If your senior entrusts you with additional responsibility, then you must work hard on your behalf. Soon you will be opened to progress. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There can be a big jump in the situation of money. Today you will be able to earn good money with little effort. If you are thinking of buying any precious item for a long time, then today is a favorable day for it. Talking about your work, the business connected may have to travel a long time. Your trip is going to be very pleasant. People doing business in partnership can benefit financially. Your business will grow. Employees will have a normal day. You will get a chance to spend a good time today with senior officials in your office. You may also get some important advice from you. Talking about your personal life, if the home environment is not going well for some time, then some improvement can be seen today. Be health conscious. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Avoid stress and concentrate on your work. Do not forget to ignore the talk of your boss in the office, otherwise you may get in big trouble. It is very important for you to keep a good rapport with your boss. Today is going to be auspicious day for businessmen. You may get stuck profits. Speaking of your personal life, your life partner's mood will not be right today. You better try to spend more time with your sweetheart. Your financial situation will be fine. Your financial benefit is possible from elder brother. Being careless about health is not good for you, especially if you have recently emerged from a disease, then pay attention to rest with work. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 3:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Before taking any important decision today, you should think carefully and be ready to face the consequences. Your marital life will be happy. Your love will deepen. Talking about your romantic life, you will have to avoid unduly doubting your partner. Today will be a very good day on the economic front. Though the increase in expenses may make you a little nervous but there will not be any major problem. Today, some stuck tasks also need attention, negligence can prove to be harmful. If you are a student and you feel low in your studies, then you are advised to meditate daily. Your personal life will be happy. If you talk about your health, then today you will feel very refreshed and energetic. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm