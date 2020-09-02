Daily Horoscope: 02 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today in the matter of food and drink you are advised to control your mind because you have to take care of your health as well. Greasy, fried roast or spicy food is not good for your health so avoid them. Today will be a good day for employed people. In the office, you will perform your responsibilities well and your boss will also praise you. If you complete all your tasks on time, then you will definitely get good benefits. On the other hand, people doing business can benefit financially. You can also make plans for nothing to further your business. Your personal life will be happy. Your financial condition will be good. If you take your financial decisions wisely, you will see a big improvement in the situation of money in the coming days. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today, you will feel more in the things of religion. You may also help a needy according to your ability. This will give you a feeling of mental peace. On the economic front, you are likely to get a big relief today. You can get rid of money related anxiety by getting stuck money. The atmosphere of your house will be good. Today will be a good day with your family. There will be sweetness in a relationship with your spouse. Today your sweetheart can get some great success. Talking about work, you may have to do extra work at your office today. You will feel a bit stressed due to increasing workload, but you will be successful in settling your work on time. Businessmen can benefit from their large contacts. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If any of your work can get old today, then there is no need to be depressed and depressed. Keep moving forward with optimistic thinking, you will surely get success. You will not feel much while working in the office. You may also make a big mistake today. You are advised to keep your mind calm only then you will be able to focus on your work. If you keep repeating mistakes like this, then your job may be in danger. Take your decisions in business matters wisely, otherwise today there may be financial loss. Conditions will be normal in Your personal life. You will have a good relationship with your family members. If you are facing any problem related to money then today you can get financial help from your relative or friend. Talking about your health, today will be a mixed day for you. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the work front, you can get good results today, especially if you work, your boss in the office will appreciate your advice or suggestions. This will boost your confidence and you will work hard to give your best. If you work to buy or sell property, then this time is very beneficial for you. Today you can make a big deal. Some serious domestic issues may bother you today. In such a situation, you are advised to take your decisions thoughtfully. One wrong move of yours can negatively affect your relationships. Money will be better than normal. One can spend some money on house related amenities. Talking about your health, avoid getting out of your house unless necessary, otherwise you may be a victim of serious illness. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You need to keep the doors of your mind open otherwise you will lose any golden opportunity that came today. On the work front, if you are not getting the results as expected, then you need to be patient. You have that ability that you can flag flags of success in any field. You just need to work hard, so stay positive. Be polite with your family members. Your aggressive nature can hurt the heart of family. If you are married, respect your spouse's feelings. Ignoring them can increase the distance between you. Talking about your health, there can be some ear problems today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you work then today will be mixed for you. The workload in the office will be high but you will be appreciated for your hard work and dedication. Businessmen can get good results. Suddenly you can get a big order today. If you complete this work successfully and on time, then your dream of furthering your business will be fulfilled soon. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with parents will be good. If there is some estrangement with brother or sister, then there is a strong possibility of everything becoming normal between you today. Today you can get a great surprise from your spouse. Your love and mutual understanding will increase. Money will be in good condition. Time is favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You are advised to keep more control over your speech and anger, otherwise your angry nature and bad words can get you in trouble. Whether you are home or work, you have to take care of your behavior. Your boss's anger may flare up at you for your carelessness. Maybe he can tell you a lot of good luck. It will be better if you are careful in time, otherwise your difficulties may increase. Today is expected to be normal for businessmen. Today you will not get any special profit. Talking about your health, you have to avoid eating oily. Your father's health may also decline. You have to keep them away from stress. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the work front, you may face some challenges today. Some of your work may be interrupted due to unwanted interruptions. While doing your important work in the office, keep in mind that you must not be able to make any mistake, otherwise any major responsibility given to you can also be taken back from you. The home environment can suddenly deteriorate. There may be a dispute between family members about something. In such a situation, you will have to try to resolve the matter in peace. If you are married, you need to understand your spouse to bring excitement and enthusiasm in your married life. It would be better to try to spend more time with your beloved today. Your financial situation will be normal. You have to keep an account of your expenses properly. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You are advised to take more care of your health. You may have back pain cervical spondylitis. If you are working in a high position in the office, then you need to be gentle with other employees. Extreme anger and harsh speech can cause you harm. If you do business, then suddenly you will be very worried. There are such ups and downs in business, so you have to be patient. Your financial condition will be better than normal. If you are thinking of spending big then time is not favorable for it. The atmosphere of your house will be good. Love and unity will remain among your family. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Try to keep good rapport with your colleagues in the office. If you work together, it will be good for you. Apart from this, you keep your important documents. Your important file may be a miss place. If you work related to transport then today will be very beneficial for you. All your work will be done easily. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Today will be a fun day with your family, especially with younger brothers and sisters, you will have a lot of fun today. There will be happiness and peace in married life. Today your spouse will be in a very good mood. The day is favorable in terms of health. Today you will be very agile. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will get full support from colleagues along with your seniors in the office. This will boost your morale and you will be able to give your best. You may also become part of an important meeting today. Businessmen can have good success. Any attempt to grow your business can be fruitful. The atmosphere of your house will be fine. Your relations with your family will be good. Carelessness in terms of health can put you in trouble. You better take care of yourself. Your expenses may increase due to doctors and medicines. For mental peace you have to stay away from negative thoughts. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm