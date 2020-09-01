Daily Horoscope: 01 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will be very happy to fulfill any wish buried in your mind for a long time. Today will be a very fun day with your family members. You can get rid of any problems related to functioning. If you do a job, you will see a big improvement in your performance. On the other hand, businessmen are advised not to make big investments. Money situation will be satisfactory. You will spend wisely. You need to behave calmly with your spouse. If you do not treat your sweetheart dearly, misunderstandings may increase among you. Talking about your health, if your cholesterol is increasing then you should not be negligent. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 2:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be very important for you. You may have to make a big decision suddenly due to increasing stress in your personal life. If you trade then at this time you are advised to avoid taking any risk. Those working in stationery, footwear, dairy can benefit today. In your office, if you are working on a big project, along with work, you also need to pay attention to the activities happening around you. Some of your coworkers may be conspiring behind your back which may hamper your actions. Talking about money, you should control your unnecessary expenses. Talking about your health, you may get upset with back pain. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Be careful today in terms of money, especially do not lend to anyone today otherwise your money may get stuck for a long time. If you have started a new business recently, then you need to pay more attention to the promotion. In the coming days, you can benefit from it. The workload in your office will be high but you will win the hearts of your superiors with your great performance. Your boss will greatly appreciate what you have done. This will boost your confidence and motivate you to work harder. There will be sunshine in your personal life. It is possible that the elders of your house do not agree with you about anything, but you should not ignore your domestic responsibilities. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are complaining of high blood pressure then you are advised to avoid taking more stress or anger otherwise your health is likely to decline. It is going to be very auspicious for people doing government jobs. You can get some good news in your office. At the same time, the workload of the private working people may be disturbed. It may be that due to your hard work, you may get less attention in your work. People who trade fruits and flowers today can benefit financially. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. There will be love and belonging in the relationship with the spouse. Today will be mixed results on the economic front. Spend according to your fixed budget. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 2:05 pm to 4:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You can get good success in the work done with hard work and confidence. Today you will be very excited and you will feel positive. The day is going to be very good for the employed people. You can get the fruits of your hard work. It is possible that you get information about your promotion in your office today. However, this will greatly increase your responsibilities, so you will have to continue your hard work and efforts. If you trade food and drink then you may get a golden opportunity to expand your business. Conditions in your house will be favorable. Your relationship with your family will be strong, especially when you will get full support from your parents. Talking about your health, you are advised to avoid eating fried fried or sour food. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:45 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, poor behavior of members of your house can cause your sadness. You will feel quite weak emotionally. If there is a mistake on your part, then try to improve your relationship with your family by accepting your mistake. Jobbers will have to take care that there is no communication gap with colleagues. If you work together then it will be good for you otherwise you may get criticized in your office. Businessmen can expect good profits today. If you are a student, your studies may be interrupted due to health disturbances. You need to change your routine. Also, do not put too much pressure on your studies. Keep your mind calm. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Keep your business in front of your house members, otherwise there may be a big dispute in your house due to bitter speech. Try to improve rapport with your spouse. If there is any misunderstanding going on between you, try to correct it. Today will be expensive on the economic front, due to sudden big expenditure, your budget may become unbalanced. Talking about the work, the employed people are advised to complete their important tasks first. If today you are not able to complete your work on time, then your boss may be very angry with you. Today will be a mixed day for businessmen. Will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 41 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:55 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Before taking any important decision you should consider both good and bad. If you take any decision in a hurry, you may have to repent in the future. Today is a very good day on the work front. If you work, then your work in your office will be completed fast. Also, you will get full support of your seniors. On the other hand, businessmen can benefit financially. If you do iron business then you can get tremendous profits. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. Your relations with your family will be good. If you are married then you need to pay more attention to your married life. Talking about your health, you will be troubled by colds. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are thinking of changing jobs then today is a good day to apply instead. If you want to start a new business but due to financial problems, your plan is not going ahead, then today the problems related to money can end. It is possible that you will get good results from any investment made in the past. Your personal life will be happy. Suddenly, you will be very happy today to receive some good news. Better understanding with your life partner. You will try to meet domestic responsibilities together. There will be improvement in the health of the father. As far as your health is concerned, you may be very tired today due to the runaway race. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 11:00 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you work, today you can get to work on a project that you have long desired. If you do your work diligently and diligently, then soon you can get a big boost. Today people who trade in stationery and cosmetics can get small financial benefits. If your home environment is not going well for some time, today you will try your best to improve it, especially if you would like to spend more time with your spouse. Try to reduce your distances with other family members as well. Money will be fine. All your works will be completed smoothly. Health related matters will be good. You are advised to avoid eating outside. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Try to control your unnecessary expenses. The planetary movements are pointing towards a big crisis. This time, if you do not proceed with thinking in your financial matters, it can be difficult. Due to family differences, the mind will remain very upset. Your work will not get much attention. You better try to keep your mind calm. Avoid drawing the anger of others on your spouse. Your misbehavior can hurt the feelings of your beloved. Talking about your health, pregnant women of this amount are advised to be more conscious. Even your slightest carelessness can cause problems for you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:30 pm