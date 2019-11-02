Daily Horoscope: 02 November 2019

Aries (March 20 to April 18) At the workplace, the situation will be favourable. Today, you may receive a great honour in the office for your creativity and excellent performance. If you are a businessman, then today you may take an important decision to expand your business. On the financial front, the day will be profitable and there will be no problem related to money. Also, you may get something precious today. Marital life will remain in harmony and you may discuss future plans with your spouse. Today, you may get a great chance to prove your ability. So, take full advantage of this opportunity and prove yourself. A good day in terms of health. You will experience mental happiness and will be physically fit. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 2:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Go for a walk today to reduce your stress as sitting alone at home will increase your sadness. Better spend time with your friends. At the workplace, you need to be careful. Some of your hidden foes may try their best to prove you wrong. Today, you need to balance your family and business life. Spending too much time in the office can cause stress at home. You may get a chance to meet old acquaintances today. From the financial front, a good day in terms of money is on the cards. Avoid spending your hard-earned money with an open heart. Meditation and yoga will prove to be beneficial for you to stay physically and mentally healthy. Be polite and nice to whoever you meet today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 8:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today, you may not get good results in some matters. Problems in marital life may increase. Avoid unnecessary debate with your partner as it may cause mental distress. At the same time, the environment at home will also decline. It would be better to sit and talk to your beloved about it and find a solution to your problem. A good day in terms of money is expected. You may receive more money than your expectation. Today is a good day to express yourself so, work on a creative project. Talking about health, you may get some relief from a chronic disease. In love matters, the day will be normal. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 5:05 am to 12:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will feel more energetic than regular days. At the workplace, things will be better and you will get full support from your superiors. Also, good news from your boss related to the transfer letter or higher position is expected. Talking about the family, the atmosphere at home will be in peace and everything will remain normal among the family members. Do not ignore responsibilities towards your spouse. For good health, you need to change your routine. Take special care of your food and drink. Economically, the day is not good and you may suffer heavy losses. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 9:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Financially, you'll be in good condition. Some obstacles in your effort may knock the door today, but you will face every challenge with courage and positivity. Ups and downs on the work front are expected. Your high officials may find some fault in your work. So, you should do all your work carefully. Some old legal matters may cause trouble for businessmen. Don't make any hasty decisions as you may be disappointed later. Marital life will remain happy and the life partner will be supportive. You may visit a relative today in the evening. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:55 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Married life will be blissful and spouse's behaviour will be much better towards you. They will be in a romantic mood and would like to spend more time with you. A surprise date by your partner may fall on your stars today. In love matters too, the day is wonderful as you will be able to spend a lot of fun time with your partner today. From the work front, an important task is likely to be completed today which was stuck for a long time. Amazing results of your financial plans will be visible to everyone. If you are about to travel today, your plan may change at the last moment. Do the work that makes you relaxed. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 10:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The environment at home will be quite good today. With the blessings of your parents, you are likely to get some great success. Your extraordinary work in the office will reveal your true value to everyone, especially to those who always find flaws in your work. Senior officials will appreciate your hard work and encourage you on your amazing performance. This will fill your mood with happiness and satisfaction. Today will be one of the most romantic days of your married life. Some moments spent with your spouse will become memorable. Talking financially, today you will be stress-free about money. Also, there's a possibility of getting a new source of income. Do not pressurize others for your work, and consider their wishes and interests too. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The day will bring mixed results on the financial front. Your expenses may increase more than your income. Although you may get your stuck money, it will not remove your money problem. You can meet some influential people in the workplace. Behave properly in front of them. Some problems while completing an important task may arise in the office but you will finish them successfully. The day is good in love matters. Your trust in your partner will be stronger. To stay safe, avoid alcohol consumption. Today, you may get rid of any of your major problems, which will give you mental peace. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The day will be better than the usual days. For some time, you will be busy with your work, but then you will be travelling, meeting people and enjoying. A good day to do things that interest you. Problems in married life may come to an end. Spouse behaviour will change and they may apologize to you for their misbehaviour. This will clear all the misconceptions between you both. For love couples, today your partner may feel a bit annoyed. You may have to work very hard to convince them today. At the workplace, the situation will be favourable. Today you will work hard and will be rewarded with good results. You need to control your weight for good health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Just by daydreaming and worrying about useful things, you will not get any benefits. It will just waste your precious time. Better work hard and move forward. Today, your boyfriend/girlfriend will not be in a good mood. Try to find out the reason for their sadness. In marital life, you may face some conflict with the spouse, but everything will calm down by evening with the help of elders. Speaking of work, the day will bring good results. If you are unemployed, then your long-term employment search may end today. Your efforts in terms of money seem to be paying off. Today you can get a new source of income. The day is auspicious for the journey. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Married life will remain prosperous. Today, you may plan a special surprise for your spouse. Spending time with each other will also strengthen your relationship. Relationship with the family will remain good and your happiness will increase with everyone's support and love. Seeing your seriousness towards the responsibilities of the house, your parents will be very proud. Today is a good day on the economic front as your income may increase. You will be able to complete all your unfinished work in the office, which will lighten your workload. A normal day in terms of health. You will get mental peace through participation in charity work. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 6:10 am to 1:00 pm