Daily Horoscope 03 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Don't get influenced by the words of others. You know what will be good and bad for you. Today some people can be the reason for your annoyance. It is better to ignore such people as they may also try to distract you from your goal. You also need to be very careful today. There will be happiness in married life and you will get love and support from your spouse. You will get good results in romantic life too. You are going to have a lot of fun with your partner. Make your financial decisions carefully today. Good days are for creating something new and creative. The day will be very tired in terms of health. You need to control your increasing weight. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 3:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, the day is quite good. You will work hard and be appreciated by your seniors and colleagues due to the same. The compatibility will remain in married life. Today you will experience a different type of romance. You will be very happy to be with your partner. In the second part of the day, you will spend a lot of fun time with your close friends or family. Things seem to be in your favour in romantic life. Today you are likely to get love proposals. Financials will improve as the day progresses. You can get success in work related to real estate. If you do business, you can get some big profit today. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will get very good results in terms of money. Increase in income will end all the money related concerns. You may also spend some time on a hobby or funfilled activities. The day will be challenging on the work front. You need to control your anger as you will not be able to concentrate on your work by getting involved in unnecessary disputes. You will not be able to spend much time with your spouse today. Happiness will come from the child's side. If you do business, today you may have to travel long distances. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:00 to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your habit of babbling may cause trouble for you today. You will find yourself surrounded in controversies due to this. Workload and family differences may also cause stress. You may feel quite annoyed. Avoid taking any important decision today otherwise you may have to regret it. If there is a dilemma about something in your mind, share your problems with your spouse, this will give you relief. Spend more and more time with each other. The day will be fine in terms of money. Today you can make some new economic plans. If you work hard with think positive, you will definitely get success in every endeavour. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Talking about the work, from the past few days, your efforts were continuously failing, due to which your morale has fallen significantly. If you work sincerely then luck will surely support you today. Today, the movement of the planets is pointing towards a big success. There may be some problems in married life. Today, life partner's mood will not be right. It would be better to avoid lying to them otherwise the differences between you both may get deepen. Be careful in terms of money. Keep your budget in mind before spending. Today will be a fun day with friends. Do not be careless about your health. Exercise a little with a balanced diet. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Married life will be compatible. Today you will spend some romantic moments with each other. On the other hand, due to some differences with family members, your stress may increase. You can improve the situation if you want. You just need to behave well on your behalf. Talking about money, there will be financial benefit in the second part of the day. There is a need to act wisely in case of love. Do not blindly trust the things heard about your partner or it may cause you problems. Health matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The day is auspicious in terms of money. Today you can get any big benefit. However, you need to take your decisions carefully so that there is no loss. Avoid overwork, as it will only give you stress and fatigue. Try to complete your pending tasks slowly. This may reduce your pressure slightly. There may be some problems in romantic life due to your partner's bad mood. Avoid saying anything that would make matters worse. If you want satisfactory results, work in a planned way. In the second part of the day, you may get some good news. Take recourse to meditation and yoga to gain mental strength. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:45 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a day of stress for you. In many cases, you will be disappointed due to not getting the expected results. The day is also not good on the economic front. Without thinking, you can spend more on entertainment and luxury things. Today you have to balance your speech and behaviour. Keep yourself away from any wrong and non-essential things otherwise, you may get into trouble. Talking about family life, do not pressurize the family about anything and take care of their wishes and interests. Today is not special in terms of health. Working hard will make you feel tired. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Money situation will improve. Suddenly any big financial gain will solve the money problem. Today you will be worried about some household matters, especially about your children. You better not let them take advantage of your generosity. Today you have to work with patience and calmness as work-related stress may disturb your mental peace. If you are a trader, be cautious while doing any big transactions today otherwise it may cause a mess. There may be some problems in the marital life. You need to pay more attention to your spouse. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The day will be very exciting for you. You can go for a picnic with your partner at the place of your choice. If you are married, you will spend a quiet day with your spouse. Today will be normal on the economic front. You will spend only after keeping your budget in mind. For some time, you were very worried and feeling restless about something, but today there is a strong possibility of solving your problem. Always remember that worrying unnecessary will not only spoil your present but will also have a bad effect on your future. If you make good use of your time, then some of your important work can be completed. Situated in the workplace will be favourable. If you talk about your health, then you may face small problems today. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will feel mentally strong and satisfied. The loving behaviour of your spouse will make your day even blissful. The will also be special for love couples. If any of your important work is stopped, there is a strong possibility that it will be completed today. Avoid chatting in the office otherwise, you may get in trouble. Also, try to reach the office on time today. You will feel relaxed by spending the rest of your time with your children. You may participate in charity work which will increase your honour. If you take your decisions carefully in financial matters, then you can get good benefits. Today is a good day for new investment. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm