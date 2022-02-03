Horoscope Today, 03 February 2022: Daily Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

Aries (March 20-April 18): Take full care while doing economic transactions related to business. A little carelessness can cause you a huge loss. On the other hand, if you have started a new job recently, then you are advised to work hard. Take your business decisions very wisely. Today is likely to be a challenging day for the employed people. You may be assigned a difficult task in the office. However, if you focus on your work with full confidence, then you will definitely get success. Conditions are likely to remain normal in your personal life. You will get the support of family members. Today is going to be a little expensive in terms of money. To stay healthy, you have to stay away from cigarettes and alcohol. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Taurus (April 19-May 19): If you do a job then you are advised to work harder. The harder you work, the better results you will get. Soon your boss will notice your hard work. The person associated with business can get mixed profits. Do not take any business decision in haste, especially if you do business in partnership, then you have to be careful. The ambience of your home will be good. You will get the support of your parents. Disputes are possible with your spouse. Although there will not be any big trouble between you, you will have to make an effort to understand each other. Your financial condition will be good. Today is going to be an average day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 40

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Gemini (May 20-June 20): To maintain the peace of your home, you need to take extra care of your behaviour. Avoid discussing controversial issues. Also, be polite with everyone. Unnecessary differences can increase bitterness in your relationship. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking shortcut routes. If you follow the wrong path to make quick profits, then instead of profit, the loss can happen. Salaried people are advised to avoid any kind of change at this time. You wait for the right time. Today will not be a good day for you in terms of money. There are signs of loss of money. Talking about health, today you may have a problem with foot pain. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Cancer (June 21-July 21): To stay healthy, you have to organize your daily routine. Avoid unnecessary running around, as well as take care of your food and drink. If you are too careless then your health may suffer a lot. Talking about work, employed people may have to make a short trip suddenly. Your journey is going to be very important. Businessmen may have to take risky decisions today. If there is a government obstacle in any of your work, then today your problem can be solved. The ambience of your home will be good. A Manglik program can be organized in your house. Do not make any haste in the matter of money, especially avoid doing any financial transaction without thinking. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 12:50 pm

Leo (July 22-August 21): If you are unmarried and you are looking for a life partner, then today a good marriage proposal can come for you. It is possible that you will get the life partner you want. Even in the case of love, today is going to be a special day. Today will be a very romantic day for you. Today you will get an opportunity to spend enough time with your partner. Your financial condition will be fine. Today you spend wisely. You need to focus more on savings. Businessmen are advised not to be negligent in the matter of tax, otherwise you may suffer a big loss. Today is going to be a very lucky day for the employed people. If your promotion has been stuck for a long time, then today you can get good news. If you are already walking sick then you need to be more alert. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:50 pm

Virgo (August 22 to September 21): Today will be some relief for the employed people. If there is any problem going on in the house, then today your problem can end. You will be able to do your work diligently and you will also feel a sense of positivity. Businessmen can get good profits, especially if your work is related to property, import-export, stock market etc. Situations in personal life will be negative. The relationship with your spouse may increase sourness. The wrong behaviour of your beloved can make you very sad today. Your financial condition will be better than usual. There are signs of improvement in health. Lucky colour: Light Pink

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 2:15 pm

Libra (September 22-October 22): Employed people can get desired results. There are signs of an increase in your income. There is a strong possibility of improvement in the economic condition of businessmen. Any of your work which is stuck due to lack of money can be completed today. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the support of your life partner. Your relationship with the elders of the house will be strong, especially the parents will be very happy with you. Your financial condition will be fine. However, you should avoid spending excessively to impress others, otherwise, you may get into trouble in the days to come. Talking about health, if you are facing any problem, then now consult a good doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:15 pm

Scorpio (October 23-November 20): The office environment will not be good today. There is a possibility of deterioration in coordination with higher officials. You need to avoid such things, otherwise, it can have a bad effect on your work and image. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking risky decisions. Today is not a good day for you in terms of money. There may be a dispute with your spouse. If you do not agree with any decision of your beloved, then you are advised to present your side sensibly and calmly. Your financial condition will be fine. There doesn't seem to be any major problem today. However, this time is not suitable for making any major purchases. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:29

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:20 pm

Sagittarius (November 21-December 20): You can get great relief today by resolving any dispute related to property. Soon you can get a big financial benefit. Businessmen will have a long journey ahead of them. If you are about to start a new work, then the obstacles coming in your way can be removed. Today is going to be a very busy day for the people doing government jobs. Workload will be more on you. In such a situation, you are advised to do your work with a very calm mind. The love and support of your life partner will keep you courageous even in the face of adversity. If you take any big decision today, then you will get the full support of your loved one. If you have an ulcer problem then you are advised to take special care of your diet. Avoid excessive oily and spicy food. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Capricorn (December 21-January 19): Today is likely to be a very beneficial day for the people doing work related to stationery, grocery, wood, iron, plastic etc. Your business will increase and you can also get good profits. On the other hand, if you are a big businessman, then you have to try to keep a good rapport with your employees. The people who are trying for a government job can get some good news today. There is a strong possibility of getting the job you want soon. Today is going to be a very important day for you in terms of money. Your financial endeavour may be successful. Your personal life will be happy. Your concern regarding the health of your mother or father may be removed. As far as your health is concerned, you have to take more care of your fitness. At this time you need to make some changes in your routine. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): If you are feeling overworked for a long time, then at this time you need to refresh yourself. If possible, take time for yourself today. Spend time with your friends and family or even go for a walk. This will make you feel very refreshed. Talking about your work, whether it is a job or business, today you are likely to be mixed. Situations in personal life will be normal. You will get the support of your elder brother or sister. Today you can take an important decision regarding the education of your children. Today is not a special day for you in terms of money. You need to rein in unnecessary expenditure. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems like cold, flu, cough etc. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm