Daily Horoscope: 03 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your personal life will be blissful. Your child may bring some good news. On the other hand, your spouse will forget the old things and treat you well. You will receive a good amount of money. Talking about the work, there can be a debate with a colleague in the office today. You better try to avoid it and concentrate on your work. You must focus on your work. Be it your personal life or professional life, you must avoid doing anything that will make you regret in future. Take care of your health. Work fatigue can affect your health today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:46 am to 12:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you work, then your speed will be very good today and all your work will be completed fast. On the other hand, the businessmen will feel disappointed. Today you may have to suffer a small financial loss. If a challenging situation arises in front of you today, then you face it with courage and understanding. Talking about personal life, today you will be able to openly express your feelings in front of your spouse. Avoid interfering in the affairs of others, otherwise you can get into trouble today. Today, any of your old and important contacts can be useful to you. Today you will find yourself relaxed and enjoy the day. Days are not good for travel. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The problems of marital life seem to be increasing. You will be greatly disturbed by your spouse's criticism. If both of you do not get views on something, then in such a situation you must remain calm. Do not disturb your mental peace by arguing unnecessarily. Today, think well before making any promises to anyone else, otherwise you may be in trouble. At your work today, you will not get the expected results. You do not need to lose courage. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work, but you may have to wait for some more time. Your image in the society will be strong and your mind will increase in respect. Talking about health, you will feel better today. You will experience a new energy inside you. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Love and attachment will increase with your life partner. You will be able to understand each other better. Speaking of work, you have the ability to achieve success in any field, so you just focus on your goal. Today you will find yourself full of passion energy. The atmosphere of the house will be good. Today at home you can organize any puja or havan. Business related journey will be auspicious today. If you are thinking of doing new work then you can get success. Today you will be satisfied with the decisions you have made, if you talk about money then today will be expensive. However, there does not appear to be any major problem. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very beneficial for businessmen of this sign. You are likely to get some big economic profits. On the other hand, the employed people will get full support of their seniors. Recently the new responsibilities which were entrusted to you, today you will be able to fulfill them on time. People around you will be greatly impressed by your positivity. If you talk about your personal life, today you will be able to solve some serious domestic issues which will improve the home environment. If you make any important decision then consult your spouse. Today you will be more busy but you need to take time for yourself too so that your health is not affected. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 12:25 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you talk about your health, then today will be normal, but you must keep doing light-hearted exercise daily. This will keep you energetic. Today will be an auspicious day on the family front. Suddenly you may get some good news which will keep the atmosphere of the house cheerful. You will get the blessings of parents. On the other hand, if your spouse has been busy for some time and is unable to pay attention to you, today is going to be a wonderful day for you, your dear ones will try to address all your complaints. Today, with some improvement in your financial situation, your big worry will be removed. However, you are advised to revisit economic schemes that you are not aware of. Lucky Colour: Grey Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 6:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If today you are in the mood for fun, then the day is not right for this. There are some important tasks that you have to tackle today. It is not right for you to ignore any of this. Students may face some problems. They will feel less in studies. If you want to achieve your goal, then you must work hard on your part. Your financial condition will be normal. Today it will be good if you do not spend extravagantly. People with bad intentions may be near you, so you must be careful. If you get stuck in any problem today, friends will definitely come forward to help you. Today will be a mixed day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 4:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will bring great relief for you in some cases. You will feel better by getting rid of health related problems. Apart from this, any of your worries can be overcome today due to which the mind will remain cheerful. Speaking of work, today you will have to work very hard but you will get good success. Your financial condition will be fine. Your income will be good. However, today you have to avoid financial transactions. Your marital life will be happy. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. There will be emotional support from your parents. Suddenly coming to the house of a close relative in the evening will make the atmosphere quite good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 11:50 am to 2:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you work, today you will work hard on your behalf, but you can make small mistakes. In such a situation you will feel quite annoyed, but there is no need to take much stress. If you do your work with a calm mind, then you can avoid such troubles. There will be happiness in married life. You will experience happiness with your spouse. Today, some people may try to take advantage of your generosity by implicating you in their needless things. It will be better to treat such people very cleverly. Consider your decisions on the economic front because losses are likely. Do not invest in haste. To stay healthy, take adequate rest along with drinking good food. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Employed people are expected to get some great success today. You may get a high position. On the other hand, if you do business, then you can get the benefit of good interaction with big customers today. Today you have to take special care of your behavior. You may have a fight with someone. In such a situation, you have to avoid becoming fierce. Do not do any work in anger, that you will do your own harm. Talking about money, there is a possibility of sudden money gains. Today, any problem running with money can be solved. There will be peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your spouse will remain cordial. Your love will increase. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There may be some major challenges at your workplace. If you are thinking of doing something new, then some of your efforts may fail today, which will leave you very disappointed. In the case of money, you are advised to be careful. Be more careful if you are going to do any financial transaction. The day is good for talking to your sweetheart to put an end to the problems in marital life. By keeping silent you are increasing misunderstandings. Apart from this, you have to strengthen your trust in each other. Avoid getting angry on small things today. Excess stress can affect your health. Overall this day is going to be difficult for you. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm