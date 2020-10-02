Daily Horoscope: 02 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be challenging for you in some cases. Suddenly you may have to make a big decision. The mind will remain troubled and you will find yourself in a state of confusion. It is better that you do not take any decision by drowning in emotions. Working people are advised to be patient. You must do your work carefully and do not give a single chance of complaint to the higher officials, otherwise you may have to face their anger. Businessmen need to be cautious while making economic transactions. Talking about health, if you are suffering from joint pain then this problem can be increased today. You better not be careless. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be very lucky for you in terms of money. You can get any big benefit related to ancestral property. If you are a big businessman then today is a good day to invest. Businessmen doing trade in partnership may get a good chance to take their work furtherThe responsibilities at your office seem to be increasing. In such a situation, you may have to work harder than your capacity. If you are working on a big and important project, then it will be good if you do not do many things related to it. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. As far as your health is concerned, today is the day for you to be very busy. You may feel an ear due to rushing. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, you may get good results, especially for the employed people, today will be an auspicious day. If you do a government job then you are very likely to get a promotion. If you are not making any significant profit in business for a long time, then you need to revisit your plans. Be transparent in your relationship with your spouse. Avoid lying to your beloved in any way, otherwise there may be a big rift between you. Your financial condition will be fine. You must not go far beyond your fixed budget. Today will have mixed results in terms of health. If you are already running sick then you need to pay more attention to your health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 2:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you work and work in some higher position, then avoid being more strict with your junior staff in the office. Your uncontrolled anger can put you in great difficulty. People working in IT companies can get any good news today. Talking about business, retail businessmen can get decent profit today. If you are planning to start any new work, then due to financial problems, your plan may get stuck in the middle. Talking about your personal life, the environment of your house can suddenly deteriorate. You may have trouble with younger members of your household. In the evening, you can get a chance to guest Navaji. You must meditate daily for mental strength. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 2:05 pm to 4:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front you are advised to handle your responsibilities properly. If you work, do not leave any pending work. Try to complete the task at hand very carefully in time. If you do business you can make an important decision. The natives working in the stock market can benefit today. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your family will be strong, especially if you get full support from siblings. If you are married, then the day is good to give a good surprise to your spouse. Your financial condition will be better than usual. You will spend thoughtfully and will also be able to focus on savings. The day will be fine in terms of health. If you have a thyroid problem, take your medicines on time. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:05 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The workload in the office may increase slightly. Today you can handle many tasks at once, but you do not have to worry or worry too much because you will get full support of your seniors with colleagues. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, you can get good news today. Keep working hard with positive thinking. Businessmen who are related to the clothing industry are likely to benefit financially. However, you are advised to be cautious in transactions. This time lending goods can prove to be harmful for you. your personal life will be happy. Your spouse's mood will be very good and he will treat you with a lot of love. Talking about health, you may have a problem related to urine. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:45 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will be in a very good mood and you will get time to pay attention to your interests too. If you do a job, the boss can assign you some important responsibility after seeing your hard work and dedication in the office. Apart from this, they will also take your things seriously. If you work related to product manufacturing, today you can get a lot of benefits. This time is favorable for expanding the business. Conditions in your private life will be fine. You need to pay attention to your relationships. The biggest issues can be resolved by negotiation. If your household members are angry with you, then try to convince them. You may have a small feud with your spouse, but soon the anger of the two of you will calm down. Talking about your health, there may be some muscle related problems. It will be better to avoid lifting weighty things. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be the beginning of the day. The mind will be happy and you will feel very refreshed. Your small efforts can bring you great success today. It is possible that you get an opportunity that can bring good and positive changes in your life. If you do business, then any of your long standing problems may end today, which will make your business grow faster. If you trade gold and silver then today you can get decent profits. Employed people will receive guidance from their boss. It is better that you take their words seriously. Your financial condition will be strong. Today you can get something precious. If you are unmarried, then there can be a discussion about your marriage at home today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today your health must be your priority. Avoid needlessly leaving your house and focus on strengthening your immunity. Follow discipline in the office. Talking more here and there, it will be better to concentrate on your important tasks instead of wasting your time. Businessmen are advised not to do any new work today. You may have to run a lot today regarding an old case. Today will be normal in terms of money. If you spend thoughtfully then there will be no problem. Talking about personal life, try to spend more time with parents today. Your attention will be more in the things of worship and religion. Maybe you can help some needy people too. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 12 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Those who are employed can get good results from their hard work, they can also get promotions. Apart from this, you may also be given some new responsibilities. You better work hard on your behalf. If you want to start your own small business but due to financial problems, your plan is not going ahead, then today your problem can be solved. your personal life will be happy. The relationship with your family members will remain in harmony. You will get parents' affection and blessings. If you are married, you need to pay more attention to your spouse. In this way you are hurting their feelings by ignoring them. Your health will be good and you will feel very energetic. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:35 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will be very happy today to find a lost item suddenly. Today you can get good results in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. All this is the result of your hard work and efforts. Talking about work, job or business today will be normal for you. All your work will be completed on time in the office. Also, coordination with senior officials will be good. At the same time, businessmen will not get profits but you will not get losses. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Your parents will be very happy with you. You will get full support of your spouse in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 10:10 pm