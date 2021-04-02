Daily Horoscope: 02 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will not be a good day for you. Idle minds can become depressed. It will be better for you to stay away from wasteful things and make good use of your time. Work closely with your colleagues in your office. Avoid confrontation and arrogance. Today will be a very busy day for the people working in government jobs. Your burden of responsibilities can increase significantly. On this day, you are advised to do your small work carefully. A little mistake can put you in trouble. The day will be normal in terms of your finances. Today the expenses will be less. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be quite good. Your parental support will be provided. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will not be good for you in terms of health. Your health is likely to decline due to which your day-long plans may get hampered. Today will be a beneficial day for traders. After a long time you can benefit well. Employed natives may have to travel suddenly for work. This journey of yours is going to be very pleasant. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. Love and unity will be seen among the members of your family. If you have been in conflict with your spouse for some time, today is a good day to celebrate your loved one. All the bitterness between you and your partner will end today. In the case of your finances, the day will be expensive. Your household expenses may increase. You try to spend according to your budget. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today the atmosphere of the house will be quite cheerful. You will spend a great time with family. You may get a chance to participate in spiritual program with your loved ones today. Better interaction with life partner. You will meet your domestic responsibilities together. Today you can get rid of the anxiety related to the education of children. Traders are advised to be careful today. Your opponents will remain active and may try to harm you. There can be a big relief for the job-seekers. Some of your important work will be completed. Your seniors will be very satisfied with your performance. Money will be in good condition. There will be no problem today. If you have not been in good health for some time, you need to consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Talking about work, you may have to do extra work in the office today. You are advised not to back down from working hard. You try to give your best. Lumber traders today can benefit well. On the other hand, the people working in the stock market are also expected to get the results as expected. If you are a student, you are advised to focus on your goal. This is the time to work hard, so stay away from useless things. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Your relationship with younger members of your family will be stronger. Financial benefit from your father is possible. If you have bad teeth like cigarettes and alcohol then you have to get rid of it as soon as possible. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August After a long time today you will get a chance to spend a very good time with your spouse. You will be very happy to be with your beloved. Apart from this, you can also discuss some future plans. Today is not a good day in terms of money. If you are thinking of spending big then you are advised to avoid it. Today is going to be a very important day for the working people. You can be promoted or you can get the transfer you want. If you do business and want to make big profits, then you need to make some changes in your business plans. The day will be good from the point of view of health. You will feel very refreshed today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are having trouble in the office, then you should talk to your superiors. May be your problem goes away. Merchants will get mixed results, especially if your work is related to land, then do not be in any hurry now. There is a possibility of a dispute in the house. You are advised to control yourself otherwise the relationship may deteriorate. Your spouse may be annoyed. In such a situation, you need to talk very thoughtfully, otherwise there may be a big quarrel between you on a small matter. Talking about your health, along with work, you should also take care of your health, otherwise a chronic disease can emerge. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a mixed result for you. First of all, talk about your work, if you have recently joined a new job, today you may face adverse situations in the office. However, you do not have to worry about it. Follow the advice of your superiors, as well as focus your attention on your work. Businessmen need to avoid any kind of negligence in legal matters, otherwise you may suffer a huge loss. If you are not feeling well mentally, then try to spend more time with your loved ones today. Share your mind with your family members. This will make you feel quite good. There can be a big jump in the situation of money. Sudden wealth can be achieved. To stay healthy, keep yourself away from stress. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are a big businessman then try to keep your rapport with the employees better. You will be harmed due to a futile debate. Apart from this, you should keep a proper account of the transaction of your finances today. On the other hand, if you work, today you may have to face a lot of anger in the office. Negligence towards functioning can put you in trouble. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get your parents' affection and blessings. You will have a good relationship with your spouse. Your understanding will be better. With the help of your sweetheart, some of your important work will be completed today. Talking about your finances, today your money can be spent on some negative things. Avoid taking long journeys today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a student and your exam is coming soon, then do not make any lack in your preparation. Use your time well and work hard. If you do business, you should take your big and important decisions only after taking advice from an experienced person, you will get good results. On the other hand, employed people are advised to behave in a very balanced manner in the office. You need to avoid making mistakes from colleagues, otherwise you may be embarrassed. Money will be fine. Talk about health. If you feel any problem then you should consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Start the day today with prayers. You will get good results. Talking about the work, the environment of the office will be very good today. Your boss will be in a very good mood. You may also have an important discussion with him today. Retail traders can benefit greatly. There will be peace in your personal life. Coordination between your family members will be better. In the field of education, your children can have some great success, which will make you very happy today. Today is going to be very expensive in terms of money. Suddenly the arrival of your guests can cost you a lot of money in their hospitality. If there are elderly members in each and their health is not going well, then you are advised to take more care of them. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The atmosphere of your house will be somewhat tense. There is a possibility of a dispute in the house on a small matter. You should work wisely, otherwise isolation is possible in your home. You will be very worried as your spouse's health declines. If your loved one has high blood pressure, then today they need to be careful. Your financial condition will be fine. If you spend according to your budget then there will be no problem. Employed people can get the fruits of their hard work. If for some reason your promotion is stuck in the middle then you can get some good news today. You may have to run a lot today. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm