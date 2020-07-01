Daily Horoscope: 01 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a better day for employed people. You will perform well and you will also be satisfied with your work. You will get full support of your seniors if you need them. If you do business, today you can make some important decisions, which will give you good benefits soon. Money will be fine. Today you will spend thoughtfully. Talking about your personal life, small fat stress is possible at home. However, you will soon be able to handle the situation, which will avoid disturbing the peace of your home. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony and the happiness of your married life will increase. Today you will be very happy to get any good news related to the child side. The day will be favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you work in fashion designing then today will be very lucky for you. Today you are likely to get good profit. It is a good day for the business class to start working on their stuck plans. If you take your business decisions thoughtfully, then the dream of expanding your business will be fulfilled soon. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. Although domestic expenses may increase slightly, there will be no major problem. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. Love will remain in relationship with your family. On the other hand, today, the spouse may feel sad. In such a situation you must try to spend more time with them. Talking about health, along with work, you also need to prioritize your health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will have a feeling of positivity which will have an impact on your personal and professional life. First of all talk about your work, if you do a job then today you will complete all your work with a lot of heart and will also be successful in giving your best. On the other hand, if you do business, then today your big order will be completed on time. Your stress will reduce and you will get the benefit soon. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today will be a very happy day with your family. If you are married, today will be one of the best days for your married life. Today will be expensive on the economic front. Suddenly a big expense is possible. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are unemployed, you must not rest from an interview. To get the job of your dreams you need to work harder. On the other hand, if you want to start your own small business, today your plan seems to be moving forward, especially if there is a problem with money, then with the help of a close friend, this problem will end. The atmosphere of the house may deteriorate today. It is possible that your elder elders may not agree with your views. In such a situation, you need to act very wisely. Your worries can increase as your spouse's health declines. It will be better to consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Employed people will get good results today. Some of your important work will be completed without any hindrance, besides the problem going on with colleagues will also end. If you do business then after a long time you can get good profit today. If you want to start a new business and there are some obstacles in your way, then today this problem will also end. Just like this, keep making your decisions thoughtfully and keep working hard. Your personal life will be happy. Relationships with your parents will be good. If you are married then today you will have a very good time with your partner. You will support each other in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Your health will be good and mentally you will also be very strong. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be auspicious for you in terms of money. Suddenly, you will receive money. Apart from this, today you can get rid of small loans also. If you take your economic decisions in a similar way, then soon all your financial problems will end. Today will be very hard work for you on the work front. Job or business, you are going to be very busy today. However, you are advised to do all your work carefully. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the support of your family members under adverse circumstances, especially your life partner who is always with you. Talking about health, using TV, mobile or laptop for a long time can increase the discomfort associated with your eyes. You must keep this in mind. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 1:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Employed people may have to face the displeasure of senior officials due to their poor performance. It is better to be serious about your work. On the other hand, if your business is slow, you may face financial problems. Today will be your day on the family front. You will try your best to overcome the ideological differences going on with your family. It is possible they will understand your side. Domestic responsibilities may increase, but with the help of your spouse, things will become easier. You will feel good after spending some time with friends in the evening. Talking about health, there may be a problem of gas, indigestion or acidity today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There is a need to be careful in matters related to money. Economic loss is possible. Today, on the work front, your hard work can be successful. Business plans will thrive and once again your business will grow rapidly. There will be happiness and peace in the family. On the other hand, your spouse's tough attitude towards you can make you sad. In such a situation, keep your behavior balanced. If you are worried about the health of a member of the house, today this worry can be removed. It is possible that there will be improvement in his health today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If there were problems in your professional and personal life for some time, then today there is a strong possibility of them going away. The atmosphere of the house will be good. You will be able to overcome the displeasure of your loved ones, which will once again show love and belonging in relationships. However, it has to be kept in mind that you do not do any work in future which will have a bad effect on your relationship. Talking about work, if you do business then you can expect good profit today. At the same time, employed people are advised to avoid taking the decision to change jobs. It will be better to pay attention to what you are doing right now. Money will be fine. Your budget will be balanced. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will get some relief from the stressful daily routine. After a long time you will get enough time for yourself. You better take advantage of this opportunity. There will be happiness and peace in married life. Today you will talk a lot with your spouse. These moments spent with your beloved will become memorable for you. The day will be very busy for the businessmen. You will be very excited about any new deal. Your efforts will soon give you good results. If you do your financial situation then the day will be normal. Today you will be able to save well. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will be able to complete the tasks pending in the office for a long time today. If you do business in partnership, then definitely take the opinion of your partner before reaching any conclusion. Speaking of personal life, today you will have a very good time with your whole family. Your parents will be very satisfied with you. Money will be in good condition. Today you can spend some money on things of luxury. Marital life will be happy. On the other hand, if you talk about married life, your wrong words can hurt the feelings of your beloved. It is better to use your words thoughtfully. Talking about health, if you are in good health, today you will be able to complete every task very fast. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 3:00 pm