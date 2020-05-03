Daily Horoscope: 03 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a better day for you on the work front. Your mind will remain focused so that you will be able to complete your work easily. Time is good for businessmen to start working on their plans. You are very likely to succeed. Your financial condition will be good. Only love and romance will remain in your romantic life. Today you can spend a beautiful evening with your partner. The day is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6.05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There may be some changes in your life today, especially at your workplace you are very likely to get the fruits of your hard work. You can get a great chance to move forward. Your confidence will be boosted by getting desired results to businessmen. There will be happiness and peace in married life. Your relationship with your spouse will be cordial. Today is not a special day in terms of money. Suddenly a big expense may come in front of you, which can make you question whether to spend it or not. Your health will be good. You will feel better mentally. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 02:15 pm to 6.55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a mixed result for you. You may have some disappointment at your workplace. Today, even after a lot of hard work, your performance is not much. There will be a tense atmosphere at your home today. Your parents will be unhappy with any of your negligence. Maybe their tough attitude makes you sad, but you have to understand that they want you well so follow their advice. Your financial condition will be better than usual. Small expenditure is possible but there will be no problem. Today will be important in the case of love, today you can make a big decision. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 12:55 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be in a mood for fun, your mind will be calm and you will be quite happy. There will be happiness and peace in Your personal life. You will be able to spend a lot of time with your loved ones. Your father was angry with you for the last few days, but today you will be able to overcome his displeasure. The atmosphere of the house will be quite good. Money will remain strong, today you can also make a big investment. If you do business then there is a possibility of getting profit. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12:10 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Money will not be any better today. The work that was expected to be of great financial benefit to you, today that work may get stuck in the middle. However you must not give up. There will be happiness and peace in married life. You will have a good relationship with your spouse. Love will grow between you both, you will get the blessings of your parents. Today, younger brothers can also have some big achievements. In your romantic life, you need to be a little careful and behave properly in front of your partner. If you are cracking jokes, do it wisely else it can hurt someone's feelings. Talking about health, your mind will be disturbed today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, you must avoid getting into any kind of debate, otherwise your big loss can happen, you will not get good results in financial matters. There is a strong possibility of loss of money. Today will be very difficult for the businessmen. Today you will have aggression in your nature, which will also have a negative effect on your marital life. It will be better to keep yourself calm. Your opponents will be active today. You must be careful. Talking about health, many negative thoughts can come to mind today, due to which you will not feel good. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, you will be sad due to our relationship with your spouse. The differences between the two of you have been keeping you away from each other for a long time. It is better that you give your relationship another chance and solve your problems together. On the work front, the day is auspicious, today you will perform your responsibilities well and will not give anyone a chance to complain. The efforts you were making to improve your financial condition are becoming a success in it. You will get the benefits as expected. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 1:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There may be small differences between relatives but everything will be normal by evening. Treat your spouse properly and avoid doing any irresponsible action, otherwise it can go wrong. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Today's investment will increase your prosperity and financial security. There can be an obstacle in office work today. You must be careful and try to solve this problem with a cold head instead of getting upset. Children can be the reason for your happiness today. Today romance will be on your mind and you will want to spend more time with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:05 am to 12:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you do not act wisely today, then you will waste your day by falling into a useless mess. Talking about romantic life, you will be very happy to hear your partner's heart. Today, your ideological differences with your seniors in the office are possible. Try to present your side very calmly. Now you need to be cautious in terms of money. If you have to go shopping, spend only on the things needed. Will be good for you Stay away from smoking otherwise your health can get worse today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your personal life will be happy. Today any of your concerns about your younger brother or sister will also end today. You will find yourself in a dilemma about a matter. If you do not feel able to take the right decision, then please consult an experienced person. Give importance to the words of your spouse, some of their advice may work for you. You will have a different pleasure in working today because your boss's mood will be much better. If you talk about money then today you will not face any kind of financial problem due to an increase in income. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 7:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the economic front, the day will be mixed. Today you can get a good chance to earn money, but some big expenses are also possible. In the case of love, the day is not good. Constant rift with your boyfriend / girlfriend is leading to the end of your relationship. If you talk about your married life, then you will feel that your spouse is not happy with you. It is possible that they do not want to express their displeasure. In this case, a slight mistake can cause a dispute between you two. Due to lack of mind in the work, some tasks may remain incomplete. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm