Daily Horoscope: 03 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If there is any kind of dilemma in your mind, then you need to share your mind with a trusted partner. This will make you feel much better. You may also get answers to your questions. Talking about the work, then there will not be much work in work in the office. It is possible that many of your tasks today remain incomplete. You have to understand that this time is very important for you, so avoid wasting it in vain. Businessmen are advised to be careful, especially if you are going to make a big deal, then be cautious with your opponents, otherwise the chance at hand may be missed. Talking about finances, your budget will be balanced today. Make changes in your daily routine to keep yourself healthy and fresh. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 2:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a good day for you on the work front. If you do a job, you are advised to be very serious in the office, especially if your boss has given you some important responsibility, then try to complete it on time. If businessmen are not getting the expected result then you should work patiently. Soon things will look in your favor. Today will be a mixed result for you in terms of money. Your financial condition will be good, but too much expenses may increase your worries. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. You will get full support of your family members. You need to take more care of your health. Lucky Colour: Dark green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:05 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Marital life will be full of ups and downs. You are advised to treat your spouse well. Better understand the feelings of your beloved and try to make your relationship stronger. If you do business then today a situation of profit is being created for you, especially if your work is related to iron, wood, cosmetic, clothes etc. then today is going to be beneficial for you. If you are working in a high position in the office, then you are advised to behave very balanced. Avoid misbehaving with anyone at the workplace. Your financial condition will be normal. You should control your expenses. Talking about health, there may be some problems related to the nerves today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very pleasant day for you on the work front. You may get a good chance to move forward. If you work, then you can get a new job in the office. Apart from this, you will also have better rapport with senior officers. If the people associated with business want to invest then today is a favorable day for this. You can benefit well. Today is going to be a little expensive on the economic front. You may have to shop fiercely today. Today you will spend a very romantic time with your spouse. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 8:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Responsibilities in the office may increase, but you will get full support of senior officials, so that all your tasks will be completed easily. If you do business and want to start new work in partnership, then today your plan can move forward. Conditions in your personal life will be better than usual. You will get the blessings of the elders of the house. If your relationship with your spouse has not been going well for some time, then try to clear all the misconceptions between you by talking. Your stubborn nature can increase your bitterness. Your financial condition is possible to improve. Due to financial constraints, some of your important work can be completed today. If you are already running sick then carelessness can increase your problem. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you get a chance to help a needy today, then you should not back down. Today, you will feel some stress due to increasing work pressure in the office. However you are advised to avoid it. Do not put too much pressure on yourself and keep yourself away from stress otherwise it can have a bad effect on your health. If you do business in partnership, then you have to be transparent with your partner. The condition of your finances will be satisfactory. It will be better for you if you understand your financial decisions carefully. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get full support of your family members, especially with your parents you will spend a very good time. If you are unmarried, your marriage may be discussed at home. Health matters will be fine. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There can be a lot of trouble in personal life today. You are advised to take more care of your home security. Today is going to be a very important day for the people working in sales and marketing. You can have great success. People doing business related to import export can get good financial benefit today. Not only this, any of your stuck business plans can also move forward today. Relationship with your spouse will be good. Talking about money, expenses will be reduced and you will be able to pay more attention to savings. Talking about your health, a chronic stomach disease can emerge. Do not disturb food and drink. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 11:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are a student, today will be a very auspicious day for you. Use your time well and study hard and diligently. If you do business and you get a new business offer, do not be hasty. Take your decision after consulting some experienced people, otherwise there may be loss in place of profit. Do not be negligent even while doing your smallest work in office today, otherwise your senior officers may adopt harsh attitude. The Your financial condition will be fine. You should continue to try to increase your income. Talking about your health, you need to avoid excess laziness, otherwise you may be surrounded by many diseases. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 3:50 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There may be a sudden arrival of guests in the house, due to which the atmosphere will be very cheerful. You will have a lot of fun with family members. There is a possibility of some dispute with the spouse in the second part of the day. You have to keep your anger under control, otherwise it can increase significantly. Today your concern about money may increase. If you have taken a loan, then the pressure will be on you to repay it today. You are advised to behave properly in front of the boss in the office. If they find loopholes in the work you do, then you have to avoid putting their words on the heart. It will be better to learn from your mistakes. Businessmen are advised to avoid hurrying in terms of money. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are a student and want to go abroad and get higher education, then you can get some good news today. Maybe a big obstacle coming in your way will be overcome today. In the office, you will be completely devoted to your work and try to give your best. You will have better rapport with the boss. If you do business and are thinking of furthering your business, then today you can get a great opportunity. Apart from this, your financial problem is also likely to be resolved. Some stress is possible in personal life. There may be estrangement with a member of your family. Talking about health, you are advised to avoid taking more stress. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The hard work of employed people of this zodiac sign is seen to be paying off. If you have been working hard for a long time to get a high position, then chances are that you can get a promotion. Businessmen are advised to be more careful in terms of tax. Negligence can cause major losses. Your financial condition will be better. If you spend according to your budget then there will be no problem. Relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. Your trust in each other will be stronger. As far as your health is concerned, take more care of your teeth. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm