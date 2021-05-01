Daily Horoscope: 01 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a good day for money, especially if you are thinking of taking a loan, you can get good news today. Today will be quite a rush for business-connected people, but your hard work will not go in vain. If any of your work is stuck then it is very likely to be completed today. If you work, then your position in the office will be strong. You will get full support of your seniors. You may have a friendship with your spouse. If you do not work in peace, then the matter can move forward a lot. You better control yourself. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid stress. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you work then the situation in your office will be under control. Your performance will be commendable and the rapport with the boss will also improve. Traders may face financial constraints. It is possible that due to lack of money, some of your work is stuck in the middle. You do not have to worry too much. This problem of yours will end soon. Talking about personal life, today you can get a chance to participate in a spiritual program. However, given the current situation, you are advised to take all precautions. You will have a great time today with the members of your family. Today is a day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you work, you may face adverse situations in your office. You may also consider changing jobs today. However, you should not take such decisions in a hurry. You better work with a cool head. If you are a businessman, today is a good day to resume your stuck business plan. You can get success. There is a strong possibility of improvement in the situation of money. Today, wealth is becoming the sum of profit. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be quite good today. Your family will spend the day in laughter with your family members. If you are married then you need to pay more attention to your married life. Talking about your health, today there can be any problem related to your teeth. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are a student and preparing for a competitive exam, you are advised to work harder. You will definitely get good results of your hard work. Employed natives are advised to work with patience, especially if your promotion is stuck due to any reason, then you do not need to be disappointed. You will definitely progress when the time comes. People engaged in clothing industry can have good economic benefits. Your business will grow. At the same time, people who trade gold and silver can also get good profits. You will be worried today due to the deterioration in the health of the father. It is better that you do not be negligent and consult a good doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 4:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The boss will get proper guidance in the office and today you will be able to complete your toughest tasks easily. Though you may have increased responsibilities but you will not have any kind of problem. Today is the day for traders to be mixed. Today you need to avoid making any major economic transactions. Today the atmosphere of the house is expected to remain stressful. Co-ordination with your elder brother may be impaired. It is better that you do not let small things matter and keep the peace of your home. Relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will get full support of your sweetheart. Money will be in good condition. You can also do some important shopping today. If you are a patient of the above blood pressure then you need to avoid more anger. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a better day for you. Any religious program can be organized at home. You will get a chance to spend enough time with your loved ones. Not only this, you can also share your mind with parents today, which will make you feel very good. Married people are advised to avoid debate today. Do not get excited and do something which you will have to regret in future. The condition of the money will be satisfactory. You will spend according to your budget. Employees will have a normal day. At the same time, traders can make some new business plans today. As far as your health is concerned, you need to pay more attention to your fitness. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is a challenging day for the natives who do business of import export. There is a possibility of major economic loss. If you do a job, the competition in the office can increase significantly. In such a situation, you must try to give your best. Your financial situation will be fine. If you are trying to increase your income then you have to increase your efforts. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Minor disputes may occur with younger members of your family. Love will remain in the relationship with your spouse and you will get their full support. As far as your health is concerned, today you can be troubled by back or back pain. Apart from this, there may be some problems due to change in the weather. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be very important for you if you want to start a new business in partnership. There may be a good chance on your hands. On the other hand, small traders are advised to take their decisions thoughtfully. Correct your behavior with female colleagues in your office. Avoid unnecessary confrontation, otherwise the loss will be yours. Your financial condition will be fine. You need to curb unnecessary expenses. If you spend without thinking, then your future plans may get hampered. You will spend a very romantic time with your spouse today. Today you will feel very tired due to excessive running. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The atmosphere of your house will not be good today. There is a possibility of a dispute with younger members of your family. You better control your anger and try to solve the matter wisely. Businessmen today are advised to be more careful. Opponents will remain active and may try to obstruct any of your important work. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, you can get some good news today. Today is expected to be mixed in terms of finances. You are advised to avoid taking loans. Some of you will remain weak. Your physical health can be affected due to mental stress. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be auspicious day for people engaged in fashion industry. You may get a new opportunity which will advance your career. There is a high probability of getting the results as expected to the businessmen in the partnership. Your business will have to grow and your financial problem will also be solved. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Today you will be able to give enough time to your family members. If you are thinking of giving a gift to your spouse then today is a good day for this. Your financial condition will be better than usual. If you are a diabetic patient, then pay more attention to food and drink. Apart from this, you can keep yourself healthy by remaining stress free. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm