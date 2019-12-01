Daily Horoscope 01 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Disputes may arise in marital life today. Differences with your spouse are likely to deepen. On the work front, the day is good, but it would be better to stay away from illogical stuff. Be cautious of clever colleagues in the office as they may obstruct your work. Today, businessmen are likely to get huge benefits. Expenses may increase however, the financial condition will remain good. The day is auspicious for the students of this sign. Today, you will get more confidence by receiving any good news related to studies. If you talk about your health, you may get troubled by any seasonal disease. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day will be relaxed for you. Your mind will remain calm and humble. Not only this, you will get inspiration to do something new today. The day will be good from the work prospect. In married life, let your ego go and avoid putting any kind of pressure on your spouse. Romantic life will be compatible. The relationship between you both will be stronger and you will feel how perfect you both are for each other. On the economic front too, you will be successful. Income growth is possible. There will be no special concern about health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The day will be difficult for you. You will be troubled by financial loss, physical problems etc. Avoid spending excessively as this may cause an impact on your budget. Things seem to be going in your favour in married life. From some time, both of you have seen a lot of ups and downs, but your efforts to improve your relationship are slowly paying off. The environment at the office may not remain good today. Your boss may treat all employees very strictly due to their bad mood. Do not be negligent in your health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 1:05 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a busy day for you, but you should give some time to your family as well. This will not only give them happiness but will also help to reduce your stress to a great extent. There will be love and happiness in romantic life. The day will be very entertaining with your partner. You will be able to feel the deep connection between you both. At the same time, married couples will also be able to spend some time peacefully. Today, you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy and both your intentions and self-confidence will stay high which will give you success in the workplace. Whatever decision you will take today will give you proper results in the future. Be careful in terms of money. You will feel very energetic due to good health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The day is going to be very important in romantic life. You and your partner will forget all the old grievances and start a new beginning. There will be happiness in the family and your relationship with them will also be pleasant. Enhancement in the mutual understanding with your life partner will make your day even happier. Time is not favourable for travel. You will have to avoid spending unnecessarily on the journey. From the work front, it would be better not to interfere in the matter of others and waste time and energy unnecessarily. Take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 6:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, you will be in the mood for fun. Social activities will keep you engaged and after a long time, you will be able to pay attention to yourself. In romantic life, the day will be favourable. Your relationship will remain strong and love will also increase. At the same time, the love between married couples will also deepen. The day will be better in financial matters. Your financial situation will improve along with the financial benefit. Health matters will be good today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 6:25 am to 10:00 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, you will be surrounded by negative emotions. Due to financial constraints, your mind will be troubled by debts. There may be some differences with the spouse. Due to mental stress, you will not be focussed today in your work. People will try their best today to take advantage of your generous nature. It would be better to avoid such people. If you get caught in a dispute, do not use the wrong words otherwise, you may get involved in a big problem. There are some good signs today for unemployed people as you may get the job. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 8:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The day is good for romance. You will get full love and support from your life partner. The day is also going to be funfilled for lovers. With the help of parents, any matter related to the family will be settled. The day will be normal in terms of money. To strengthen your financial position, you may make some new plans. Also, spending will be huge due to your new task. Some positive things can happen in the workplace. The harder you work, the faster you will get success. Also, you will be able to showcase your talent today. If you talk about your health, the day will be favourable. You will be quite happy away from all mental worries. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Some health issues will make your day even more difficult. Today, you will be involved in your own problems and will feel pressure due to increasing family responsibilities. At the same time, you may get some disappointment due to a lack of support from family members. Marital life will be normal. Today, you may get into a dispute with friends. It is better not to do anything in anger as it may push you in a difficult situation. Today, you will not be focussed in your work. Try to handle your work in the office practically. Also, avoid taking any decision regarding business. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, use your words very thoughtfully. In the workplace, you have to treat your colleagues and high officials properly. Also, try to complete all your work carefully. The day is not very beneficial for businessmen. Today you will be very busy in fulfilling the family responsibilities and may spend a lot in the process. Your parents will be happy with you and you may get a chance to take a short trip with them. You may get into an argument with your spouse due to their bad mood. You need to be cautious in the matter of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The day will be a bit boring for married couples. Both of you will be very busy with their work and may not get enough time to spend with each other. The day will be a bit controversial in love matters. The decreasing trust in your partner is causing bitterness in the relationship between you two. If you are in a state of confusion, try to find a solution to your problems before the matter goes out of your hand. Financial gains are possible today due to the auspicious position of the planets. Talking about health, today you may feel fatigued. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 6:30 pm