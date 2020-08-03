Daily Horoscope: 03 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a good start to the day. Mentally you will feel better. Sharing your mind with someone close will reduce your stress significantly. Remain positive and make all your decisions carefully, soon you will get rid of your troubles. If you are making any effort regarding money then today you can get success. Your work, which has been stalled due to financial constraints, is also likely to be completed today. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Sweetness will remain in relationship with your family. Any good news can be received from the child side. After a long time today, you will spend a very romantic day with your spouse. Talking about your health, there is no problem seen today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, one can get the right fruit today. Pleased with your hard work and great performance, the boss can decide your promotion. Maybe your pressure will be more today but you will try your best. On the other hand, businessmen can get any big benefit today, especially if you do cosmetic work, then today you can get a big chance. Your personal life will be happy. If you are married then the relationship of your spouse will be strong. Even if something bad happens between you, you will be able to convince you with your dear love. Single people can get love proposals. However, do not take any decision in haste. In such cases, it is good to make a decision by thinking. Talking about your health, you must also rest with work. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 09 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Many types of thoughts can come to mind today. There will be anger and annoyance in your nature. In such a situation, you may have a dispute with people. It is better that you keep your behavior fine otherwise your precious time will be lost only in useless mess. Do your work carefully in the office. Your overconfidence can cause problems for you. If you make a mistake, accept it with an open heart, do not let your ego come in between. Also avoid arguing with your superiors or colleagues. Today will be very beneficial for businessmen. If you trade gold and silver then you can get good profits today. Stress seems to be increasing in your personal life. Try to keep pace with your family. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a good day in terms of money. You can get a new source of income. Increasing income will reduce your anxiety. Conditions will be unfavorable in marital life. Do not raise conflicting issues while talking to your spouse, this may cause debate between you. If you have an elderly person in your home, then it is possible to decline their health. In such a situation, you must take good care of them. Work in the office will take your mind and you will do all your hard work. The day will be mixed for businessmen. It is possible that you have to travel for business. If you want to maintain your mental peace, then meditate daily and avoid taking stress on unnecessary things. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Any child-related anxiety can haunt you. If they are not meeting your expectations then you must guide them. At this time you need to act with love, not strictly. If you talk about your married life, today will be a mixed result. Your spouse's behavior will be normal but they will be very busy due to which you will not get a chance to spend time with each other. If you do a job, you will be under a lot of pressure due to increased office responsibilities. Your financial situation will be better. Some good news can be received in the evening, due to which the atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 12 noon

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will be very busy with your work. You may have more work in the office and you may feel stressed due to lack of time. In such a situation, you are advised to do your work with a calm mind. Annoyance and haste can spoil your work. If needed, you can seek help from your colleagues. Avoid trading with customers if you do business otherwise you may incur heavy losses. Money will be normal. You need to control your expenses. The atmosphere of your house will be turbulent. Differences with your family members can be deep. You must keep your anger under control otherwise it can get out of hand. Talking about your health, try to keep your immunity strong so that you are protected from numerous diseases. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Due to mental turmoil, you will feel very restless today. In such a situation, do not let negative thoughts dominate you and to prevent this you must meditate. It will be better if you work courageously in fluctuating circumstances. Today will be a better day than usual on the economic front. At this time you have to spend thoughtfully so that you can focus more on savings. Today there will be softness in the nature of your life partner. If you are angry with them, they can do everything possible to convince you. There may be some obstacles at your office today, but you must not be worried, because your problem will not last long. Soon all your work will be completed with the help of your seniors. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This is the time to forget all your worries and focus on yourself, especially do not stress too much about money. You must continue your financial efforts and enjoy life too. You will not gain anything by worrying like this. On the work front, the day is good. Today all the work thought out will be completed. If you work, you may have to work very hard. You will use your intelligence to make your work efficient. The day is good for those doing business in partnerships. You can make a big deal. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get full support from your parents. Today you will get an opportunity to spend some time with friends. You can also get some important advice from a close friend. Today will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be a challenging day for employed people. If you are negligent towards work, you may face a humiliating situation in the office. Maybe your boss can tell you a lot about hard work. You better not make any mistakes today. If you do business in partnership then today with the help of your partner, any stalled business matter can be solved. If the coordination between you will be good in this way, then you will continue to get many such benefits in the future. The atmosphere of your house will be changed today. If there is tension in your house for some time, then everything will be calm today. Today will be a mixed day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There may be some problems in your office. Today you will fail to complete your work on time due to slow work. Maybe your seniors are somewhat unhappy with you about this. If you want to progress, then take special care of these things. If you do business then suddenly you may have to take an important decision. Do whatever you think very carefully so that you do not have to suffer loss. Money will be fine. Today you can make a big purchase. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. If you are having a feud with a member of your house, then the day is good to clear all misunderstandings. Talking about your health, today will be a better day for you. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will be subtle in your speeches and therefore you can handle the tricky situations. Under adverse circumstances, you will show understanding and courageously face every challenge. Talking about money, today's day will give mixed results. Your income will be good, but if you have borrowed, you can get a reminder to repay it. Talking about personal life, if your brother or sister has to face any problem today, then you will be ready to help them. You will also have a good relationship with other members of your household. Talking about your health, if you are facing minor problems, then it is better to consult a doctor. Don't ignore your health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm