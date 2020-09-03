Daily Horoscope: 03 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, major changes are possible today. You can benefit from this change. If you work, then you may have differences with a colleague. It is better that you keep your behavior fine and do not let the office environment deteriorate. If you do business and want to spread your business abroad then this is not the right time for this. Talking about personal life, today you will be in a good mood. Maybe with your friends you can make some good plans. You will be happy today. There will be unity among family members. Avoid doing financial transactions, especially at this time you must avoid taking loans. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The mind will remain calm and you will feel very well today. Any of your big problems can be solved today, the workload in the office will be more but you will complete your work with full positivity and energy. This time is very beneficial for the working people of the stock market. You are likely to get big financial benefits. There will be improvement in the home environment. If your relationship with a member of your household is not going well, then the bitterness between you may decrease. Things will automatically normalize when the appropriate time comes. You are just advised to keep your behavior balanced. Today will be favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky number: 30 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a great day for private jobs. There is a strong possibility of getting the results as expected of your long-standing hard work. You may get a high position. On the other hand, if you do business and are thinking about change, then this time will be good for it. People who trade gold and silver can get big economic benefits. The relationship with your spouse will be good. Maybe some of your big problems will end with the support of your beloved. You will be greatly impressed by your spouse's understanding. Your financial condition will be strong. You may get something valuable. Talking about health, due to chaotic routine, your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 6 :00 am to 2:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This time is very important for students, so do not waste your precious time on unnecessary things and focus your attention on studies. You try to take full advantage of online classes. Talking about work, every job of employed people will be completed on time today. On the other hand, today will be quite a rush for businessmen. Due to any paper bottleneck, your work today may get stuck in the middle. However, you do not have to worry too much. Your problem will be resolved soon. Talking about your personal life, your spouse's mood will be quite bad. You better avoid negotiating any disputed issue. Health problems can increase your problems. You may have stomach problems. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your strength and confidence will increase. You will be able to complete even the toughest tasks today. If you are connected with electronic media, then today is going to be auspicious for you. Suddenly you can have some great success. Businessmen can also get a golden opportunity today, which will make your work move faster. Maybe some of your stuck deals will be final today. Today will be somewhat expensive on the economic front. Today your money can be spent on some negative things. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be calm. However, today you will not get a chance to spend more time with your family members. The day will be better than normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you have any dilemma about career, then you must take advice from your friends, elders of your house or any good advisor. Do not be hasty while doing any work in the office, otherwise some big mistakes can happen to you today. If you do big business then today will not be right for you. You may suffer financial loss. The home environment can suddenly deteriorate. It is possible that your aggressive nature and harshness in speech may cause a big controversy. You must not do any work that hurts the feelings of your loved ones, especially do not make the mistake of ignoring the things of your parents. Today, your life partner may not agree with any of your decisions. Talking about health, today you will be troubled by back or back pain. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October After a long time you will spend a very good day with your spouse today. Your relationship will improve and your trust in each other will be strengthened. Talking about work, today is going to be very busy for you. If you work, then you can increase the workload in the office. It is better that you plan your important tasks beforehand. On the other hand, businessmen are advised not to do any work in a hurry, especially if you are going to make a big deal today, then take your decision after thinking carefully. Today is going to be a normal day on the economic front. You have to spend according to your fixed budget. Talking about health, today you will not get much time for yourself due to busy routine. You will be very tired. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 8:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a relief for you. All your works will be completed according to your plan. If you work then you can get some good information in the office. High officials will be very happy with you. Merchants can also benefit. If you work in manufacturing, you can expect huge economic benefits. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Your relationship with your family will be strong. You can get any important suggestions from your elder brother. Talking about money, suddenly money is becoming a sum of profit. Married natives of this zodiac are advised to control their anger and speech. If you work with a calm mind, then you can avoid many problems that may come, otherwise the happiness of your married life can be eclipsed. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will be very active in the office today and will complete all your work fast, especially if you are very busy with your pending work. If you work with sales then you can get good success. Today will be very important for businessmen. Today you can apply a heel peak to achieve a larger order. You may have a conversation with a member of your household. In such a situation, you are advised to use your words very thoughtfully. Today, your life partner can make a big demand for you. If you are not able to meet their demand, then you must talk with your sweetheart in peace and love. It is possible to understand your side. The day will be mixed in terms of money. Your income will be good, but your increasing expenses may spoil your budget. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 9:50 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is not good for you in terms of health. You may face many problems due to sudden drop in your health. It is possible that most of your time today is spent traveling to the doctor and hospital. Today is not a special day on the work front, be it a job or business, your pace will be slow. If you are feeling mental turmoil then you must stay away from negative thoughts. Also, you must also meditate in the pooja lesson. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can also spend some big money. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 12 noon

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the work front you can get good results. If there was any hindrance in your work for some time, then today there is a strong possibility of it going away. With this you can do your work with a lot of heart. You will be very lucky today in terms of money. You may get an opportunity to earn extra money. Not only this, there are chances of getting any benefit related to property. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. If your younger brother or sister is having any kind of problem, then with your help today, their problem can be solved. There will be sweetness in a relationship with your spouse. Any old memory of your married life will once again be refreshed. Talking about your health, you must include yoga in your routine to keep yourself healthy and energetic. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:55 pm