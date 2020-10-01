Daily Horoscope: 01 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your financial problems may end today. Suddenly, wealth is being acquired. However, at this time you need to take your step forward in economic matters very thoughtfully. It is better that you do not do any work related to money in a hurry. Conditions appear to be normal in your personal life. If the atmosphere of your house is not working properly for a few days, today the rift between the family members will end and you will be able to spend some good time with your loved ones. Talking about work, employed people can get good results today. You may be awarded in the office for your best performance. On the other hand, businessmen may have to suffer losses. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Try to keep pace with the relationship with your spouse. There is a possibility of bad blood between you. Mother may face health problems. You better take good care of them. If you do business and want to take a loan from the bank to do something new, then you have to increase your efforts. You will get success soon. On the other hand, the jobbers can get some good news in the office. Transact money very carefully today, otherwise losses may occur. As far as your health is concerned, if you have migraine, then you must avoid taking much stress, otherwise your health is likely to decline drastically. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Keep the dealings with your colleagues in your office right. While talking, use your words very carefully, otherwise your small mistake can cost you your mental peace. If you run a business, you will have to make some new plans for big profit. Also today you are advised to control your anger otherwise financial loss may occur. Conditions in your personal life are going to be stressful. Your relationship with the father may deteriorate. You better pay attention to your relationships. Talking about health, you need to take care of yourself. Health disturbances can occur due to dietary disturbances and systematic routines. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be under some stress due to which you will not be able to pay proper attention to your important tasks. It is possible that many of your tasks remain incomplete today. Talking about the work, the employed people need to work with hard work and dedication. You can be part of an important meeting in the office. It will be better to keep your talk openly and with full confidence in front of your seniors/bosses. Business associates are advised to avoid making risky decisions. Family responsibilities seem to be increasing. However, your life partner will get full support, so you do not need to worry too much, your financial condition may improve. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Do not take any wrong step in getting a job or in a business charge, otherwise your opponents can take advantage of this and you may suffer huge losses. Today will be a good day in terms of money. If you are worried about money then today you are getting wealth. Stuck money can be obtained. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Love and mutual bonding will increase with your family. Today, your life-partner will be in a very good mood. After many days, you will spend a very nice and relaxed day with each other. Talking about health, you will feel better today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 4:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There are ups and downs in life. Instead of worrying about such problems, you must try to find a solution to them with courage and patience. Worry will only disturb your mental peace. Today will be very auspicious for the working people. There is a strong possibility of your progress, especially if you are associated with the bank, you can get a promotion. On the other hand, businessmen will get some opportunity to invest today. It is better that you take your final decision after thinking carefully. Full parental support will be obtained. Maybe even today, take an important decision related to you. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be very relaxed for you. All your work will be done according to plan. If you work and some of your important work is getting interrupted for some time, today your work will be completed on schedule without any hindrance. You will also get a lot of praise from your seniors/bosses. Businessmen can get good advice from an experienced person. It is possible that you will get a big benefit in the coming days. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You will be very happy to get love and support from your spouse. Talking about money, today's day will be very expensive. You are advised to spend according to your budget. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will go through a lot of emotional turmoil today. In such a situation, you need good company. Also you must read informative books. This will give you a feeling of positivity. Today will be a very busy day for the working people. You may be assigned a new responsibility in the office. It is better that you try to complete your work seriously. Businessmen can benefit today. However you are advised to avoid lending. The atmosphere of your house will be fine. Today you will not get a chance to spend much time with your family. There will be curiosity in the behavior of your spouse. It is possible that they must be angry with you about something. Talking about health, there may be a sudden problem today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 7:50 am to 12:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be very lucky on the economic front. Your financial condition will be good. It is possible that you can also make a big purchase today. If you work and work in a higher position, then it is advisable to take care of yourself today. Suddenly you may face a big problem. You need to make your decisions with a calm mind and patience. If you trade in a partnership, then you must respect your partner's decisions. Unnecessary stubbornness can prove detrimental to your business. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get emotional support from your spouse. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:40 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the business front, today will be a good day, especially if your work is related to sales, then you are very likely to benefit. On the other hand, if you trade cosmetics, clothes, electronic items or food items then you can get big financial benefits. Your personal life will be happy. Relationships with parents will be good. Today, you can get some good news from your spouse, which will keep the atmosphere of your house vibrant. Your financial condition will be strong. Things of comfort may increase. The day will be favorable from the point of view of health. Today you will feel very energetic and refreshed. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are a student, this time is very important for you, so do not be a little careless about your studies. Doing group study will be very beneficial for you. Talking about money, the graph of your bank balance seems to be falling somewhat today. In such a situation, you need to keep a check on your rising expenses. Your spouse's mood will not be right today. Maybe you will feel unable to meet any big demand from you. In such a situation, you must try not to explain them with love. Talking about your health, there may be a problem related to your skin today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm