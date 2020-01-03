Daily Horoscope: 03 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be an auspicious day for unemployed people. After struggling for a long time, you can get some good news. Today you are very likely to get a job in a good company. The day will be fine in terms of money-related matters. Spend thoughtfully today, do not burn a hole in your pocket by being overjoyed, otherwise, you will return home empty-handed in the evening. Your personal life will be happy. Family members will get more affection. You will not be able to spend much time with your spouse today. They may be too busy. Talking about health, you will be troubled by winter and it is better to protect yourself from cold. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 5 pm to 8:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you can take part in any religious or social event. By helping the needy, you will get mental peace, this will also increase your honour. The working conditions will be favourable. Your performance will be very good and you will get full support from your seniors. If you are a businessman, you have to be a little more serious about your work. At this time you will have to take some important decisions only then you will be able to move forward. There will be happiness and peace in your family life. On the other hand, there may be some problem in your romantic life. You have to be honest with your partner and do not lie to them. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June People around today will be very impressed by seeing your positivity. The day will be beneficial in terms of money. Your good stars are also pointing towards money gains. If you are trying to do something new, job or business, then you can get success in it. Today, travel related to work is also possible. Happiness will remain in your family life. Time will be spent with your loved ones in bliss. Today, small disputes are possible with a spouse, but gradually everything will be normal. You will find yourself in a state of confusion about any decision you have taken. Be patient and trust yourself. Beware of unknown people as they may cause you harm. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 1:05 pm to 6:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July In the office today, you need to work diligently, only by trusting your work, your superiors have given you important workload, it will be better that you complete your work with hard work and honesty. There can be some improvement in the situation of money. It is possible that today's journey will be financially beneficial for you. Your marital life will be happy. Today you will experience love like never before. You need to be careful in the second part of the day. Do not get into any debate otherwise, you may get caught in some court cases. This time is favourable for the students. You will be interested in studying and the support of the gurus will also be there. Your health will be good mentally you will feel very good. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 10 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be arguments in the house today and a small issue can result in a big dispute. It will be better for you and your partner to control what you both say to each other. Today, the mood of your spouse will not be good. You may see anger and irritation in their nature. The day will be a bit difficult at the work front. You can be assigned such a task. At the same time, your high officials can also adopt tough attitude today Any attempt to improve your financial situation may fail today. Many negative thoughts can come to your mind due to financial constraints. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 10:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today there may be a sudden arrival of guests due to which you will be very busy. Though this may cause you some problems as some of your plans may get hampered. You will keep all the problems aside and keep yourself occupied with your guests. This day will be expensive in terms of money. Today you may spend more than necessary. In the office, if you want to talk to your high officials about something important, then do it with confidence. It is possible that you will surely get success. If you do business then today you will be able to work easily with the help of your partner in a stressful situation. There will remain compatibility in your married life. Talking about your health, you will be very agile today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7 am to 6 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Due to financial problem, there can be strife in the house. It is possible that your parents are very angry with you because you have become more of a spendthrift. If you do not correct your mistake in time there will be a huge financial crisis in the future. You will be very worried about the children today and this will make your partner sad as well. Careful natives will have to increase their efforts to get progress. This is the right time to prove your ability. Today traders today need to be careful. You can deal with losses quickly. By making small changes in your nature, you can avoid many kinds of problems. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 12:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is not good for you at the economic front. Today you will not receive the property you were expecting to get and that will make you sad. However, this situation will not last long. If you keep trying, you will get success soon. Today, you need to take more care of your health, otherwise, suddenly you may come in the grip of some seasonal disease. There will be discord in your personal relationship. You may have a dispute with your family members. In such cases, you should think twice before speaking otherwise wrong choice of words can result in a big dispute. It would be better to respect your elders and treat the younger ones with love. You are advised to avoid travelling today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2 pm to 7:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will find it very difficult to balance between work and personal life. There may be more workload in the office today, which will also increase your stress. On the other hand, there are some serious domestic issues that need attention at this time. In such a situation, you will need the support of your spouse. Though you will get their full support under adverse circumstances, today you will not be able to reach any conclusion. Due to mental turmoil, you will not be able to complete any important task today. Today will be a good day in terms of money. Expenses will be less, but time is not favourable for making any major transactions especially traders are advised to avoid taking any important decisions today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 5:40 pm to 9:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January After a long time, you will feel mental peace today. Today you would like to spend more time among your loved ones. You can go for a picnic with your friends or family. You will be very happy to be with your loved ones. Speaking of work, today you can work on an important plan. Today is a very important day, especially for the traders. There are also some concrete decisions you can make to improve your business. Employees will have a normal day. Today you can get major success in terms of money. Health-related matters will be good. Lucky colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8 am to 6:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you have to take your decisions very carefully in the matter of money. At the work front, the day will be fine, although there will be more work in the office, you will complete all your tasks with full responsibility. On the other hand, people associated with the business can get small benefits today. You may get a chance to spend time with family today. Also, you will get some special information from your parents, which will prove very beneficial for you. You may have developed a habit of doing evil to others and for this, you may face a lot of criticism today. You better avoid it Also, do not share your secret things with anyone today. If you talk about your health, you may feel a bit lethargic today. Lucky colour: white Lucky number: 9 Lucky time: 2:30 pm to 7:55 pm