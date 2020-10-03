Daily Horoscope: 03 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are a student, do not be negligent about your studies. Keep distance from mobile and TV and try to study diligently. Talking about the work, this time will be full of ups and downs for employed people. You need to work hard by recognizing your abilities. If you do business in partnership, then you must respect the decisions taken by your partner. Ego and anger can prove harmful to your business. The day will be normal in terms of money. Today you have to avoid financial transactions. Talking about your health, you will get relief from any chronic disease. Lucky color: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are unemployed and looking for a job then you will feel disappointed. You need to work harder at this time. If you do a job, you are advised to avoid laziness. The more you work hard, the better fruit you will get. Today is going to be a very important day for the people working in the property. There may be a big opportunity in your hands. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You can get any important advice from your elder brother. There is a strong possibility of financial strengthening. Sudden wealth can be achieved. Talking about your health, you must take part in sports to keep yourself healthy and energetic. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you do business and you have made a big deal recently, then there is a strong possibility of getting the expected profit. If you do anything related to wood business, then you can get a good chance to make a profit today. On the other hand, jobless people may face adverse situations today. You need to be very balanced in the office. It is possible that you lose your temper over something. It is possible that you will become my friend with colleagues. Talking about money, then keep a balance between your income and expenses. Avoid spending your accumulated finances on unnecessary things. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. You will get support from the elders of your house. The day is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There seems to be increasing discord in marital life. Due to your habit of needlessly suspecting your spouse, there may be misunderstandings between you. To strengthen your relationship, you must try to clear all misconceptions. You may have to travel suddenly due to office work. If you work best, then today all your work will be completed on schedule. If you have recently started a new business, you may get a big shock today. The money situation will be fine. At this time you need to focus more on savings. Any expenses related to writing for children's education can be done today. Talking about your health, negligence can lead to some serious disease. You must not ignore your health with this. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will get good results in your personal life. You will try your best to reconcile with your household members and your efforts will be successful. You will get parental support. A member of your household may get some great achievement which will create an atmosphere of happiness in your house. If you are married, you will find stubbornness in the life of your spouse. If you work in peace then there will be no problem with you. Businessmen can get an opportunity to make a big deal today with the help of an important person. If you work, then today is going to be very busy for you. However, you are advised to avoid haste and panic. Your health will be fine, but you also need to pay attention to your rest. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On this day, you need to avoid excessive anger and arrogance, only your mental stress will increase due to unnecessary worry. In the office, you need to be very active. Due to high workload, you may have to work very hard today. If your boss assigns you any important work, then try to complete it seriously. If you do business and you get a new business proposal today, then you need to make your decision very carefully. Do not come in a hurry and make a decision that you have to regret later. Money situation will be strong. Talking about your health, you are likely to have an allergy or infection, so you must take care of cleanliness. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you work, then today you will get relief from a stressful daily routine. It is possible that today the workload will be lighter and you will get enough time for yourself. Today is a good day to freshen yourself up, so take full advantage of it. Today you will have a lot of sweet and sweet talks with your spouse and you will be entertained a lot. Spend time with your sweetheart, these moments will become memorable for you. The day will be very busy for businessmen, you will work hard to further your business. Likewise, you must keep trying constantly, soon you will get good fruit. If you talk about your financial situation then the day will be normal. Today you will be able to save well. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today may prove to be something better for you. Time is favourable for pursuing new schemes. If you do your work with strong morale and full confidence, then you will definitely get success. The day will be beneficial in terms of money. Today you can get a chance to earn extra money. You will have good mental and physical health, which will give you full benefits. You will do your work twice as fast. Businessmen may get some relief. Chhota Hij is small but you can get the financial benefit. Married life will be happy. You will enjoy today's day with your spouse. Time may be a bit difficult for students. There may be some obstacles in your studies. If you talk about your health, then your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 7:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Some stress is possible in your personal life. You can spoil the atmosphere due to your relationship with your family. You will feel that the family does not understand you properly. If you put your side wisely, then they may understand you. On the other hand, the deterioration in the health of your spouse today can increase your anxiety. You better spend more time with them and take care of them. Happiness will come from children. His performance at your workplace of education will be commendable. You will also feel proud of them. On the economic front, the day will be mixed. Expenses may increase, but today there is also a strong possibility of increasing income. Conditions will be favourable at your workplace. Today, the workload will also be less. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you work, then today will be auspicious for you. Your salary is likely to increase. Apart from this, you can get a good job offer from a big company. Do not be in a hurry if business-connected people get an opportunity to invest today. Invest in such economic schemes so that you can get a big benefit in the coming times. Talking about personal life, a sudden problem may arise today. You may have differences with a friend or family. Your financial condition will be good. Today the expenses will be less. Your health will be fine. It is advisable that you drink plenty of water. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Working people need to pay full respect to their seniors in the office. If you make a mistake, accept it with an open heart. Do not take any step in your ego that may endanger your job. If you do a government job, today your responsibilities can increase. Today, people working in fashion can get good benefits. The day is favourable for advancing new schemes. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your family members will remain in harmony. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:30 pm