Daily Horoscope: 02 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the economic front, the day will be good. Your efforts will be successful and today you will also be successful in earning some extra money. If you work then today your warmth can cause trouble for you. Maybe in anger, you may say something that may cause your seniors to take some drastic action. It is in your goodness to focus on your work and also keep your behaviour right. You will get the support of family members and your happiness will increase. If you talk about your married life, then it is not good for your relationship to be inadvertently suspicious of your spouse. You have to understand that the foundation of a strong relationship rests on trust. Today, your health will not be right. Physical weakness can be a hindrance in your work. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There may be some difficulties on the work front. Your seniors may be very disappointed with you because of your poor performance. Especially if you are working from home at this time, then concentrate all your attention on work. The day will be full of ups and downs for businessmen. Your financial side may also be weakened due to business slowdown. Today will be a good day for you on the family front. Today, you will try your best to overcome your ideological differences with your family members. Domestic responsibilities may increase, but with the help of your spouse, you will get a lot of relief. In the case of love, the day will be controversial. Interference of a third can increase misunderstandings between you. Your health will be weak today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June In terms of health, the day will be fine. You will feel better today. If you work then today you can make an important decision regarding your current job. If there is more pressure on you, then you can also make up your mind to change the job. However, in such a case, decisions must be taken coldly. Talking about your personal life, it must be your priority today to pay attention to the needs of your family members. Parents will get love and support. The day is great for passing time with your spouse. Today you will try to address all their complaints. Your opponents may try to harm you, you'd better be careful. Talking about money, some financial benefits are possible today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you can get a chance to spend some happy moments with your boyfriend / girlfriend. It is possible that you will enjoy your day very fiercely. Apart from this, today you can also take any important decision regarding your relationship. This day will be normal for married people. You may have small fistfights with your spouse, but this will not reduce your love. The day is favorable on the work front. Today, you can get the results of the hard work done in the form of promotion. However, this will increase your responsibilities, so try to work harder. Today, the businessmen can make economic profits. Today your mood will be very good and your day will be very special. You will help people, which will increase your honor, respect and reputation in the society. Also people will praise your good qualities. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The day is not favorable for starting any new work. You have to wait for the appropriate time. Some improvement in the situation of money is possible. Today you will be able to earn some money with your knowledge. However, you need to work harder for bigger benefits. Some stuck tasks also need attention. Negligence can prove to be harmful. Today will be a good day for married life. The love between you two will remain. Talking about romantic life, today your partner can give you a beautiful surprise. Today is not a good day for the students. Maybe your mind may feel a little low in studies. You have to be patient and spend more time with people with positive thoughts. Good company and good thinking are very important for you at this time. There will be happiness and peace in the family. If you talk about your health then you will feel refreshed today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Disagreements with family members can cause estrangement with them. In such a situation, you must sit down and explain to them. Unnecessary quarrels will only disturb the peace of your home. Today, there will be no cooperation from your life partner as expected. This will hurt your feelings a lot. On the economic front, the day will be expensive. Today your money can be spent too much. There will be fatigue on the work front. If you do the job, there will be pressure to complete the pending tasks. There will be confusion regarding business matters. In such a situation, you must take any decision. If you make a decision in a hurry, you may suffer the wrong result. Today, nothing will be right. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:05 pm to 9:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Marital life needs more attention. At this time your spouse needs more love with you. If possible, spend more time with them today and make them feel that you are with them in every ups and downs of life. People who are employed are advised to be careful today. It may be that there is some kind of negligence in your way, although you will handle the matter with your understanding, but it will be good if you do not repeat such mistakes in the future. If you are a businessman, avoid connecting with people who can hurt your reputation. Think carefully before accepting any business proposal. Talking about your financial situation, today is going to be a normal day. You have to balance your income and expenses. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Do not disturb your mental peace by worrying unnecessarily. If there is a problem, try to find a solution. Losing courage in this way will achieve nothing. On the economic front, today's day will be normal. Your budget will be balanced. Apart from this, today you can also make some changes in your financial plans. There will be sweetness in your relationship with your spouse. On the other hand, if you wish to have a love marriage, then any obstacle may arise in front of you today. Friends will increase your enthusiasm and their support will once again raise your expectations. With your health improving, you will be able to complete some of your stuck tasks today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be an auspicious day on the work front. You are most likely to progress. Looking at the way you are working hard, your seniors can give you this good news today. Businessmen will see an increase in their work today. However, you are advised not to rely too much on anyone in business matters. After a long time today you will spend an exciting day with your family. On the economic front, the day will be very profitable. Income is likely to increase. There will be compatibility in married life. Your relationship with your life partner will be strengthened. By keeping good health, you will also feel peace and happiness mentally. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you talk about your married life, today will be a better day for you. Spouse's anger will calm down and today the mood will also be changed. If you try a little, then the distance between you may end. On the work front, you may face some problems today which will be the cause of your mental stress. Maybe some of your work gets stuck in the middle. In such a situation, instead of getting upset, you must take help of your colleagues and high officials. From a business point of view, the growth factor is day. You can get the benefit of the recent minor changes. Your financial situation will be fine. Despite the busy routine, today you will find time for yourself and also focus on getting some rest. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you take your financial decisions at the behest of others, today your loss is possible. Work wisely in terms of money. There will be happiness in your personal life. Love will remain in the relationship. Today you will have a lot of fun at home together with your family members. Things seem to be trending in your favor. Relations with superiors will be good and you will get full benefit. The day will be beneficial for businessmen. Your efforts will be successful and business will also increase. Today you can make a big business decision. People of some jealous nature can cause some trouble for you today. You better be careful. Talking about health, your anxiety will end and today and you will remain physically healthy. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 2:30 pm