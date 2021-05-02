Daily Horoscope: 02 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Talking about your work, the difficulties of traders of this sign are increasing. Financial problems may surround you. Today, a good opportunity can come. Those who do the job may also have to face a financial crunch. Your salary may get stuck. Talking about your personal life, there may be some problems with the spouse. Your aggressive nature can be severely criticized. Do not vent the anger of others on your beloved. Do not let negative thoughts dominate you, but change your mind, you will feel that things are turning in your favour. Whatever you do today, after thinking very carefully, otherwise you will feel regret later. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 2:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your personal life will be good. You will spend a very good time with your family today. You will make every effort to remove all disputes with your loved ones. Today will be auspicious for you on the economic front. You will get a chance to earn extra money. There will be sweetness in the relationship with the spouse. Be it family issues or complicated matters related to work, your loved ones will try to overcome all your difficulties. If you do a job, then your seniors can get your opinion on some important work. This can be a great opportunity for you, so you should speak with confidence. If traders are not getting good profit then you have to be patient. As far as your health is concerned, today there will be no problem. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 7:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your luck side will be strong and you will get success in your efforts. People working in a foreign company can get a big boost. If you do business then you will get a chance to connect with some big customers. Money will be in good condition. However, for the great benefit, avoid getting caught up in clever schemes. Your personal life will be happy. If your relationship is going on in a relationship with a spouse, then today your loved one's anger can be calmed. Talking about your love, after a long time you will be able to give enough time to your partner. Talking about your health, you will be very healthy and mentally strong. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today the workload in your office will be lighter, so that you will get time for yourself as well. At the same time, traders can benefit quite well. Today you would like to spend more time with your loved ones. You can make up your mind to hang out with your spouse. Your confidence will increase with the support of your friends and family. Today will be an expensive day in terms of finances. To get rid of debts as soon as possible, focus on saving as much as possible. Today is a favorable day for the students. Any obstacle in your studies will be overcome and you will be able to focus on your studies. Talking about your health, stay away from such food and drink items which have high cholesterol. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Try to spend more time with your spouse today and make them feel how special they are for you. Your sweetheart needs your emotional support. There may be a misunderstanding with a colleague in your office. Maybe you have some sayings too. You better behave balanced. Traders today will get good financial benefit, especially if your work is for general store, electronic, clothes, dairy products etc. then you will benefit as expected. Avoid connecting with people who can hurt your reputation. If you talk about your financial situation then today is going to be a normal day. Avoid spending more than you earn. Will your health be fine? Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you have to use your words very thoughtfully, otherwise you will find yourself engulfed in controversies. Money situation will be normal. Avoid unnecessary expenses, apart from this, do not put too much pressure on yourself by taking loans or borrowing. Do not pay much attention to the matter here and there in the office and complete all your work on time, otherwise you may get in trouble. Businessmen need to avoid long journeys. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be calm. If the health of a member of your family is not good, then it is possible to improve their health today. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Today they can help you in everyday tasks. As far as your health is concerned, to stay physically fit, you have to stay away from mental stress. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 5:45 am to 12:35 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If your home environment is not doing well then there is a possibility of some improvement today. You will get the blessings and support of the parents. Will keep a good mood of the spouse. Jobly natives may face some problems. Your seniors will be dissatisfied with your performance. You work harder and try to give your best. At the same time, businessmen can get good results from investments made in the past. Talking about your health, any chronic disease can cause discomfort today. You should not be negligent and get your treatment right. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Conditions in your marital life are likely to remain stressful. You may have a big fight with your spouse due to disagreement on something. It is better that you respect each other's feelings, otherwise the distance in your relationship may increase. On the economic front, the day is good. There can be a huge financial benefit. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle then the day is good. Income of job-seekers may increase. At the same time, there may be some increase in traders concern. Stuck cases can be dense. Today children can demand more time from you. Do not disappoint them. Your health will be fine. However, to keep yourself energetic, do a little exercise every day. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 3:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be a good day on the economic front. Your financial efforts will be successful and you will get money. Talking about the work, you will be very busy today. Suddenly at you in the office. Workload may increase. You may also have to work overtime. Businessmen can get success after a tough struggle. Do not start any new work today. There will remain compatibility in married life. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong and your love will increase. Disputes with an elder brother or sister are possible. If there is any misunderstanding then you have to keep your side in peace. Health will remain somewhat weak. You get enough rest. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you work, today your hard work can open a path for you. You are very likely to get a higher position. The business of merchants will increase. However you are advised to avoid going into a partnership business. It is possible that the partner tries to take advantage of you. Marital life will be happy. Better mutual understanding with your spouse will bring happiness, peace and prosperity in your married life. If you talk about your financial situation, today will be a good day. You have to strike a balance between your income and expenses. Because of your sharp speech, your close ones may be angry with you. It will be better to use your words only after talking. Talking about your health, you are advised to control your increasing weight. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm