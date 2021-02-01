Daily Horoscope: 01 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are going to have an important discussion with your boss in the office, speak openly and clearly so that your point can be understood correctly. If you do business, then your concern about stalled work can be reduced to a great extent today. You keep working in this way and soon all your troubles will be removed. Today some negative thoughts may come to mind. It will be good for you to stay away from unnecessary things and concentrate on your important work. Talking about personal life, do not do any work against your family, otherwise you will only feel regret later. To get rid of physical problems you must resort to yoga and meditation. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The mind will remain distracted due to financial troubles. Due to lack of money, some of your important work will be incomplete today. Traders are advised to avoid taking risky decisions. If you do the job then try to improve your performance. Try to complete your work carefully and honestly. Talking about personal life, you need to spend more and more time with your family. Try to laugh and joke with all of you to keep the home environment cheerful. To stay healthy, first of all you must try to stay away from stress. If you think well, everything will be good with you. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The workload seems to be increasing but you need not worry because today all your work will be completed on time. If you trade and are expecting a big profit, you may have to wait a little longer. You have to understand that the fruit of patience is always sweet. Do not assume the burden of family responsibilities, but try to fulfill them honestly. At this time your loved ones are in desperate need of you. If you are married then avoid arguing with your spouse on small matters, otherwise it can increase the bitterness between you. Today will have mixed results in terms of health. Today you will be more tired. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be full of new ideas, which will also have an impact on your work. Whether it is a job or business, your work will proceed smoothly. The merchant class is likely to get some big profit today. On the other hand, your seniors will be impressed by the enthusiasm and enthusiasm of employed people. You can get the result soon as a promotion. Conditions appear to be normal in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will be calm today. To maintain the peace of your home, you need to keep pace with your family members, especially try to improve mutual understanding with your spouse. Will be appropriate in the case of money. Talking about money, today your financial problem can be solved. The day will be good in terms of health. There is no major problem today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very important on the work front. If you do the job then you may get some new responsibilities. However, you have to take care that you do not hurry in doing any work. Try to do all your work with a calm mind. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to be careful with their competitors. It is possible that they can create a big problem for you. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Today you will not get a chance to spend more time with family. Your anxiety about writing children's education may increase. If for some reason they are lagging behind in studies, then you must help them. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you may have to face a lot of difficulties in maintaining balance in your personal and professional life. It is possible that your responsibilities may increase. When it comes to functioning, you are advised to avoid laziness, otherwise you may suffer big loss. Today you will be very concerned about the health of any member of your family. Avoid speaking more in the case of others, otherwise you will create a big trouble for yourself. Today there will be some turmoil mentally. In such a situation, you must concentrate more on the pooja text, you will definitely get peace. Health problems may occur. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may face some problems in the field today. Due to mental troubles and lack of energy, you will not be able to concentrate properly at work today. Because of this you will feel quite annoyed. Some people may try to confuse you by giving incorrect information. It will be better if you are dealing with such people. Money will be better than normal. Today there can be small expenses. Talking about your personal life, tension is possible in the home due to sudden emergence of old issues. In such a situation, you need to work very wisely and patiently. As far as possible, you must avoid being angry and treat everyone politely. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is a very good day for those working in fashion. You may get a chance to start work on a new project. Today you will be full of confidence and enthusiasm. At the same time you will feel mental peace. In the second part of the day you can get a chance to participate in a social event. However you are advised to follow social distancing completely. Your financial condition will be good.There will be no economic problem today. Your relationship with your life partner will be strong. Today you will spend a very good time with your sweetheart. On the other hand, parents will be happy with you and will also be proud of your achievements. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your confidence will increase and you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. If you do a job, then you will be able to complete even the most difficult tasks in the office today. Senior officers will be very satisfied with your hard work. On the other hand, the business class is also likely to get good returns.Your personal life will be happy. You will carry out your responsibilities well. There will be excitement and enthusiasm in married life. The closeness with your spouse will increase. Your financial condition will be good. Avoid spending too much. Your health will be good. Today you will be very refreshed. In the evening there will be a chance to go on a walk with friends. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a very memorable day. You can meet someone special. It is possible that you will meet your dream partner. Talking about the work, today is going to be very busy for the people associated with the bank. You will have more workload due to which you will feel a lot of pressure. On the other hand, the concern of businessmen regarding money may increase some today. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You will enjoy the comforts of home. In the case of money, you are advised to be careful. Avoid getting caught up in clever financial schemes. Your health will be fine and you will get the opportunity to enjoy your favorite dishes. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the work front, you can get good results today especially if you do the job, then you will get a full chance to show your talent. On the other hand, to take your business forward, you need to think seriously. If you work with intelligence, you will see your work getting done. Talking about the financial situation, it would be good if you do not take any major decision related to money without consulting anyone. It is not right to hurry in such a case. Talking about personal life, sweetness will remain in relationship with your spouse. You will grow in your understanding and love. There will be full support from your parents and the atmosphere of your house will be pleasant. Today is expected to be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm