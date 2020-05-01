Daily Horoscope: 01 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you talk about money then today will be a good day. However, to stay away from any major financial crisis, you will have to rein in your expenses. It will be nice if you pay a little more attention to savings. With this, you can repay your debt as soon as possible. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house. You will get full support of the members of the house, apart from spending time with friends today, your boredom will be removed. There will be peace in married life. Spend more time with your spouse so that the love of both of you deepens. Today will be full of achievements for you on the work front. You can get a great honor for your best performance. Today there will be a feeling of satisfaction in your mind and you will feel very good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your obstinate nature can cause problems for you today. Today you need to treat everyone very tenderly, especially treat your family and friends properly, otherwise your relationships may get cracked. If you remain calm you can avoid the problem. Your marital life will be happy. Your spouse will understand your feelings and the relationship will be deepened. There will be stability in romantic life. You will feel that your partner is perfect for you. Today you will get a chance to spend enough time with each other. Talking about money, if you have borrowed from someone, then today you will be able to repay it. Health matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today there will be fierceness in your nature and you will feel quite annoyed. Due to a restless mind, you will not concentrate on any work. Do not deal with children more strictly and do not pressurize them for anything. He needs you very much at this time. If you do a job, your speed will be very slow in the office today, due to which some of your work will be incomplete. The day will be better than usual for businessmen. Today you are expected to get financial benefit. In the case of love, the day will be great. Today you will feel quite warm and excited. If you are married, today it is possible to have a little rift with your spouse. Your health will be something wrong. You will not feel well mentally. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the work front, things can go against you today. Maybe bosses are unhappy with your performance in the office and they can also remove many of your mistakes. In such a situation, you have to be very careful. On the other hand, the businessmen are advised to stay away from debate. Even if you have a problem with someone, then you must try to solve the matter wisely, otherwise your work may get worse. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get support from your family members, especially today you can get some good advice from your elder brother. Talk about money, do not destroy your hard-earned money, but take your financial decisions carefully. Today your health will be somewhat weak. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is not a good day for the students. Today you will feel quite cumbersome and your attention will be less in studies. In such a situation, you must take time to focus on your interests as well. This will freshen you up. Business people can get any big benefit today. It is possible that you will get a big order today, so your business will grow very fast. Also, your work will be discussed everywhere. On the other hand, the people working today need to be careful. Today, higher officials will not be happier than you. You may have to bear the brunt of your negligence. Talking about personal life, today you may have some dispute with your spouse. The tough attitude of your beloved can make you very sad. On the economic front, the day will give mixed results. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be an auspicious day on the work front. Your efficiency will increase and you will be able to handle all your tasks better. It is possible that today you can successfully complete an important task, it may soon lead to your big progress. You keep working hard There will be compatibility in married life. Life partner will be good. Your closeness will increase. After many days you will feel happy after spending some good time with this other. On the other hand, there may be some problems in romantic life. Today you will not be able to fulfill any promise made by your partner, due to which their mood will be quite bad. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October In terms of money, today you will get full support of luck and today you will be able to earn good money with little effort. Apart from this, if any of your stuck work is completed today, you will get the benefit as expected. Talking about romantic life, the day is good for making love propositions. Today, you will not hesitate to express your love and speak openly. You will win the hearts of your seniors with your great performance in the office and your colleagues will also praise you very much today. The atmosphere of the house will not be right today. Today your mother may be angry with anything about you. It is possible that you will find it difficult to understand them. Do not be careless about your health, especially if you are a patient of diabetes then take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:20 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be dullness in your love life. Despite many efforts, today your meeting will not be possible. This will disappoint you a lot. If you are married, avoid lying to your spouse today, otherwise there may be a big dispute between you. Talking about money, Jaan's day will be beneficial for you. Money is the sum of profit as well as if you want to make a new investment, then any obstacle coming in your way can be overcome. Your personal life will be normal. After a long time, you will get a chance to spend time with friends today. You will take full advantage of this opportunity and have lots of fun too. The day is favorable in terms of health. You will feel quite good Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December YTension in your marital life can increase. Spouse of life today will make your day very difficult. Do not disturb your mental peace by arguing unnecessarily, otherwise you will not be able to concentrate on your work properly. You better keep peace. Today, with the help of a close friend, some of your important work will be completed. This will remove your big tension. You must thank your friend. Talking about love, you will not get a chance to meet a partner. It may be that your partner is too busy today. Use your free time to stay away from unnecessary things so that you can fulfill your bright future dreams as soon as possible. Financially, some improvements are expected today. Lucky Colour: white Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front, today will be a good day for you, especially for the job-seekers to learn something new today. It is possible that you get to know the latest technology from people associated with your field and working in a high position. In future, this information will prove to be extremely beneficial for you. If you are a businessman, then there is a possibility of solving a complicated business matter today. Your financial situation will be strong. If you live in a rented house and are dreaming of your own house then you can get some good news today. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the blessings of parents. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. The love of both of you will increase. Talking about health, today you will get enough time to rest and you will take full advantage of it. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will forget all your stress and spend a lot of time with your family, especially after getting along with your spouse, you will get a lot of relief. Apart from this, you can also discuss some important issues with your parents today. If you do a job then it will be better if you focus on your work in the office today. Do not forget to do the evils of colleagues and remove their mistakes otherwise you may get into trouble yourself. The day will be important for businessmen. If you need financial help to grow your business then you can get some good news today. Health matters are likely to remain mixed. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 10:00 am