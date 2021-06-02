Daily Horoscope: 02 June 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you work, then today is going to be a very important day for you. Suddenly you may have to take a big decision. On the other hand, if traders get a chance to make profit today, then you are advised to avoid hurrying. Conditions in family life will be stressful. You are advised to control your anger. Keep your behavior polite with the members of your family. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. Your may get financial support from your mother or father. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid haste and panic. Today there is a possibility of falling and getting hurt. You can get an opportunity to visit some religious place in the evening. By doing devotion to God, you will feel mental peace. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:26

Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 12:00 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a businessman and are thinking of taking a loan, then you are advised to avoid taking excessive loans, otherwise you may face a big crisis in the coming days. Keep your important documents in the office, otherwise some of your important work may get stuck in the middle. Along with this, you may also have to face the anger of the boss. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. There will be harmony in the relationship with the members of your family. You can get a special gift from your spouse. Not only this, today you can also go for a picnic with your beloved. However, in view of this global pandemic, you are advised not to be careless. The day will be mixed in terms of money. You are advised to spend only keeping your budget in mind. Auspicious Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 9:50 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of your family members. Today you can decide to make some changes in the decoration of your home. It is possible that you also buy some new things for the house. In the office, you need to focus more on your work. Avoid wasting your time in unnecessary talk with colleagues. Business people can get good financial benefits today, especially if your work is electronics, then today you have a strong possibility of getting results as expected. Talking about your health, avoid excessive fried, roasted or spicy food, otherwise today there may be stomach related problems. Lucky Colour: pink

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 10 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If the relationship with your spouse has turned sour, then today will prove to be a better day for you. There may be some changes in the behavior of your beloved. It would be better if you talk to them openly and try to clear the misunderstanding between you. Arguments over small things can weaken your relationship. Talking about work, if you are not satisfied with your current job and are looking for a new job, then today you can get a good opportunity. The people working related to finance may suffer financial loss today. Today will be expensive for you on the economic front. Avoid spending more on what others say. As far as your health is concerned, the changing weather can have an impact on your health. Today you may have problems like fever, cold etc. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 23

Good Time: 3 pm to 10 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very busy day for you on the work front. Workload may increase on you in the office. However, you are advised to work hard on your part so that your performance does not suffer in any way. Business people can get relief today. Your business is likely to grow. If you are a student then there may be a big obstacle in your education. You will feel less in studies. Talking about your personal life, there will be love and unity among the members of the house. You will get the love and blessings of your parents. Do not let any outsider interfere in your married life, otherwise your problems may increase. Talking about your health, if you have trouble related to breathing, then today you should be more alert. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 4 am to 2:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you do a government job, then suddenly you can get some important information in your office today. You are very likely to be transferred. On the other hand, business people are advised to be careful in terms of money. If you are going to do any financial transaction today, then avoid taking your decisions in haste. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. Today you will get an opportunity to spend a good time with your parents. There will be love and enthusiasm in your married life. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Your financial condition will be good. You can get a great chance to earn money. As far as your health is concerned, there does not seem to be any major problem today. However, you are advised to eat on time. Lucky Colour: dark red

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may have to face adversity at workplace today. There is a possibility of conflict with colleagues. His sharp words can hurt your feelings. In such a situation, you are advised to act wisely and patiently. Except for unnecessary things, you should concentrate on your work. Business associates can get a chance to connect with a big client today. You are likely to see some positive changes in your business soon. Talking about your personal life, you will be under a lot of stress today on some serious domestic issues. It is better that you try to explain matters entangled with a calm mind. The money situation will be fine. You are advised to avoid unnecessary expenses. As far as your health is concerned, if you are concerned about low blood pressure then do not be negligent. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 3 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is likely to be a mixed day for you on the work front. If the boss assigns you an important task in the office, then try to complete it on time. A slight negligence can cause major losses. Apart from this, the matter can also come to your job. People who do business online can get decent financial benefits. If you are a student and want to go abroad for higher education, then you are advised to work harder. The more you work, the better fruit you will get. Family life will be happy. The atmosphere of your house will be very good. Today you will have a very fun time with siblings. Money position will remain strong. Today, the sum of getting money is also being made. To stay healthy, try to remain relaxed. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 24

Good Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There is a possibility of a dispute with a life partner. It is better that you act wisely otherwise separation is possible between you. Talking about love, avoid confrontation or arrogance with your partner. You have to strengthen your trust in each other. Your financial condition will be fine. However, today you will be somewhat disappointed due to non-receipt of stuck money. If you do a job, then you have to be careful with the politics going on in the office. Some colleagues may try to make it difficult for you. People associated with business need to do all their work by staying within the ambit of the law. Avoid taking any risk today. Talking about your health, today you may be troubled by back or back pain. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 2:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will not be good for you in terms of money. You may face financial crunch. It would be better if you cut some of your expenses. Also, you should make your financial decisions very carefully. Businessmen are advised to avoid debate, otherwise you may suffer a huge loss. If you are thinking of starting something new, then the day is not right for it. Employees will have a normal day. However, you need to take full care of time. Home environment will be good. There will be sweetness in your relationship with your family. If you are married, try to spend more time with your spouse today. This will increase the closeness between you and your relationship will also be stronger. Talking about health, along with work, you also need to take adequate rest. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will not be a good day for you. You will be surrounded by many kinds of worries. Conditions at home will be unfavorable. There can be a debate between family members, which will make the environment turbulent. There are ups and downs in life, so instead of worrying, you should face the difficulties with full courage. Talking about your finances, expenses are seen to be increasing today. You may even spend more than your income. On the work front, the day will be fine. There will be more work pressure on the employed people. In such a situation, do all your work according to a good plan. If you do business then suddenly you may have to travel today. Your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm