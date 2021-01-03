Daily Horoscope: 03 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is the day for you to be mixed. There may be some problems in personal life. You may face some problems due to deteriorating interaction with your family members. Talk of work, job or business, you need to work hard. The more you work hard, the better fruit you will get. Your financial condition will be good. There will be no major problem on the economic front. In the second part of the day, some guests may suddenly come home. You may have to make some changes to your day plans. Talking about your health, work fatigue can increase your stress. You also need to focus on yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If there is tension going on in your married life, then you have to resolve your issues with peace and understanding. If you increase the talk more than your difficulties may also increase. Talking about your work, today is going to be a very busy day for employed people. You may have to work very hard today to tackle an important task. However, you will get the support of your seniors and you will be able to complete your work on time. Businessmen today can have tremendous economic profits. If your work is related to stationery, electronics, clothes etc. then you are very likely to get results as expected. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your nature may change. There will be sweetness in speech and you will be treated politely. Your image will be quite strong among people. You will carry out your personal life responsibilities well. Your family members will be very happy with you. You will get full support from parents. People engaged in government jobs can get the fruits of their hard work. Businessmen will have to be patient at this time. If you have suffered a big loss recently, you may soon see an improvement in the situation. Talking about your money, unnecessary expenses can spoil your budget. You better keep this in mind. Talking about your health, if you are having any problem related to the eyes, do not be negligent and consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 1:20 to 5:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will prove to be better for you in many cases. You will feel better by reducing mental stress. Today you can also make some important decisions. Talking about your work, if you do a job then all your work can be completed ahead of time. Even today you will be able to complete any pending work. People who are into business in partnership are advised to keep good rapport with their partner, otherwise the discord between you may cause loss in business. If you are a student then at this time you need to take your studies seriously. It is not right for you to miss online classes. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. There will be a chance to spend enough time with your family today. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Talking about work, today will be full of ups and downs for the Businessmen. It is likely that you will not get success today, but instead of getting frustrated with it, you must keep trying with full positivity. It is possible that all your difficulties will be overcome soon. On the other hand, the jobless people need to abandon laziness and concentrate on their work. Try to complete pending tasks. Avoid gossiping with colleagues. Avoid being chaotic and selfish. You have to understand the difference between praise and flattery, otherwise today someone can take advantage of you. The day will be normal in terms of money. Talking about your health, you are advised to avoid eating outside food. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your financial situation can improve. You can get good results from the right financial decisions you have taken recently. Today you can also plan to start any new work. If you work, you will feel frustrated despite hard work. You will feel that your boss is not paying attention to your hard work. You can also consider changing jobs. On the other hand, businessmen can benefit today. Your personal life will be happy. Your family members will be happy with you. The day is favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will be very worried about health. Poor health can hamper your day-to-day plans. It would be better for you to focus more on your health at this time. You can have a dispute with someone about money. You are advised to avoid losing your temper under any circumstances, otherwise your difficulties may increase. Today will be mixed results on the work front. Employed people need to follow the advice of higher officials in the office. It is your only advantage. If you are assigned an important task today, then try to complete it on time. Your personal life will be normal. Lucky Colour: orange Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Stay away from unnecessary talk and keep your thinking positive. If you want to move forward in life, don't let negativity dominate you. Talking about your work, do not take any decision today in overconfidence. If you do business, before taking any new work, consult some experienced people related to your field. On the other hand, today will be a very important day for employed people. You work hard. Some stress is possible in your personal life. Your tough attitude may offend your loved ones. Elders may criticize your nature. Today will be a good day in terms of money. You need to work very hard to increase income. Health may decline. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will be very energetic and will complete all your work with a lot of heart. Also you will get full support of your colleagues. On the other hand, if you do business, today you may get a chance to make a small investment. This time is not appropriate for doing any major work related to your money. There will be some upheaval in your personal life today. Avoid imposing your opinion on family. You must also take full care of their likes and dislikes. Try to keep pace with younger siblings. If you are married, today the harsh behavior of your spouse can make you nervous. However, you do not need to worry too much. By evening your beloved's displeasure will go away. Talking about your health, there can be a problem related to eyes today. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 10:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you have to take every step of your life very thoughtfully and wisely. Do not expect excessively from others, otherwise today it can cause sorrow for you. Today, you can hurt your heart because of someone. If you work, then your boss can make a big decision due to your hard work. You can get promoted soon. Today will also be beneficial for businessmen. If you do work related to property then you can expect good benefits today. Your financial condition will be good. Your financial efforts will be successful and you will get wealth. Marital discord can occur. There will be fierceness in your life-partner's nature. Talking about your health, today will be a good day. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 12:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There may be some problems in personal life. Your father's health will be weak due to which you will be very worried. Today most of your time will be spent in the doctor and the hospital itself. At this time you need to take more care of your father. It may be difficult with your spouse, but you will not let the matter grow with your understanding. Today you will get full support of your friends in accomplishing an important task. Talking about money, today's day is going to be very expensive. Suddenly there will be an unbalanced budget. Your boss in the office can entrust you with a big task. All this is the result of your hard work. Today will be normal for businessmen. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm