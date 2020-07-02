Daily Horoscope: 02 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, you can get good results today, especially if you do the job, then you will get a full chance to show your talent. There is a need to think seriously to grow your business. You will be seen doing your work with care. Talking about the financial situation, it will be good if you do not take any major decision related to money without consulting anyone. It is not right to hurry in such a case. Talking about your personal life, happiness and love will remain in the relationship with your spouse. They will have a better understanding of you as a person. Parents will also get full support and the atmosphere of the house will be pleasant. Today is expected to be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: yellow Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 4 am to 5 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You may face some problems in the field today. Due to lack of energy, you will not be able to concentrate properly at work today. Because of this you will feel quite annoyed. Someone may try to confuse you by giving incorrect information. It will be better to manage this person. Your financial situation will be good. Today there will be small expenses. Talking about your personal life, tension is possible in the home due to sudden emergence of old issues. In this way, you need to work very wisely and patiently. As far as possible, you must avoid being angry and treat everyone politely. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a very memorable day for the people of Gemini. You can meet someone special. It is possible that you will meet your dream partner. Talking about the work, today is going to be very busy for the people associated with the bank. You will have more workload due to which you will feel a lot of pressure. On the other hand, the concern of the businessmen regarding the stalled works may increase today. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. You will enjoy the comforts of home. In the case of money, you are advised to be careful. Avoid getting caught up in clever financial schemes. Your health will be fine and you will get the opportunity to enjoy your favorite dishes. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is a great day for those who do creative work. Time is favorable for starting work on a new project. You are likely to get good success. Today you will be full of confidence and enthusiasm. At the same time you will feel mental peace. In the second part of the day you can get a chance to participate in a social event. However you are advised to follow social distancing completely. Money situation will be satisfactory. Today, there will be no financial problem. Relationships with your spouse will be intensified. Today you will spend a great time with your sweetheart. On the other hand, your parents will be happy with you and will also be proud of your achievements. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 10:35 am to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Due to financial troubles, the mind will remain distracted. Due to lack of money, some of your important work may be incomplete today. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking risky decisions. If you do the job, try to complete the office tasks carefully and honestly to improve your quality. Talking about personal life, you need to spend more and more time with your family. Try to laugh and joke with all of you to keep the home environment cheerful. To stay healthy, first of all you must try to stay away from stress. If you think well, everything will be good with you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your confidence will increase and you will find yourself dropped with positive energy. If you do a job, you will be able to complete even the most difficult tasks in the office today. Your seniors will be very satisfied with your hard work. On the other hand, the merchant class is also likely to get good returns. Your personal life will be happy. You will be serious about your obligations and will carry out your responsibilities well. Marital life will be full of enthusiasm. Intimacy with your spouse will increase. Money situation will be normal. Avoid spending too much. Your health will be good. Today you will be very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will be full of new ideas, which will also have an impact on your work. Whether it is a job or business, your work will proceed smoothly. The merchant class is likely to get some big profit today. On the other hand, senior officers will be impressed by the enthusiasm and enthusiasm of the employed people. You can get the result soon as a promotion. Everything will be normal in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will be calm today. To maintain the peace of your home, you need to keep pace with your family members, especially try to improve mutual understanding with your spouse. Will be appropriate in the case of money. Talking about money, today your financial problem can be solved. The day will be good in terms of health. There is no major problem today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The workload seems to be increasing a bit, but you need not worry because today all your work will be completed on time. If you trade and are expecting a big profit, you may have to wait a little longer. You have to understand that the fruit of patience is always sweet. Do not assume the burden of family responsibilities but try to fulfill them honestly. At this time your loved ones are in desperate need of you. If you are married then avoid arguing with your spouse on small matters otherwise it can increase the bitterness between you. Today will have mixed results in terms of health and you may feel stressed. Lucky Colour: Dark yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be very important on the work front. If you do the job then you may get some new responsibilities. However, you have to take care that you do not show haste in doing any work. Try to do all your work with patience. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to be careful with their competitors. It is possible that they can create a big problem for you. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Today you will not get a chance to spend much time with family. Your anxiety about children's education may increase. If they are lagging behind due to lockdown then you must help them. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you work, then you will feel less at work and senior officers may be angry with you due to any mistake. Today will be a very good day for businessmen. You will be blessed with luck and there is a strong chance of it becoming a spoiled act. Apart from this, there are also chances of having economic benefits. Relationships with your parents will be good. If you face adversity today, then you will stand up for yourself. Married people will spend their days under stress. You may have a big fight due to the fiery nature of your spouse. If you show understanding then it can be stopped from growing. As far as your health is concerned, too much carelessness towards health is not right. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you may face a lot of difficulties in maintaining balance in your personal and professional life. It is possible that your responsibilities may increase. When it comes to functioning, you are advised to avoid laziness, otherwise you may suffer big loss. Today you will be very concerned about the health of any member of the household. Avoid speaking more in the case of others, otherwise you will create a big trouble for yourself. There will be some emotional turmoil. In such a situation you must concentrate more on your pooja lessons, and you will definitely get peace. Weather change can cause health problems. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 10:05 pm