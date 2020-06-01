Daily Horoscope: 01 June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today your life will be in a fluctuating state. Beginning of the day will not be right. In the morning, your stress may increase due to something. However, despite the challenges, you will try your best to handle yourself. If you work then you will perform well but today you may have to work very hard. Today, the pressure of high officials will be more on you. At the same time, today will bring a good opportunity for businessmen. You can benefit from any important contact you have. A situation of discord can arise in your personal life. If you do not control your anger, then there can be a big controversy in the house today. You need to consider the advice of your elders. Talking about money, suddenly there is a possibility of getting wealth. Today your father's health may be weak. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May In the matter of money, you need to work wisely. If you are thinking of investing in the stock market or are planning to make a big investment, then you must not make your decision in a hurry otherwise financial loss may occur. The day will be good for employed people. Your confidence will increase and you will be able to give your best. You will also get full support of senior officers. On the other hand, business people are likely to get a profit. If you do your business in partnership, do not expect too much from your partner otherwise you will feel disappointed. Your personal life will be happy. Although you will not be able to spend much time with family, love and harmony will remain in the relationship. Talking about health, today will be a favourable day. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:45 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a mixed day for Gemini people. If you work, then you may face some big challenges. However, you will complete every task with determination and confidence and will be able to face these challenges easily. Businessmen can also get some good news. Talking about money, the sum of money is being made, but it is also possible to increase expenses. It will be better if you keep pace with your income and expenses. The atmosphere of the house will be blissful. Today you will have a very fun time with the children. This will reduce your stress and make you feel great. On the other hand, you may have some feelings with your spouse. It is better to use your words thoughtfully. Talking about health, you will be more tired today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will be very mentally disturbed today. There will be many concerns in mind. Due to the turmoil in your mind, you will not feel much in work also. It may be that the workload today is also high. At this time, even a small amount of negligence can prove harmful to you. It will be better if you forget all the stress and concentrate on work. Talking about money, today's day will be expensive. Today you can spend a lot more on fulfilling family responsibilities. If you spend according to the plan, then you will also be able to focus on savings. It is better that you do not go far beyond your fixed budget. Today will not be a good day in terms of health. You will feel very tired and depressed which will also have an impact on your physical health. Lucky Colour: Dark blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Businessmen can get good profits today. Especially if you do cement and sand work, then you may get a chance to compensate for the recent loss. Employed people need to be patient. Avoid getting entangled with your seniors, otherwise, you may get into trouble. If you have made any mistake, accept it and take full responsibility. Your financial situation will be fine. Minor expenses are possible. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of the house will be calm. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with your spouse. Today it is possible to benefit from them. You will get good results in terms of health. If you are already sick then today your health will be improved. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are not feeling well mentally, then pay more attention to your spiritual lesson. Apart from this, think good and positive things, this will give you a lot of peace and will also increase your confidence. If you work, then higher officials will be very happy with your performance. Maybe today you can complete some difficult task very easily. This will increase your respect at the workplace and will give you a different identity. On the other hand, today will be very important for businessmen, any stuck plan can move forward. You are likely to get the benefit related to it soon. Talking about personal life, the behavior of the members of the house will not be right for you today. It will be good if you try to find out the reason for their displeasure. Avoid unnecessary debate. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The situation will be favourable in the field. You will be able to complete your work on time, which will give you a lot of relief. Also, your boss will also be very satisfied with your work. You will get their due. On the other hand, synergy with colleagues will also be good and you will get the full benefit from it. It is good for you to stay away from emotions like anger and ego, otherwise, you will waste your precious time by getting into a mess. Your financial situation may decline. The money in your hand will easily move, it will be good for you to spend it thoughtfully. You need a better economic plan. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you may have to face some physical problems. There may be problems with muscles and nerves. It will be better that you also pay attention to rest along with your work, otherwise, your health may decline drastically. Today you may have to be a victim of life partner's anger. It is possible that there must be a debate between you two about something. It will be good for you that you keep calm and try to handle the situation. Apart from this, there can be a dispute regarding money in the house today. Students need to work hard to get results as expected. You must concentrate more on your studies by not paying too much attention to things here and there. Talking about money, try to avoid doing any economic transaction today, otherwise, there is a possibility of financial loss. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be a great day on the economic front. For the last few days, the work you were working hard to complete, today you will get success in it. Today you can get a good financial benefit. Employees will have a good day. You will do your work with a calm mind. For the past few days, the behaviour of your bosses or seniors were not good towards you but today they will be very happy with your work. Today you will work with full confidence even in an odd situation. Your personal life will be happy. Relations with your family members will be intensified. The day is good in terms of health. Today you will experience mental peace. Lucky Colour: Dark yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front, the day will be very important. If you do a job, then you can be assigned a big task to test your work efficiency in the office. If you complete this work successfully and on scheduled time, then in the coming time you can have great progress. Your financial situation will be strong. Today you can financially help any of your needy friend or relative. Not only this, but you can also buy some gifts for your family too. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Your beloved will be in a very romantic mood. The day is good in terms of health. Today you will feel very well mentally and physically. If you meditate daily, you will definitely get its good name. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February To stay healthy, you need to pay attention to many things. First of all, do not put too much work pressure on yourself, it can affect your health badly. Poor health will also affect your work and personal life. You better not be careless. To fill the colours of happiness in your dull life, you have to change your nature and thinking. Stay away from negative thoughts. Think well and be with people with positive thoughts. Talking about your personal life, today you will try your best to improve your deteriorating relationship with your family. You will also get a good result of this and you will be very happy, especially with the affection of your parents. Your financial situation will be normal today. You are advised to control your expenses. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 8:15 pm