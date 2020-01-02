Daily Horoscope: 02 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today, your financial situation is likely to improve. You can get new sources of income. Today will be one of the special days of your married life. Both of you will experience love as never before. At the work front, your day will be auspicious. Today, with less workload, your boss' mood will also be good. Today they can praise you for your impeccable work. Time is favourable for the students and all they have to do is just work hard. There will be compatibility in your personal relationship. Today you can go to some religious place with your family members. Your health will be good. Lucky colour: Cream Lucky number: 5 Lucky time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today your mood will be very good. You will pay more attention to the decoration of your home. You can also go shopping for this. In the second part of the day, you can also go for a walk with your friends. Today you will feel mental peace and you will be refreshed throughout the day. Talking about your work, the office environment will be very good. You will feel a different pleasure working today. It may be that the view of your work will change the opinion of superiors about you. If you are a trader, it will be a very busy day for you regarding their business-related matters. Also, you can make some changes in your plans regarding your new business. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house today. Lucky colour: Dark yellow Lucky number: 18 Lucky time: 1 pm to 5 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Marital life will be blissful. You will be very happy to get support and love from your spouse. After a long time today, their mood will be much better. In the second part of the day, you will spend a lot of fun time with your close friends or family members. Today you can also take a short journey. Things may seem to be trending in your favour in your romantic life. You are likely to get a love proposal on this day. If you are already in a relationship then everything will be normal today. Financial matters will improve as the day progresses. Your parents may help you in money related matters as well. If you do business, then you can get some big profit today. Talking about health, today will be a good day for you. You will feel quite energetic. Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 12 Lucky time: 12 pm to 3 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you do not get the expected results today, then you do not have to be disappointed and frustrated. You should keep trying. You will see an improvement in the situation soon. On the work front, if you are thinking of doing something new, time is not favourable for it. You should wait a bit, especially for the unemployed people, it is advisable to avoid any change now. Businessmen also have to refrain from doing any new work today. If you want to apply for a loan then you might not get success today. On the economic front too, you need to be a little careful. It would be better if you do not spend extravagantly. You will get support from family members, which will reduce your stress significantly. Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 28 Lucky time: 9 am to 11 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you should not be careless about your health. Avoid stressing too much. If possible, rest at home today. On the economic front, you may get good results. You can get back the money you gave to someone. You are advised to refrain from making your financial decisions randomly. You may face challenges in the field today. The work will not be completed on time, which will make the high officials look very unhappy. Your personal life will be happy. Relations with your family members will be good. On the other hand, your life partner's mood today will not be right. Today they may behave quite rudely. Lucky colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 28 Lucky time: 10 am to 2 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, on the work front, your hard work can be successful. The opportunity that you have been waiting for a long time, today it may be in your hands. If you work, today you can be given a new job. You work hard, this will open the way for you. Business people will see an increase in their new business. You can get the benefits as expected. Your financial condition will be good. Any problem going on in married life will be solved. If you are worried about the health of your spouse then you will see improvement in their health today. Take good care of them and it will be a normal day for people who are in love. Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 3 Lucky time: 3:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Do not ignore your health, but take full care of yourself. On the family front, the day will be good. You will feel happy after spending a good time with family members. At the same time, mutual love and unity will remain among all. Today you will be able to dominate your enemies. Today there is a chance of getting a huge success for the employed people. Your honest hard work will give you more sweet fruit than expected. The day will also be very profitable for businessmen. Today your married life can be a bit boring. You may be disappointed by not getting the expected cooperation from your spouse. Lucky colour: Dark blue Lucky number: 5 Lucky time: 3 pm to 4:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You can see some positive changes in the field today. Your long-standing efforts will bring color today and all wishes will be fulfilled today. If a matter related to real estate is bothering you, then the day is good to go to a lawyer and get legal advice. Your financial condition will be good. You will get your stuck money back today. Also today you will be able to earn some extra money as well. Today, poor spouse health can increase your anxiety. Do not be careless and consult a good doctor as soon as possible. Do not expect more from anyone, you will feel disappointed. Lucky colour: Light yellow Lucky number: 16 Lucky time: 6 pm to 8:45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Mentally, you will be very upset today. Many negative thoughts can also come to your mind. In such a situation, you will feel a lot of pressure today. You have to understand, not every day is the same. If you are not getting the results as expected today, then tomorrow will bring a new ray of hope for you. Do not waste your time getting frustrated and depressed, but continue your efforts. Today is not a good day at the economic front. Avoid spending too much without thinking. Today you have to keep a lot of control over your speech. Refrain from doing something that makes you angry with yourself. Today is not good for you in terms of health. Lucky colour: Pink Lucky number: 20 Lucky time: 4:45 pm to 8 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a wonderful day in terms of love and you will be in a more romantic mood. Go to a new place for a date with your partner today. Money will be in good condition. If you have recently borrowed from someone, today you will be able to repay it. On the other hand, if you do business, then it is possible for you to have a conflict with your partner today. You better not be fierce. Today will be a wonderful day with your friends. Your personal life will be happy. Relations with your family members will be good. Today the support of some influential people will increase your enthusiasm. Health matters today will be good however, do not be negligent in food. Lucky colour: White Lucky number: 40 Lucky time: 2 pm to 5 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a good day at the economic front. You are expected to get some big financial benefits suddenly, however you will get this money only after much hard work. You better use it in the right way. Today you may be worried about some domestic matters, but with the understanding of your spouse, this problem can be solved. The burden of work today can increase your stress. In this case, you should dispose of your work according to a better plan. Also it will be good to avoid any work for tomorrow. If you do business then today you can take a big and important decision. Today most of your time will go in a vain rush. Take good care of your health as well. Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 9 Lucky time: 8:45 am to 2:20 pm