Daily Horoscope: 01 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Too much work can affect your health today. Your relationship life will be good. Happiness will come from the child's side. The problems of married life seem to be solved today. Spouse will forget about old things and treat you well. At the economic front, the day will be good. The money will be received as expected. Today you can have a dispute with someone unnecessarily in the office, better you try to avoid such situations and concentrate on your work. Your name will be in the society. Also your honor and respect will also increase. This day is favorable for the court cases. You can get success. Control your anger today and avoid doing something that will cause you to regret it in the future. Lucky colour: blue Lucky number: 10 Lucky time: 7:15 am to 12:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you can get into some big trouble. It is better that you be careful and take decisions thoughtfully. Talking about your financial situation, today will be beneficial for you. Your income will be good. Also, there is every possibility of getting new sources of income. Today, if you do not use your words to a great deal, there can be a big controversy in the house. You may face a lot of criticism for your misbehavior. There will remain compatibility in married life. With the help of your spouse, you will be successful in handling your unfinished work. Try to fulfil the responsibilities given by your superiors in the office honestly. Today your father's health may decline. Lucky colour: orange Lucky score: 2 Lucky time: 4 pm till 6:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be full of ups and downs on the economic front. Sudden increase in expenses will spoil your budget. Also, your stress will be increased by not getting the money lent that you were expected to get back today. You can get better results today in the field. Your ongoing efforts will bring fruitful results and you will progress. Today will be normal for traders. You will be able to handle some domestic problems with your intelligence. The situation will be a bit tense regarding married life. Your life partner may have a small fat tip that will annoy you a lot. Stay away from unnecessary disputes, otherwise your day will be wasted in useless things. Lucky colour: white Lucky number: 16 Lucky Time: 7 pm to 9 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you have to be a little careful at the work front. In office, you can make a big mistake in a hurry. You need to work even harder to achieve success. By sitting on luck, you will only waste your precious time. Your financial condition will be normal. Today you have to avoid making big purchases otherwise it can be difficult. Some important interactions with family members can be done to solve domestic problems. Use your words thoughtfully today, anything can hurt your spouse's heart. Your health will be good. Lucky colour: pink Lucky number: 32 Lucky Time: 11 am to 2:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are in the mood for fun, today is not the right day for this because there are some important tasks that you will have to tackle today. Ignoring your work is not good for you in any sense, so focus on work as well. Students may face some problems. You will not mind studying. If you are feeling cumbersome then you need a short break. Spend some time with friends, as well as meditate. This will definitely benefit you. Your financial condition will be normal, so it will be good if you do not spend extravagantly. If you get stuck in any problem, try to avoid using your skills. You have to be very careful today, especially when using the vehicle be more cautious. Lucky colour: Green Lucky number: 10 Lucky Time: 6 pm to 8:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will tackle all your tasks with full enthusiasm. Your positive thinking will help you move forward. With the help of superiors in the office, some good results can be achieved. The day will also prove to be beneficial for the traders. The atmosphere in the home will remain pleasant as relations with family improve. You will feel much better by spending time with your loved ones. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can spend a lot more on things of comfort. You can also shop for family members. It will be a special day if you are in love. If you like someone, then you will be successful in speaking your heart out. Lucky colour: purple Lucky number: 13 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 12:25 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Employed people will have to keep pace in their work today. Complete important tasks very carefully. Today all the work of the people related to trade will be completed and they will also get benefits. If you invest in the stock market then you can get benefit. Talking about your married life, today the careless attitude of the spouse may disturb you. Their callousness in conversation can make you sad. The day will be normal for loving couples. On the economic front, the day will be very profitable. Today you will be able to earn extra money. You need to control your emotions. It is not right to be overly emotional. Anyway, at this time you should work with your mind more than your heart. Lucky colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 20 Lucky time: 7:55 am to 11:30 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Talking about your health, today will be normal, but you should do light exercise daily. This will keep you agile. Today will be auspicious day at the family front. Suddenly you can get some good news, which will make the atmosphere of the house even better. You will receive the blessings of parents and love of other families. If your spouse was busy with daily work and could not pay attention to you for the last few days, then today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today at home, your loved ones can make a surprise plan for you. There is likely to be some improvement in the economic situation. Financial returns can be made, but you should consider your plans once. Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 14 Lucky Time: Evening 5 to 7:20

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Treat your seniors better in the office and show seriousness towards your work. Today your little carelessness can cause big trouble. Business people today need to take some care in terms of money. If you are going to make a big transaction, then you have to refrain from lending today, otherwise you may have to repent in the future. There will remain compatibility in married life. Spouse's mood will remain romantic. You will have a wonderful day by getting along with each other. On the other hand, couples need to be careful today. Today your boyfriend/girlfriend can turn your little arguments into big fights. Lucky colour: light yellow Lucky number: 9 Lucky time: 4:40 am to 3 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January In the office today you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. Your best performance at your workplace will win the hearts of your seniors. On the economic front, the day will be very profitable. Today you will not face any kind of financial problem. Today you can spend some money on hobby fun. You can also go on a picnic today to spend time with your family members. There may be some difficulties in your married life. Your spouse's mood will not be good and a situation of discord can arise between you both. The day will be romantic for loving couples. You will have a great meeting with your boyfriend/ girlfriend. Today, you have to avoid making hasty decisions, otherwise you may suffer big losses. Lucky colour: Red Lucky number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 12:25 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Given your good performance, today your boss can give you some good news. Business people are likely to get some big profit today. You will get great relief by solving a court case. At the economic front, the day will be very good. Today, getting your stuck money will solve your big problem. Today will be a great day for married people. The cooperation and love of your spouse will strengthen your relationship even more. Today, by spending time with your children, you will experience mental peace. Talking about your health, you will feel refreshed and better today. Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 22 Lucky time: 5:30 pm to 9 pm