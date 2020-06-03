Daily Horoscope: 03 June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are a student and there are obstacles. Therefore, you must consult a good advisor so that you can move in the right direction. Also, you have to continue your practice. At this time, even the slightest carelessness towards studies is not good for you. Talking about work, today will be a very good day for employed people. Today you can get such a golden opportunity. It is possible that this will open up the way for you in future. On the other hand, today will be a better day for businessmen. There is a strong possibility of small economic benefits. Talking about personal life, you can have a relationship with a relative today. It is possible that you do not like his interference in your personal matters. However you are advised to avoid arguing or using profanity. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are with your life partner, today will be some relief for you. It is possible that your dear, forget all your displeasure and forgive you, which will improve your relationship. Today is expected to be a very good day for the people who work. The way you have been working hard for some time now, you can get proper results today. Today will also be beneficial for businessmen. You can get a good order on your hands. However, you have to take care of time. Your financial situation will be strong. Stalled economic transactions can be completed. The day will be favorable in terms of health. Today you will be very refreshed and energetic. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 3:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today, if you do not do any work without thinking, then you may be in big trouble. The people doing the job today need to pay more attention to their pending tasks because today your boss's mood will not be right. Maybe even your small anger can provoke their anger. On the other hand, businessmen need to expand their business. There is a need to make some important and concrete decisions. If you keep a product of customers' choice then you will get good benefits. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with your family members. Talking about your health, today you will remain sluggish and feel lethargic. To keep yourself fresh, you must do light exercise. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are feeling tired then it is better that you take a break from your work for a few days and concentrate on rest. Spend time with friends and family, this will reduce your stress and make you feel good. Business people are advised to avoid violating the rules of the government, otherwise today you may suffer a huge loss. To maintain peace in your personal life, avoid bad feelings over trivial matters. If you want to keep the peace of your home, then you must try to soften your behaviour. Today will be mixed results on the economic front. Your expenses may increase. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 2:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On this day you are advised to be very careful, especially mixing with people who have bad intentions will prove to be harmful for you. Some people may try to confuse you by giving incorrect information. It will be better if you work smarter. Today will be a stressful day for businessmen. Your work may get worse due to which heavy damage is possible. Today will be very difficult due to increasing workload on the people who do the same job. Working under pressure in this way can also affect your health. It will be good for you to pay equal attention to both work and health. Solve problems outside and avoid such things at home, otherwise the environment of your home may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today your mood will be very good. The mind will be happy and you will feel mental peace. The performance of the jobbers will be commendable. You will get full support of your seniors/bosses and you are likely to get good benefits in the coming days. On the other hand, if business people want to start work on a new project, then the day is good for it. You must pursue your plans. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your parents will be good. If you are unmarried, then a marriage proposal may come for you. However, avoid thinking randomly, the day is very good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you may get some good news which you will be happy to hear. The atmosphere of the house will be very good and you will share your happiness with the family. Being blessed by parents will boost your confidence. If you work, then you will perform very well. Your seniors/bosses will be satisfied with your work and will also keep pace with colleagues. At the same time, people doing business are advised to avoid doing any risky work at this time. Do not take any wrong way to earn profits, otherwise your loss can be in place of profit. Today will be fine on the economic front. The expenses will be less and your budget will be balanced. Talking about health, it will be good today and you will enjoy your favorite dishes too. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today, the matter of health will not be right, due to which you will not feel much at work. Today, you have to avoid making any important decisions and at the same time you are advised to control your emotions as well. Talking about your personal life, respect your elders, especially give importance to the views of your parents. Your irresponsible actions can make them sad. If you are married then you must give enough time to your spouse so that the love between you deepens. Today you may have to take a short journey in connection with work. Although this journey will not be as beneficial as you expected, you are not disappointed. There are such ups and downs in life. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The economic situation will improve and today you can spend some money for things of comfort. Apart from this, when you can help a close financially. If you work then today you can be assigned some important responsibility. You will do your work with full vigor and confidence. If you do business in partnership, you need to maintain a good relationship with the partner. The rift between you can have a bad effect on your work. Happiness and peace will remain in married life. There will be sweetness in the speech of your spouse and today both of you are more with each other and will spend time. Your health will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 10:30 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you want to progress, you need to work hard. Thoughts of shortcuts may come in your mind, but do not do any work that causes trouble for yourself. Today some special support will not be available from friends but there is no need to be depressed because this is not the time to sit on the trust of others but to become self-reliant, so try to settle your work as far as possible. There will be peace in your personal life. You will get a lot of love and support from family members, especially with younger members of the house. Today you will have a lot of fun. If you do business and if there are any problems in your government work, then today your problem can be overcome and your work is likely to become disturbed. Do not be negligent in the matter of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will have more burden of responsibilities, but the good thing is that your spouse will be ready to help you in every way. This will not only lighten your burden but also with each other. There will also be a chance to spend enough time. Happiness will come from the child's side. They will give importance to your words. Your financial condition will be better than usual. It will be good if you spend it thoughtfully. Today you have to avoid investing. If you take an important decision today, then stick to it, do not doubt your decision-making ability. If you look at your health today. You will experience mental peace. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm