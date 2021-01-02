Daily Horoscope: 02 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a very auspicious day for you. Your personal or professional life, you are more likely to get results as expected. The situation will be favourable in your personal life. Today will be a blissful day with family members. You will get full support from your spouse. If you do a job, then your performance will be commendable and senior officials today will praise you fiercely. This will also increase your confidence. Businessmen can benefit financially. The day will be favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Start of the day will be good. You can get some good news in the morning. Employed natives are advised to keep more time in office. If your boss assigns you an important task, then you try to complete your work carefully. On the other hand, businessmen need to take their business decisions very wisely. If you are thinking of starting any new work in partnership, do not be hasty. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can also make some important expenses. If you have been in conflict with your spouse for some time, today all the tension between you will end. You need to treat your loved one with love. Talk about your health, avoid negligence in food. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 2:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you work, you are advised to avoid confrontation with senior officials in the office. If your seniors are dissatisfied with your work then you will have to work harder on your part. You must accept your mistakes with an open heart. You will be harmed due to unnecessary debate or quarrel. Businessmen may face financial constraints today. Due to lack of money, some of your work may get stuck in the middle. Talking about your personal life, relationship with your parents will be good. You can also get some good advice from your father today. If you are married, you need to spend more time with your spouse. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There can be a big jump in the situation of money. Today, there can be a sudden receipt of money. Today you will also be able to repay an old debt. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of the elders of the house. With the help of your elder brother, any of your big problems can be solved. Your parents will be in good health and you will get their blessings. Today is going to be a very important day for married natives of this sign. The pleasures of your married life will increase. Talking about the work, employed people can get any good opportunity to move forward today. If you keep working like this, soon you will be at the peak of success. On the other hand, there is a strong possibility of businessmen getting the proper results of their hard work. If there is any obstacle in your work for a long time, then today you will get great relief by its removal. You will be in good health. You will be very strong mentally and physically. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very busy day for you. You may have to run a lot, whether job or business. Today you can be assigned additional work in the office. However, at this time you must try to fulfil your every responsibility with honesty and hard work. You must not lag behind in taking any responsibility. Your hard work today can open the way for you. Business people can get good financial benefits today after a tough struggle. The situation in your personal life will be volatile. Some members of the house will not behave properly towards you. You better try to resolve the matter in peace. Avoid fights. Your financial condition will be good. You will spend according to your budget. Talking about your health, there is no big problem today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a very important day for you. There is going to be a big and positive change in your life. Talking about your work, you can have an important discussion with senior officials in the office today. In such a situation, you have to open your thoughts. You may get an opportunity to work on a new or larger project. On the other hand, business people may have to travel suddenly. Your journey will be very auspicious. There is a strong possibility of improvement in the situation of money. If you take your financial decisions wisely, problems related to your finances will be solved soon. Your parents will get support and today you will spend a lot of time with them. The relationship with the spouse will remain in harmony. You can get a wonderful gift from your beloved. Talking about your health, you are advised to stay away from bad habits like cigarettes and alcohol. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, the needless mind will be sad. Different types of thoughts can come to your mind. In such a situation you will feel very burdened. It is better that you do not disturb your mental peace by thinking about stupid things. This is the time to focus on your important tasks. Your financial condition will be good. If you are in the mood to spend big, then the day is not right for this. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your family members will be good. You will get the blessings of the elders of the house. Your spouse's mood will not be right. It is better that you do not discuss any contentious issue with them. Talking about your health, you may feel tired and weak. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a mixed result for you. First of all, talk about your work, then the work pressure in the office may increase. In such a situation you will feel very tense. Irritability may also remain in your nature. You better keep your mind calm and focus on your work. Businessmen are advised to avoid making their business decisions in haste. If you do business in partnership, do not make any important decisions without thinking. Talking about personal life can increase bitterness in your relationship with your spouse. You will feel that your beloved is ignoring you. Your financial condition will be good. There will be no major problem today on the economic front. Talk about your health, avoid negligence in food. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Suddenly you can get some good news in the office. You can be promoted or you can get the transfer you want. If you are unemployed and have been looking for a job for a long time, today you can get an interview with a big company. You better go with complete preparation. Business-bound people today will have the opportunity to enter into large economic bargains. Talking about personal life, there can be some big problems today. You are likely to have an argument with the father. In this type of situation, you need to show understanding. Don't get angry and do something that hurts your father's feelings. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 12 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a better day for you on the work front. Your job or business you are very likely to succeed in your endeavours. If you work and your seniors are unhappy with your performance for some time, today you will be able to overcome their displeasure. You will be able to complete an important and difficult task on time. Any long-standing work of businessmen can be resumed. Your financial condition will be good. You need to avoid extravagance. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your family members will be good. Talking about your health, you will feel very energetic and refreshed today. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will not be the beginning of the day. You may have an affair with a spouse in the morning on some issues. It will be good for you that you do not take the matter further, otherwise, your day will be wasted in a useless mess. You can get any important advice from the boss in the office. If you walk according to the advice of your boss, then you will definitely get good benefits in the coming days. Businessmen need to work harder for big profits. If you are involved in real estate then avoid doing any work in haste. Today is going to be very expensive in terms of money. It can cost a lot. There may be some health problems. Avoid carelessness. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm