Daily Horoscope: 01 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will be very mentally disturbed today. There will be many concerns in mind. You will not feel much at work also. It may be that the workload today is also high. At this time, even a small amount of negligence can prove harmful to you. It would be better if you forget all the stress and concentrate on work. Talking about money, today's day will be expensive. If you spend according to your budget then you will be able to focus on savings. It is better that you do not go far beyond your fixed budget. Today will not be a good day in terms of health. You will feel very cumbersome and depressed which will also have an impact on your physical health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day is not good in terms of health. Today you may have to face physical problems. There may be problems with muscles and nerves. It is better that you focus on yourself as well. Today you may have to be a victim of your life partner's anger. It is possible to have a debate about something between you. It would be good for you that you keep calm and try to handle the situation. Apart from this, there can be a dispute regarding money within the house today. Students need to work hard to get results as expected. You must focus your studies by not paying much attention to the things around here and there. Talking about money, try to avoid doing any economic transaction today, otherwise there is a possibility of financial loss. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 5:50 am to 2:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, the day will be very important. If you do a job, then you can be assigned a big task to test your work efficiency in the office. If you complete this work successfully and on schedule, then your big progress is certain in the coming time. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can financially help any of your needy friends or relatives. Not only this, today you can buy some gifts for your family members too. Your Spouse will be good. Your beloved will be in a very romantic mood. The day is good in terms of health. Today you will feel quite well mentally and physically. If you meditate daily then you will definitely get good benefits from it. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today your mind will be somewhat depressed. You will feel quite lonely. You will be very disappointed due to lack of support from your loved ones in times of need. If the family does not agree with any of your decisions, then you need to present your case very wisely. Gradually the situation will improve on its own. In the case of money, the day is likely to be mixed. Today the speech will be good, but any attempt to increase your income may fail. Talking about the work, you must resort to your creative ideas to create a strong image in front of your superiors. Businessmen may have to travel suddenly today. Marital life will be happy. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August To be healthy you need to pay attention to many things. First of all, do not put too much work pressure on yourself, it can affect your health badly. Poor health will also affect your work and personal life. You better not be careless. To fill the colors of happiness in your dull life, you have to change your nature and thinking. Stay away from negative thoughts. Think well and be with people with positive thoughts. Talking about your personal life, today you will try your best to improve your deteriorating relationship with family. You will also get good results from this. Your financial condition will be good.You are advised to control your expenses. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a great day on the economic front. Today you can get financial benefit. Employed people will get good results. You will do your work with a calm mind. For the past few days, the behavior of your superiors was not good towards you but today they will be very happy with your work. Today you will work with full confidence even in an odd situation. Businessmen will get a chance to make a new deal. Your personal life will be happy. Relations with family members will be intensified. A good day in terms of health. Today you will experience mental peace. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12 noon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, there will be a situation of ups and downs in your life. The beginning of the day will not be right. In the morning, your stress may increase due to something. However, despite the challenges, you will try your best to handle yourself. If you work then you will perform well but today you may have to work very hard. Today, the pressure of your seniors will be more on you. At the same time, today will bring a good opportunity for businessmen. You can benefit from any important contact you have. A situation of discord can arise in Your personal life. If you do not control your anger, there may be a big controversy within the house. Talking about money, suddenly there is a possibility of getting wealth. Today your father's health will be somewhat weak. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Businessmen can get good profits today. Especially if you do cement and sand work, you will get the expected result. Employed people today need to be patient. Avoid getting entangled with your seniors, otherwise you may get into trouble. If you have made any mistake, accept it with an open mind. Money will be fine. Minor expenses are possible. Talking about Your personal life, the atmosphere at home will be calm. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with the spouse. Today it is possible to benefit from them. You will get good results in terms of health. If you are already sick then today your health will improve. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are not feeling well mentally, then pay more attention in the Puja lesson. Apart from this, think good and positive things, this will give you a lot of peace and will also increase your confidence. If you work, then higher officials will be very happy with your performance. Maybe today you can complete a difficult task very easily. This will increase your respect at the workplace and will give you a different identity. At the same time, today will be very important for businessmen, any stuck plan can move forward. You are likely to get the benefit of this soon. Talking about personal life, the behavior of the members of with house will not be right for you today. Avoid unnecessary debate. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Conditions will be favourable at your workplace. You will be able to complete your work on time. Also your boss will be very satisfied with your work. You will get their due. On the other hand, synergy with colleagues will also be good and you will get full benefit from it. It is good for you to stay away from emotions like anger and ego, otherwise you will waste your precious time by getting into a mess. Businessmen will have a reasonable profit. On the economic front, the day is not good. Your financial condition may decline. It will be good for you that you spend it thoughtfully. You need a better economic plan. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a mixed day. If you work, you may face some big challenges. However, you will complete every task with determination and confidence and will be able to face these challenges easily. Businessmen can also get some good news. Talking about money, financial conditions will be good, but it is also possible to increase expenses. It is better that you keep pace with your income and expenses. The atmosphere of your house will be blissful. Today you will have a very fun time with the children. This will reduce your stress and make you feel great. On the other hand, you may have some feelings with your spouse. Use your words thoughtfully. Talking about your health, you will be more tired today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:45 pm to 8:00 pm