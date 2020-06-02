Daily Horoscope: 02 June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you also need to pay attention to comfort with work. Avoid worrying too much otherwise, your health can get worse today. Especially it is not good for you to stress too much about money. Maybe things are not happening as per your expectation at this time but you do not lose courage, soon the situation will improve. Today will be a normal day for employed people. On the other hand, business people need to focus more on their work. To expand the business, you should make new plans. Talking about your personal life, love will remain in relationship with your family. Today will be a good day with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you focus on your important tasks instead of focusing on unnecessary things, it will be good for you, especially at this time your family should be your priority for you. It would be better if you try to overcome your family's problems and also take care of their needs. Talking about money, try to give the right speed to your financial plans. Apart from this, you can also get some good news today. Your income is likely to increase. If your marital life is going through a bad phase for some time, today is going to be a pleasant day for you. Your spouse's behaviour will be mild and they will treat you with love. It is better that you give each other a little time. Soon all the misconceptions between you will be cleared. If you work, you are likely to get financial benefits. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June To avoid financial constraints, you will have to cut your expenses. By spending money on unnecessary things, you are inviting trouble for yourself. Talking about the work, if you do a job and are expecting a promotion, then you will not get the results as expected. Due to the current situation, it is quite unlikely. However, you should continue your efforts. On the other hand, people who do business will be worried about some complicated business matters. Today you need to take more control of your anger. You will be harmed by the debate. Conditions in your personal life will be stressful. There will be mutual estrangement between the family members, due to which the environment of the house may deteriorate. Talking about health, today will be full of ups and downs for you. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:55 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Employed residents should plan their day in advance. Do not take any kind of negligence about office functions today. Avoid laziness and try to complete whatever is pending. At this time you need to work hard. If you trade and want the same speed as before, then, for now, you will have to wait for some time. Some ideological differences with your spouse are possible. By taking unnecessary stress, you will not be able to focus on your work, so it is better that you do not waste your precious time in such things, but try to handle the matter with love and peace. Your financial situation will be good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:45 am to 10:25 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There may be minor challenges in your life today, but you will try your best to keep your mood good. As far as your health is concerned, you will be very tired. It would be good if you pay more attention to rest today so that you can complete your important work with full energy and freshness. If you do business then today you can take a short journey which will be very beneficial for you. You will have a good day with your family, especially with the affection and blessings of the elders of the house, you will feel positive. Apart from this, today any advice from mother or father will benefit you. Today will be normal on the economic front. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The faster you get angry, the sooner it becomes calm. It would be better if you do not get angry and say anything that you have to regret later, especially when the person in front of you is very close to you. Talking about the work, employed people can get such an opportunity today which will be a new turning point in your career. It is better that you take full advantage of this opportunity. On the other hand, if the seniors give you any advice, you should not ignore their words. On the economic front, some reforms are possible today. Stopped money can be obtained. Today is not good in terms of health. Ear problems may occur. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be an auspicious day for employed people. Today you can have some great success. Make full use of your quality because today is your day, businessmen too can get a chance to have a good heart today. There can be a big change in your personal life today. You need to be strong emotionally. Relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will realize how honest your dear one is to you. There is a possibility of economic benefit in the second part of the day. Today you can do some shopping for children. Today will be a good day in terms of health. If your health is not well already, then your negligence can prove harmful. Lucky Colour: orange Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today can start with a lot of work and responsibilities. It would be better if you do everything according to your plans, otherwise, you will feel a lot of pressure. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. If your estrangement is going on with family then today will be full of happiness for you. It is possible that all misconceptions can be removed and that love and belongingness will be seen among you. You will complete the work of the office with hard work and honesty. your seniors or bosses will also be very impressed by your efficiency. If you do business and there is an obstacle in your path then keep faith in yourself and be patient. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December After seeing the ups and downs in business for a long time, today will prove to be beneficial for you. It is possible that today your work becomes stuck and your business once again starts moving forward. On the other hand, if you do a job, you will breathe a sigh of relief after completing your unfinished work. However, to avoid such pressure, you should complete your work on time. Some tension is possible on the family front. It is possible that members of the house should be against you today. It would be better to avoid imposing any decision on your family members. If you talk about your financial situation then you need to rein in your expenses. In this way, you are obstructing your future plans by spending thoughtlessly. Talking about scripture, today will be a favourable day. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will experience negativity. By thinking stupid things, you are disturbing your mental peace as well as losing your positivity. It is better that you change your mindset. Today you will work very hard to strengthen your financial position. It is possible that problems related to money can be resolved. Unemployed people will get jobs. Your performance will be great and by the grace of your seniors or bosses, there are signs of getting a big success soon. Businessmen can have a busy day. Today most of your time will go to complete an important task. There will be love and peace in your marital life. The sweetness of your relationship will increase and mutual understanding will also increase. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February For the last few days, your financial situation is constantly fluctuating, so today you will be more worried about money today. In such a situation, you need to make some fresh plans to strengthen your economic aspect. On the work front, the day will be tough. Work of office will be more and pressure to complete them on time will also remain on you. You will not be able to get many benefits even in business. If you are going to take an important decision about your business, then make your decision after thinking carefully. There will be peace in your personal life. However, today you will not get a chance to spend more time with family. Relationship with your spouse will be good. Today your health will be somewhat soft. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm