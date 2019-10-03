Daily Horoscope: 03 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It will be an unexpected day on the family front and you will be highly irritated by evening. Some of you will give up with their patients and encounter certain troubles- but not to worry. This isn't your day to plan for a job switch or something auspicious as things may go wrong. It will be a normal day on the work-front. Try not to take any decision in a hurry, as chances will be negative. Spend your money wisely and be cautious in lending money to a close relative/ friend. It will be a normal day on the work- front, but your hard work will not be recognized. A slow day on the relationship front, as your careless attitude will make things get worse. Health will be normal. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:10 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be a happy day after a long time. Things will be favourable overall as your supportive and helping nature will get you good results. You will be work oriented and focused. Your serious attitude will be a motivating factor for others. Do not trust people easily as this will be harmful. Your close relative will be jealous of your achievement. Avoid long drives. A normal day on the family front will make things go smooth as elders will be supportive. The minor argument with the sibling can make you upset, but things will get rectified soon. It will be a profitable day for businessmen. Minor health issues may surround you- but relax as things will be fine soon. It will be a strong day on the economic front, as you may have an extra source of income. Take care of your health and consume lots of liquid. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 45 Lucky time: 5:10 pm to 8:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Try to get over the past to live a stress- free life. It will be a happy day on the family front as a small get- together will make your day. The understanding between the couples will make a relationship even special. A short trip is on the cards, and even elders' will accompany you. An excellent performance by students on the academic front will make parents feel proud. Your stubborn attitude to achieve your target will be beneficial at this point in time. It will be a busy day for businessmen as travelling will be on the go. A normal day on the economic front will keep you busy. Your health will remain good. Start your day with a morning walk. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 7:00 am - 8:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July It will be an extremely busy day today and try not to postpone your task on the work- front. Your promotion will make colleagues feel jealous as the boss will be favourable. Keep up the spirit high to be successful. Students will be confident and will perform well on the academic front. It will be a normal day on the family front. Newlywed couples will plan for a short trip soon. Your parents will be pleased to see you progressing. Slight ups- downs in married life will be the part of life, but nothing to worry as mutual understanding will make things normal. You may plan to purchase household items. Parents' health will show improvement, though you have to be careful. You will be relaxed by the end of the day. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There is always the scope of improvement and you must welcome a new day with a fresh feeling. It will be a beneficial yet busy day on the work-front. You need to be careful in terms of relationship and get away with your careless attitude. Change of job is high on your mind. An unexpected trip can be a surprise for the family. You may consult elders' in financial matters. Control your anger as your aggressive behaviour on the personal front can worsen the condition. It will be a healthy day in terms of the sibling relationship and family picnic is on the way. It will be a mixed day on the economic front as you will be confused about utilizing the money. You will feel exhausted by evening. Drink as much water as you can to stay healthy. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:05 am to 6:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Things will be sorted out overall and will make you feel relaxed. Parents and family will be successful. You will get positive results throughout the day. Whether job change or salary hike, things will be favourable for you. You may plan something for the family, making them feel special. Businessmen will make a huge profit. Catching up with an old friend will be a great idea. Mother's health needs to be taken care of. Sibling bond will make the atmosphere jolly. You may be of help to someone in terms of finances- whether a close relative or friend. You will be energetic the entire day as your positive attitude will be the major factor. Lucky Colour: Blood Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 5:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Things will be back to normal after a major turmoil and you will try to cope up with the situation. It will be a busy day on the professional front as work-related travel is on the cards. Married couples will have a prosperous time, as you will establish a stronger bond. Kids' will perform well in sports and academics. Those in real- estate will come across a new project. Your habit of trusting people easily will prove you wrong. It will be a normal day for businessmen, but work-related travel will keep you occupied. Avoid getting into arguments- overall. Avoid driving, whether two-wheeler or a car. Health will be normal. stay hydrated as the weather is extreme. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Stop running behind things which are of no use to you. spend quality time with your loved ones. You will get relief of financial burden as your extra source of income will be beneficial. Your kids may plan to go abroad for higher studies. Elder's health will be a matter of concern. You may hesitate to discuss the future with your beloved. Those in the public sector may face difficulties as work pressure will be stressful. It will be a romantic day for newly- married couples as you will go for a long drive. The evening will be busy at a friend's place and you are expected to spend a wonderful time together. Those facing migraine problems will be relaxed today. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 5:40 am to 11:00 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It may be an unstable day initially but eventually, things will improve. It will be a slow day in the office, as your boss will be annoyed about your habit of leaving tasks pending. Things will be bitter in relationships as an interference of a close family member will irritate. Just ignore certain things to live a peaceful life. Avoid being blunt as this habit may not be accepted by the majority of the people. The sibling will not be supportive, which will not be accepted by others. Health has to be given priority. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8: 30 am to 12:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January It will be a family day and you will plan for a short family trip. Favourable surprise from sibling will change your mood. You will spend quality time with family and kids which is much required since long. Good news from your kids' end will make you feel proud. Your father's health will make you and family feel upset. It will be a profitable day on the financial front and you may come across good news on financial matters. It will be a normal day on the work- front but the new project will keep you occupied. You may get stuck somewhere, which will be a reason for conflict with your beloved. You are expected to help someone financially. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 19 Lucky time: 5:30 am to 3:10 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Improvement in health will be such a relief and you can plan things further accordingly. It will be a relaxing day and you will feel contended. You will have some important task on the work- front, which will keep you occupied. Work-related travel is on the cards. You won't be able to spend time with family, which will be a reason for the dispute. Your partner will feel offended due to communication gap. Kids' interested in sports and dance will perform exceptionally well. Your partner's irritating behaviour will make you feel frustrated. The minor argument with the neighbour will create a gap. Handle the situation patiently. Stay calm to make things favourable. Improvement in health will make you feel confident. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 8:30 pm