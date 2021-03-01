Daily Horoscope: 01 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Mentally you will not feel well. You will be very confused and will not understand how to get out of your troubles. You better keep your mind calm and work patiently. Today the atmosphere of the office will not be right. Your boss may be angry with you for your mistakes. It would be better to focus on your work. Businessmen today are advised to refrain from making any important business decisions. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Talking about health, you should do yoga and meditation daily to stay strong physically and mentally. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:45 am to 2:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you talk to everyone. If you say anything without thinking, then your say can go against you. Instead of focusing on unnecessary things, it would be better if you pay attention to your important tasks. your personal life will be happy. If you have taken a loan, then you should try to repay it slowly. If your married life is going through a bad phase for some time, then today is going to be a very happy day for you. Close proximity with your spouse may increase. On the work front, the day is going to be average. As far as your health is concerned, avoid stress. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:45 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You need to pay more attention to your personal life. Try to keep a good rapport with the family. Also, it is very important for you to take care of their likes and dislikes. Talking about your work, the employed people can get the fruits of their hard work today. An increase in salary is also possible with the attainment of a higher position. If you do business then the day is favourable for a big investment. You will be able to earn a lot of money today after a hard struggle. Your spouse's health may decline. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:45 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a day full of happiness for you. You will feel very well and you will feel positive. The sum of profit is being made for businessmen, as well as the scope of your contact may also increase. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. The expenses will be less and you will be able to save more. Talking about your personal life, there may be some problems with your spouse. The day will be favourable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you work, today will be a difficult day for you. Do not do any work in an office in a hurry. You may have to suffer the wrong result of your mistakes. Any major problem of people doing business can end and you can get financial benefit. Today, ideological differences with your spouse are possible. It would be better if you talk peacefully instead of anger or debate. Your financial condition will be good. Talking about health, if you do light exercise every day, you will be very healthy and agile. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Employed people need to do their work with full honesty and dedication. Apart from this, try to maintain good relations with colleagues and your boss as well. If you are associated with your father's business, then today there can be a good profit. On the other hand, there can be a dispute with your elder brother today about finances. It is better that you keep your behaviour balanced and try to handle the matter calmly. You will get pleasant results in married life. Love will increase with your spouse. Talking about health, avoid going to the crowded area and follow social distancing. Lucky Colour: dark yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be good for you in some cases. First of all, let's talk about the job of your working people today. Your pending work will be completed as well as you can get your stalled salary. If you do business then today huge financial gain is possible. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Love and unity will remain among the family. Do not ignore your spouse. You have to work wisely in terms of money. Avoid spending with open arms. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10 am to 1:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today, your health should be your priority. You should also relax at work. Sudden wealth can be achieved. Today will be a better day for employed people. Your boss will notice your hard work. On the other hand, businessmen will have a busy day. To develop your business, you should make some new plans. Talking about your personal life, love will remain in a relationship with your family. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you are advised to control your speech. Do not say anything that gets you in trouble due to being overjoyed. If you work then today your speed will be slightly slower. Some of your tasks may be incomplete. If this continues, then your boss can take a tough decision about you. Traders can get a big chance today. You better take advantage of this opportunity. Stalled money can be obtained. If you are thinking of doing some big work related to money, then the day is not favourable for it. Talking about health, today there can be problems related to the feet. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Better understanding with your life partner and love will grow between you. If you work, then this is the right time to show your talent in the office. You work hard, soon you can have great progress. If you want to start your own small business, you can get some good news today. Talking about health, today will be a mixed day. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Anxiety-related to money can haunt you. To avoid financial constraints, you will have to cut your expenses. Avoid spending money on unnecessary things. Talking about the work, if you do a job and are expecting a promotion, then you are advised to do even the smallest of your hard work. Those who trade food commodities can have a big economic benefit. Today you need to take more control of your anger. You may be harmed by the debate. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Talking about your health, there can be a problem due to a change in the weather. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm