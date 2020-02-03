Daily Horoscope: 03 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today there will be a lot of focus on your social life and will make some important contacts. It is possible that you will meet some prominent people in society. Today will be a very special day for people in love. You can take any important decision today to strengthen your relationship. Today you will find yourself full of enthusiasm. You will get the love and support of your spouse. You will spend a very romantic day with your sweetheart. Today you can get some good news from your beloved. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Avoid spending too much. You may have to work very hard today. Try to complete your tasks on time. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Employees will receive compliments and honors. On the other hand, businessmen will take important decisions today. Talking about married life, treat your spouse properly today, because your wrong way of talking can cause estrangement between you. Apart from this, a few things related to your personal life may bother you today. In such a situation, you need to sit comfortably and discuss it with your family members. Your financial condition will be good and you will spend it according to your budget. Talking about your health, today will be a good day for you. Minor expenses are possible today. Your health will improve as well. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you may have to face some odd situations. It is possible that you will have arguments with your spouse, due to which your mood will be quite bad. It will be better to ignore such things while leaving the house and keep your mind calm. If you want happiness and peace in your home, then you have to work responsibly. The problem related to money will be serious. If you have taken a loan, then the creditors can bother you a lot today. If your work is not completed on time in the office, today your boss will have a lot of complaints from you. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:50 am to 12:05 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today some personal trouble will dominate your mind. You may also face some difficulties in balancing between work and family members. Chances are that the behaviour of your seniors in the office will not be right for you. If you explain your problems clearly, then they will understand your perspective. Today you are going to do some work, which will benefit not only you but other people as well. Talking about your married life, there will be some problems related to your spouse today. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Fore people in love, they will get a chance to meet today and it will be a very romantic day for them. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 9:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your marital life will be blissful. There will be mutual understanding between you and your partner. Also, during this time you will get full support of your spouse. This is the right time to tell how much you love each other. Today, both of you can also get a chance to travel. Today is going to be a great day on the economic front. You will be able to earn extra money. Today you can also make some economic plans. It will be a good day for the businessmen. Your financial efforts will be successful and your business will also grow. If you are associated with your father's business, then you can get a big benefit from his advice. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The day is auspicious in terms of money. It is possible to increase your income. Also today you will spend wisely. This will be a day full of stress in your marital life. There will be fierceness in your spouse's nature. Today there will be debates on small issues as well. You will understand the gravity of the situation and therefore, you will take decisions wisely. If you are facing any problems at your workplace then today is a good day to talk to your superiors. Chances are your problem will be resolved. Today will be a very important day for people in love. Today you can meet a special person. It is possible that you get attracted to them in the first meeting. Today, due to poor health, you may have problems. Try to incorporate some changes in your routine. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There may be some improvement in your financial situation. It is possible that the journey done today will be financially beneficial for you. Your marital life will be blissful. You will experience true love. In the second half of the day, you may have a dispute. You must show understanding and try to finish the case immediately, otherwise, you may get stuck in court-related matters. You need to work diligently at the office today. It is only by relying on you that superiors have given you important work. It is better that you do your work with hard work and honesty. Time is favourable for the students. Their mind will be engaged in studies and the support of your teachers will also be there. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Talking about your health, today due to some mental stress, you will also feel weak physically. It will be better to take care of yourself today. You may have to work very hard in the field today. May be you have given too much effort in handling some important work today. Your hard work will not go in vain, soon you will get its proper result. Today is a great day for the businessmen. Also, you will receive good benefits today. There will be bickering in your personal life today. There can be a big controversy due to deteriorating mutual coordination between family members. You need to be fair and make your decisions. There will be harmony in your marital life. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 4:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The situation will be favourable in this field. You will finally be able to complete the tasks that have been pending in the office for a long time. Due to the heavy workload for a few days, you were not getting enough time for yourself but today you will pay more attention to yourself. Today, you will try your best to enhance your personality. Talking about personal life, today you can participate in any social event with all your family members. For this, you will be busy in your preparations from the morning itself. Financial matters will be good today. You can get something precious as well. Also, your marital life will be happy. There will be no problem with life partner today. Talking about love, your wrong words can hurt your partner's feelings. Your health will be good and you will remain strong mentally. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front, you may feel a little tired today. Today, you can also have differences with your spouse regarding money. They can criticize your spendthrift nature. The atmosphere of the house will remain calm today because there will be no misunderstandings among the family members. Today, with the help of parents, you can complete a big task. Talking about your health, your mind will be disturbed today. Do not let negative thoughts dominate you. Try to think differently and you will feel that things are turning in your favour. Take control of your emotions and avoid doing any irresponsible actions that will make you regret later. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your personal life will be blissful. Relations with your loved ones will be great. Today you may get some good news. Love and bonding with spouse will increase. If you face any challenges today, then your dear ones will be ready to help you. You will stop worrying too much about your child. They will respect you and will also give importance to their emotions. Talking about your work, you will remain on top because of your great performance. Your seniors will be very happy with you. If you are a businessman, then today there are chances of getting more benefits than expected. There will be no problem regarding money today. You will enjoy this day. It is a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:00 pm