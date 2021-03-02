Daily Horoscope: 02 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a good day for you. If any stress has been going on in your life for a long time, then today you are very likely to get rid of it. There is a possibility of you becoming a spoiled work. If you do a job and are thinking about change, then today you can get a great offer. Business-minded people are advised to be more careful in terms of money, especially if you are going to do a big economic transaction today. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. The atmosphere of everyone will be cheerful. Today you will spend a very memorable time with your spouse. Today is going to be favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number:36 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:55 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Do not be careless about your health otherwise, your difficulties may increase, especially avoid high stress and anger if you have high BP. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere of your house is likely to remain tense. The behaviour of your family will not be good for you. You are advised to work patiently. Your financial condition will be good. You will spend according to your budget. Talking about the work, people who trade grain can get good financial benefit. At the same time, wood and iron traders will not get the results as expected. If you do a job, then try to do even the smallest work in the office carefully. One of your mistakes may be overshadowed by you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number:8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Material comforts will increase. Today you can shop for any precious item for your home. At the same time, there may be sudden money gains in the second part of the day, which will strengthen your financial situation. If you do hardware business then today will prove to be beneficial for you. You can benefit tremendously. The job load on the jobbers may increase, but all your work will be completed on time. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your siblings will be profound. There may be little fuss with your spouse, but soon everything will be normal between you. Talking about health, avoid eating greasy, fried roast or spicy food. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Cancer (June 21 to July 21): If you do business and are expecting a big profit then you are advised to make some changes in your business plans. It will be beneficial for you to keep some good offers for your customers. If you do target based work then today is going to be very difficult for you. You may have to work very hard to meet your target. This day will be mixed in terms of finances. Your income will be good, but increasing expenses can increase your stress. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. The affection and blessings of the parents will strengthen your courage even in adverse circumstances. A relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. Talking about health, if you are already running sick, then take sufficient rest and do not forget to take your medicines on time. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number:9 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is not a good day for you on the work front. Your carelessness in the office can spoil a lot of your mood. If you have been given some important responsibility then try to give your best. It is possible that new avenues of progress will open soon for you. Any old legal matter may trouble the business-bound people. It is possible that your day may go in vain. Your financial condition will be fine. You are advised to spend according to your budget. Talking about your personal life, avoid discussing contentious issues with your spouse, otherwise, there may be a big fight between you. As far as your health is concerned, then you have to avoid starving for long. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number:12 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your courage and might will increase and today you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. Talking about the work, the employed people will have many important responsibilities today. It would be better for you to try to complete all your work on time. Today your boss will also look at your hard work. Business people can get a good chance to earn profits. Today is a very important day for retail traders. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You may not get a chance to spend more time with your family today due to a busy routine. There may be some changes in the behaviour of your spouse. You will feel that your beloved is ignoring you. Your financial condition will be good. Today is a possibility to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number:11 Lucky Time: 9:50 am to 1:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will spend a great time with friends today. You can also have a discussion on an important issue. Today will not be a good day in terms of money. Lack of stuck money can increase your anxiety. However, you do not have to take too much stress. Your problem will definitely be resolved when the time comes. Your spouse's attitude will be very harsh towards you. There may be some confusion between you. It would be better for you to control yourself. On the work front, the day will be better than usual. All your work will be completed on time. Business people may have to travel suddenly today. Talking about health, there may be some problems due to the change in weather. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number:22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will be worry-free and you will enjoy your day. You will be blessed by the elders of your house and your relationship with your loved ones will also be strengthened. If you are married, today is a good day to give a nice surprise to your spouse. Talking about the work, there is a strong possibility for the job-bound natives to get the proper results of their hard work. You may be entrusted with some big and important responsibility today. Your boss will also praise you fiercely. Profit is also being made for the traders, especially if your work is related to the property, then today you are expected to get the expected results. Your financial position will be strong. Today you can spend more money on household amenities. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number:20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, the business of the partners in the partnership may have to bear the financial loss. You are advised to stay away from debate otherwise your difficulties may increase. On the other hand, the employed people will also have to try to improve the coordination with their colleagues in the office. Avoid ego and confrontation. Today is going to be expensive in terms of money. Today you can pay old bills. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the members of your family. In the second part of the day, you will get a chance to spend extra time with your spouse. You will feel better by sharing your mind with your loved one. Talking about health, if you have heart disease, do not be negligent. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number:28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you have an elderly member in your house, then today you are advised to take care of their health. Due to the deteriorating relationship with your spouse, the environment of your house will remain turbulent. You need to control your anger and words. Talking about the work, senior officers in the office will be very happy with your performance. People related to the oil business can have good economic benefit today. On the economic front, today will be a good day. Sudden wealth can be achieved. Not only this but today you will also be able to repay any old loan. Your health will be good. Today there is no major problem. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 1:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If there is tension in your marital life, then try to calm the matter by talking to your spouse. There is a strong possibility that everything will be normal between you today. Your financial condition will be good. Today there is no major problem. Iron traders today can have good economic benefits. Any major problem will also be solved for people associated with transport. It is going to be a very busy day for employed people. You will have more workload but you will be able to complete all your work on time with full hard work and honesty. You will also get the support of your seniors. Your relationship with your parents will be good. You will get their emotional support. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:20 pm