Daily Horoscope: 01 June 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today may bring some challenges for you, especially on the work front, you will not get the results as expected. You may have some important documents here and there in the office. You will be under a lot of stress and you will be under more pressure from your seniors. Those connected with the medical sector can benefit financially. On the other hand, the people working in hotels or restaurants will feel disappointed. Conditions in your personal life are expected to be full of ups and downs. Suddenly an old case may emerge in the house. The relationship with the father is expected to deteriorate. Today will be normal for you on the economic front. As far as your health is concerned, mentally you will not feel good, which can have a bad effect on your physical health as well. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 12:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The atmosphere of your house will be quite good today. Today, there will be a festive atmosphere in your house. It is possible that you can organize a small party at home. You will spend a wonderful time with your spouse. If you do the job, then try to complete your pending tasks otherwise the mood of the boss may deteriorate. If you do a government job, then you will have more burden of responsibilities. Businessmen are advised to avoid large investments. People working in the stock market need to make their decisions consciously. Today will be an expensive day, but your good stars will not let any kind of problem happen. As far as your health is concerned, to keep yourself refreshed, do yoga and meditation daily. Auspicious Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 3:50 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is the day for you to be mixed. If you do a job, the workload in the office will be slightly higher. In such a situation, there will be some irritability in your nature. It is better that you take more care of your behavior and avoid arguments with colleagues. Businessmen need to be vigilant in economic matters. If you get a new business proposal today, you are advised not to hurry. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. You will get full support of your family members. You may also have an important discussion with your spouse. Your financial condition will be fine. Avoid spending too much money on hobbies. Talking about your health, today you can get tired and have headache problem. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 11:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The office environment will be quite good today. Your confidence will increase and you will give your best. Today you may have to make a small trip in connection with work. Your journey is expected to be very profitable. Businessmen can benefit financially today. There is also a possibility of some positive changes in your business today. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Your relationship with your parents will be good. If you are married then there can be a beautiful twist in your married life. Your love will increase and your trust in each other will also be strengthened. Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, today you may be troubled by some old disease. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:36

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Talking about the work, keep your behavior with your seniors in the office right. A little carelessness can cause problems for you. If they find loopholes in the work you do, try to accept it with an open heart. Avoid anger and ego. Businessmen may face a big challenge. You are also likely to suffer financial loss. Talking of your personal life, the home environment can deteriorate due to increased debate with your spouse. It is better that you stay away from the mess, otherwise your mental peace may be disturbed. Today will be a mixed day for you in terms of money. If you are trying to increase your income then you need to work harder. Talking about your health, in view of this epidemic, you need to take more care of cleanliness. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 9:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will prove to be a better day for those of Virgo, especially some positive changes can happen in your personal life. The distance that has come in the relationship can end today and your relationship with your loved ones will be strengthened. Coordination with your spouse will be good. You will get full support of your loved one in adverse situation. Money situation is possible to improve. You can get good results from any important financial decision taken in the past. Talking about your work, the income of the employed people may increase. The praise received by the boss will increase your confidence. Businessmen can benefit financially. Today is going to be an average day for you in terms of health. However you are advised not to be negligent. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are a student, then today is going to be very important for you. You are advised to focus fully on your studies. Talking about your work, you need to keep your performance good in the office. Today you should not leave any of your work incomplete. Businessmen may have to run a lot. However, you will definitely get the right result of your hard work. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will have a great time today with the members of the household. Today is going to be normal for you in terms of money. Make a balance between your expenses and your income. Talking about your health, today there may be a problem related to the throat. You are advised to avoid cold things. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If your health is not going well for a few days, then there is a strong possibility of improving your health today. Today you will also get enough time to rest. Talking about your work, try to keep good rapport with colleagues in the office. Do not interfere in the actions of others. If you do business of food and drink, then today the day is likely to be profitable for you, it can be tremendous, the atmosphere of the house will be calm, you will get the blessings of your parents. If you have a conflict with your spouse, then today everything can be calm. You need to be a little gentle in your nature. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There may be a sudden meeting with senior officials in the office today. You are likely to discuss some important issues. It is better that you pay full attention to your work and do not give anyone a chance to complain. Today, there may be a good chance in the hands of businessmen. Your business is likely to grow. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today you will get a chance to spend extra time with the elders of the house. Your financial condition will be good. Today, the sum of wealth is being achieved. If you want to buy some valuables, then the day is good for it. As far as your health is concerned, there is no big problem today. You may meet some friends suddenly in the evening. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you are advised to be very careful, especially use sharp objects and electrical appliances very carefully. On the work front, if you are not getting the results as expected, then you are advised to work patiently. Your financial condition will improve and you will also get good results of your hard work. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. Today you can also take some important financial decisions. The atmosphere of the house will remain cheerful. Relationship with your family members will remain in harmony. Talking about your health, if you have a problem of high blood pressure then avoid worrying too much anger and worry. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a good day for you on the work front. Today your difficult tasks will also be completed easily. Along with this, you will also get full support of your seniors. There is a strong possibility of business accelerating. Today your financial problem can be solved. Talking about your personal life, keep your behavior good with the members of your family. You will be harmed due to unnecessary debate, especially avoid arguing more with your father. This day is not good in terms of money. If you are thinking of spending time on your hobbies, then this day is favorable for this. Days are likely to be mixed in terms of health. Avoid using mobile till late night. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:20

Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:25 pm