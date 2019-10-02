Daily Horoscope: 01 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It will be a relaxing day after a long time as you don't have anything pending. New month will bring new challenges- which you should be prepared for. Routine work will keep you occupied. Your health is expected to get worse due to hypertension- so learn to be calm. Stay away from controversies on the work- front, as you may be the victim. It will be a normal day for those in the public sector but the monotonous task will make you feel bored. Avoid getting into multiple tasking as this isn't your cup you tea. Surprise trip with the family is on the cards. It will be a normal day on the family front but elder's expectations and requirements will keep you occupied. You must find new ways of handling a situation. Your habit of overspending can be a major problem. You will manage your finances well will the help of your partner. You will feel relaxed as health will improve. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Learn to be subtle instead of judgmental, which will bring you luck. Working in accordance with your partner will bring fortune on the family front. A minor argument with your spouse will be part of a normal routine- so do not worry. Things will improve by evening as your sibling will be supportive. It will be a beneficial day on the work- front, as your boss along with the team will be favourable. You may encounter ideological differences with elders over an important issue. Your spouse will be confused, as they will not react to the situation. Businessmen will make a huge profit. Your beloved will make you feel uncomfortable as something will be stressful with him/ her. Avoid travelling a long distance. Start your day with meditation and yoga, which will be relaxing. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It will be a favourable day on the work- front and things will go as planned. Things will be tough to manage, as you will feel overburdened because of stress. You will develop a good rapport with your superiors and colleagues. Things will improve on the financial front as the salary hike will be a surprise. You may plan for investment as the time is favourable. Those in the stock market will make a huge profit. It will be a romantic day with family and your spouse will make you feel special. You will spend special moments with your beloved and will go for a drive. Think twice before committing anything important as this can have repercussion. Avoid taking the decision in a hurry. Those suffering from lower abdomen and headache issues ought to be careful. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:15 am to 1:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You might feel cranky initially, as mood swings will affect you today. Things will get easy in terms of finances and you will feel relaxed. Improvement in parent's health will be soothing and most awaited. You may plan for an extra source of income for better livelihood. The compatibility between couples will make you feel stronger and connected. Your jolly nature will make you think out of the box for the family and find a viable solution for the problem. Businessmen will have a profitable day. The evening will be peaceful and pleasant. Spending the quality evening with the family will be appreciated. Health will be normal- so it is advisable to start your day with exercise or yoga. Lucky Colour: Deep Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Things will be tricky on the work- front and you have to act accordingly. Learn to be neutral to have a simple life. People will try to misuse your experience and knowledge. Stay away from negative people, as you will waste your energy and effort. You will learn something new in your business, which will be beneficial in the long run. It will be a normal day on the financial front. Students will have a hectic day at school and coaching. Some of you will plan to go abroad for higher studies. An excellent day on the personal front as things you will make your loved ones' feel special. Start your day with meditation for the desired output. Your beloved will be expressive and possessive towards you and will gift you something expensive- which will make you feel special. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Stop worrying excessively as this will have a negative impact on your health. Stop being negative and dragging things which are of no relevance. Do not hurry as things will get spoiled. Avoid being a part of the conflict as an office front. Nothing special in terms of finances today- as your expenditure will be more than the salary. Your planning to purchase something important will be on hold as your partner will be skeptical. Your best friend/ close relative will make you feel special. Your colleague can be helpful in terms of certain decisions. Relationship with your partner will improve and you will finally get away with a major misunderstanding. Avoid being aggressive as your reputation can be tarnished. It will be a blessed day on the family forum and you will spend wonderful moments together. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October A short trip will make things better and will also improve your relationship with your loved ones. You may go shopping with your close friend- which will be rejuvenating. The married couple will be occupied, but the evening will be relaxing as some entertainment may take place. Things will be normal on the financial front, as you will seek help from someone close. Mother's health will be a matter of concern. Traders need to work hard to establish themselves as the market is competitive. Improvement in health will be an additional benefit and drink as much water as you can to beat the heat. Resolving an old issue with your partner will be an achievement. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November People will utilize your talent and knowledge on the work- front and you will love it. Your organised behaviour will make things go easy overall and people will be happy. You may get attracted to someone en route- especially those who travel by public transport. Mind your behaviour at the office front. Your spouse will be quite choosy, making you irritated. Your parents' advice will be useful in the financial aspect. Thinking about an extra source of income will be beneficial, as kids' demand will keep you stuck. Lack of coordination amongst sibling will be a matter of concern- but things will be back to normal soon. Start your day with meditation for better result. Start your day with coconut water to stay protected from the heat wave. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 9:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It will be a hectic day overall and you need to handle things maturely. Your financial condition will refrain you from certain things of your interest. You may be little disturbed as things will not be sorted as per your expectations. Your kids will make you proud as their academic performance will be outstanding. Those in sports will show incredible performance. Parents may go for a short religious trip. It will be a busy day for businessmen as meeting clients will be hectic. Those in the stock market will make a huge profit. You may try to dominate your partner, which will not be accepted in the family. Try to behave normally to keep the situation under control. Start your day with meditation to avoid stress and stay calm. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Spending quality time with the family will be appreciated as they have been refrained from it since long. Your habit of completing the task with perfection will be appreciated and awarded. Promotion is on the cards for you. Students' will be confident at school, performing brilliantly. You may help someone financially, as your partner will be supportive. You may get an amazing opportunity at the business front to excel in life. It will be a busy day on the family front as you may travel due to uncertainty. The evening will be smooth. Businessmen will be busy travelling and something new will make them excited. Start your day with morning walk or yoga. Drink maximum water to keep you hydrated. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 12:50 pm to 9: 45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will have a joyful day overall. Your colleagues may envy you like your hard-working nature will not be accepted by them. You may plan to change your house as you will get a better opportunity. Avoid taking the decision in a hurry, as things can go wrong. You may purchase something expensive for your spouse- realizing their hard work. It is better to get away with past grudges in close relationship and carry out things normally. Students will be competitive and shine brightly. Your spouse will attain their target. It will be a normal day on the financial front but spend wisely. Health will be normal. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 4:00 pm